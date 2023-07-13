Home Tech News Top early Amazon Prime Day deals you just can't afford to miss- iQOO 11, Jabra Elite, more

Top early Amazon Prime Day deals you just can't afford to miss- iQOO 11, Jabra Elite, more

Early Amazon Prime Day deals that will let you save huge amounts too! From iQOO 11 to Jabra Elite 3 -- check deals with whopping discounts.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 13 2023, 16:45 IST
Big discounts on iQOO 11, iQOO 9 to iQOO Neo 7 announced! Check best deals
iQOO 11
1/5 iQOO 11 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0. Earlier priced at Rs. 59999, it can be purchased now for Rs. 49999 due to the price cut and bank offers from Amazon.  (iQOO)
image caption
2/5 Not just this, iQOO has exciting offers on iQOO 9 Series too. The iQOO 9 Pro is available at an effective price of Rs. 39990 against the regular price of Rs. 64990. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 The iQOO 9 Pro packs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a 4700mAh battery with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It features a triple camera setup of 50MP + 16MP + 50MP.  (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 The standard iQOO 9 is also available at an effective price of Rs. 30990 with a massive drop from the regular price of Rs. 42990.  (iQOO)
iQOO Neo 7
5/5 The iQOO Neo 7 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200, 120W charging and features a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED Display. With bank offers, you can get it for Rs. 27999 from Amazon. (iQOO)
Jabra Elite
View all Images
Amazon Prime Day is set to begin on July 15 in India. (Jabra)

The two-day shopping fiesta, the Amazon Prime Day sale is set to begin on July 15 in India. The sale will treat Prime members with tons of tempting deals coupled with bank offers on a wide range of products. Whether you are waiting to upgrade your smartphone or want to buy new earbuds, a smartwatch, or a TV – the Amazon Prime Day sale will let you grab your favourite deal at the best price. To help you, we have curated a list of the best Amazon Prime Day price cuts. And, what is more, you just can't afford to miss them! So, from iQOO 11, Boat watch to Jabra Elite 3 – check the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals

iQOO 11 - Right now, you will find iQOO 11 with a discount of 11 percent priced at Rs. 54999. On top of it, you can get an additional Rs. 4200 instant discount on ICICI bank credit card. This will be an amazing deal for those who are looking for an Android smartphone as it packs a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

B07WHQLR7G-1

Xiaomi 12 Pro - From its earlier listed price of Rs. 79999, the flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro has seen a steep price cut of 48 percent. You can get it for just Rs. 41999. It packs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and features a triple-camera setup of 50MP each.

B09XB9FLSH-2

Boat Wave Leap Call smartwatch - As an early Prime Day deal, you can find a massive 83 percent discount on this smartwatch. It features a 1.83-inch HD display, IP68 rating, Bluetooth calling option, and health features such as Heart rate and SpO2 Monitoring. You may witness even more discounts during the sale.

B0BX33ZT7R-3

Jabra Elite 3 - With a 57 percent discount, the Jabra Elite 3 is a perfect fit for those who are seeking a new set of earbuds. You can find it priced at Rs. 2999. It promises a battery life of up to 28 hours and a noise isolation feature.

B09CGKT1XF-4

Redmi 32-inch TV - Amongst many, this Redmi 80-inch HD smart LED TV has seen a whopping 58 percent discount ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sale. That means you can buy it for just Rs. 10499.

B09F9YQQ7B-5

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Jul, 16:45 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets