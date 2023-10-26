Top earbuds under Rs. 2000: A brief look at boat Airdopes Atom 8, pTron Bassbuds Duo and more

Top earbuds under Rs. 2000: If you are in the market looking for the top earbuds your money can buy, then you are in the right place. Several top earbuds are available at discounted prices. Here's an overview of the products available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival including boat Airdopes Atom 8, boAt Airdopes 141, OnePlus Nord Buds 2r and more.

1. boat Airdopes Atom 8 offers a total playtime of up to 50 hours, with each earbud providing up to 10 hours of playtime. The Airdopes Atom 8 features Quad Mics ENx Tech for clear voice calls, 13mm audio drivers, low latency BEAST Mode, ASAP Charge technology, Bluetooth v5.3, and instant connect through IWP technology. These earbuds are available for Rs.999 after a 78% discount from their original price of Rs.4,490.

2. boAt Airdopes 141 offers up to 42 hours of playback time, including 6 hours of nonstop playtime per earbud. It boasts low latency with BEAST mode, clear voice calls via ENx Environmental Noise Cancellation, boAt's signature sound, ASAP Charge, instant connect using Insta Wake N' Pair technology, and IPX4 water and sweat resistance. The earbuds are priced at Rs.1,099 after a 76% discount from the original Rs.4,490.

3. OnePlus Nord Buds 2r feature a 12.4mm driver unit for enhanced sound quality and three audio profiles. With a battery life of up to 38 hours, IP55 water and sweat resistance, and a gaming mode for OnePlus handset users, they offer a balanced audio experience. These earbuds are available for Rs.1,899 after a 17% discount from their original price of Rs.2,299.

4. boAt Airdopes 170 provide up to 50 hours of total playtime, with each earbud offering 9 hours. They feature clear voice calls with ENx Tech, low latency with BEAST Mode, 13mm audio drivers, ASAP Charge, Bluetooth v5.3, and instant connection through IWP technology. Price is Rs.1,299 after a 71% discount from the original Rs.4,490.

5. pTron Bassbuds Duo Earbuds offer immersive stereo sound, deep bass, smart touch control, and 32 hours of total playtime with the charging case. They come with Bluetooth v5.1, a 13mm large dynamic driver, ergonomic design, IPX4 water/sweat resistance, and a 1-year manufacturer warranty. These earbuds are available for Rs.499 after an 81% discount from their original price of Rs.2,599.