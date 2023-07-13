Top early Amazon Prime Day deals you just can't afford to miss- iQOO 11, Jabra Elite, more

The two-day shopping fiesta, the Amazon Prime Day sale is set to begin on July 15 in India. The sale will treat Prime members with tons of tempting deals coupled with bank offers on a wide range of products. Whether you are waiting to upgrade your smartphone or want to buy new earbuds, a smartwatch, or a TV – the Amazon Prime Day sale will let you grab your favourite deal at the best price. To help you, we have curated a list of the best Amazon Prime Day price cuts. And, what is more, you just can't afford to miss them! So, from iQOO 11, Boat watch to Jabra Elite 3 – check the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals

iQOO 11 - Right now, you will find iQOO 11 with a discount of 11 percent priced at Rs. 54999. On top of it, you can get an additional Rs. 4200 instant discount on ICICI bank credit card. This will be an amazing deal for those who are looking for an Android smartphone as it packs a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Xiaomi 12 Pro - From its earlier listed price of Rs. 79999, the flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro has seen a steep price cut of 48 percent. You can get it for just Rs. 41999. It packs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and features a triple-camera setup of 50MP each.

Boat Wave Leap Call smartwatch - As an early Prime Day deal, you can find a massive 83 percent discount on this smartwatch. It features a 1.83-inch HD display, IP68 rating, Bluetooth calling option, and health features such as Heart rate and SpO2 Monitoring. You may witness even more discounts during the sale.

Jabra Elite 3 - With a 57 percent discount, the Jabra Elite 3 is a perfect fit for those who are seeking a new set of earbuds. You can find it priced at Rs. 2999. It promises a battery life of up to 28 hours and a noise isolation feature.

Redmi 32-inch TV - Amongst many, this Redmi 80-inch HD smart LED TV has seen a whopping 58 percent discount ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sale. That means you can buy it for just Rs. 10499.