Icon
Home Tech News Top earbuds under Rs. 2000: A brief look at boat Airdopes Atom 8, pTron Bassbuds Duo and more

Top earbuds under Rs. 2000: A brief look at boat Airdopes Atom 8, pTron Bassbuds Duo and more

Top earbuds under Rs. 2000: Popular earbuds, including the boat Airdopes Atom 8, boat Airdopes 141, OnePlus Nord Buds 2r, boat Airdopes 170, and pTron Bassbuds Duo Earbuds.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 26 2023, 11:15 IST
Icon
Google Pay launches 5 new lending products for consumers and merchants in India; Know them all
Top earbuds under Rs. 2000
1/6 At the Google for India 2023 event, the tech giant announced multiple India-centric announcements, ranging from AI, online safety, accessibility to small businesses, to Pixel phones. Google also launched 5 different lending products in India for both consumers and merchants by collaborating with banks and NBFCs. These credit services are aimed at addressing the credit gap in India. (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Earlier this year, Google Pay added the facility to add Rupay credit cards to the app, and using them to seamlessly make payments via UPI.  Extending this functionality further, in collaboration with its PSP ICICI Bank, users can now avail credit lines from banks on UPI, and use it to make payments via Google Pay in the same way that they would with a UPI payment.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Personal loans have been available on Google Pay for the last few years in collaboration with its partner DMI Finance. This portfolio is expanding with Axis Bank making its personal loans available on Google Pay, with more partners to follow shortly.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Expanding the portfolio of merchant loans: On the merchant side, Google announced its new partnership with ICICI Bank and seamless repeat loans powered by Indifi.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 Merchants often require smaller ticket loans and simpler repayment options. To address this, Google Pay is enabling on its platform, sachet loans in collaboration with DMI Finance. These start as low as Rs. 15000 and can be repaid with easy repayment options starting at just Rs. 111. This offering is aimed at bringing ease and convenience to SMBs.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 Google Pay is enabling a credit line for merchants in partnership with ePayLater. This product will help solve the working capital requirements of merchants. Merchants can use this line across all online and offline distributors to buy their stock and supplies and grow their business.  (Shaurya/HT Tech)
Top earbuds under Rs. 2000
icon View all Images
From boAt to OnePlus, discover your perfect audio companion on these top earbuds under Rs. 2000 with discounts up to 81% during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. (representative image) (unsplash)

Top earbuds under Rs. 2000: If you are in the market looking for the top earbuds your money can buy, then you are in the right place. Several top earbuds are available at discounted prices. Here's an overview of the products available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival including boat Airdopes Atom 8, boAt Airdopes 141, OnePlus Nord Buds 2r and more.

1. boat Airdopes Atom 8 offers a total playtime of up to 50 hours, with each earbud providing up to 10 hours of playtime. The Airdopes Atom 8 features Quad Mics ENx Tech for clear voice calls, 13mm audio drivers, low latency BEAST Mode, ASAP Charge technology, Bluetooth v5.3, and instant connect through IWP technology. These earbuds are available for Rs.999 after a 78% discount from their original price of Rs.4,490.

B0BKG5PQ6T-1

2. boAt Airdopes 141 offers up to 42 hours of playback time, including 6 hours of nonstop playtime per earbud. It boasts low latency with BEAST mode, clear voice calls via ENx Environmental Noise Cancellation, boAt's signature sound, ASAP Charge, instant connect using Insta Wake N' Pair technology, and IPX4 water and sweat resistance. The earbuds are priced at Rs.1,099 after a 76% discount from the original Rs.4,490.

B09N3XMZ5F-2

3. OnePlus Nord Buds 2r feature a 12.4mm driver unit for enhanced sound quality and three audio profiles. With a battery life of up to 38 hours, IP55 water and sweat resistance, and a gaming mode for OnePlus handset users, they offer a balanced audio experience. These earbuds are available for Rs.1,899 after a 17% discount from their original price of Rs.2,299.

B0C8JB3G5W-3

4. boAt Airdopes 170 provide up to 50 hours of total playtime, with each earbud offering 9 hours. They feature clear voice calls with ENx Tech, low latency with BEAST Mode, 13mm audio drivers, ASAP Charge, Bluetooth v5.3, and instant connection through IWP technology. Price is Rs.1,299 after a 71% discount from the original Rs.4,490.

B0BSGQTVP1-4

5. pTron Bassbuds Duo Earbuds offer immersive stereo sound, deep bass, smart touch control, and 32 hours of total playtime with the charging case. They come with Bluetooth v5.1, a 13mm large dynamic driver, ergonomic design, IPX4 water/sweat resistance, and a 1-year manufacturer warranty. These earbuds are available for Rs.499 after an 81% discount from their original price of Rs.2,599.

B09DD7N79Q-5

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Oct, 11:15 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets
iPhone
Rev up your iPhone charging speed and maximise battery life with these tips
WhatsApp tips
WhatsApp tips: How to manage storage on your phone
iPhone
Revamp your old iPhone! Get the Action Button just like the one on iPhone 15 Pro
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence

Editor’s Pick

Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
GTA V
GTA 6 to come to Nintendo Switch 2? New leak reveals Grand Theft Auto VI to be available on all platforms
Evil Within
Grab The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 for FREE! Know where to get it
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Check rumoured gameplay mechanics of next Grand Theft Auto game
Spider-Man 2 sold over 2.5 million copies, becoming the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game.
Spider-Man 2 game creates huge PlayStation Studios sales record within just 24 hours!
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon