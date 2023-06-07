UFO over Earth! NASA reveals astonishing video footage

The Earth has been riding its luck lately, when it comes to asteroids. Our planet narrowly escaped two asteroids last weekend, but now an even bigger asteroid is speeding towards us. Asteroid 2022 OE02 is a 1,200-feet wide asteroid which is moving at a mind-numbing speed of 72,000 miles per hour. NASA has classified it as a potentially hazardous asteroid. Know if there is a risk of asteroid strike.

US space NASA agency had been denying the existance of UFOs for decades. Now, in a historic change of heart, it has started talking about them in public. In fact, astonishingly, it has released video footage of what is purportedly a UFO. NASA has unveiled footage of an unidentified flying object (UFO) that was observed over the Middle East. The agency's first public meeting on the study of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) featured the presentation of a video capturing an orb-shaped UFO in flight.

During a press briefing, Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick, Director of the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, showcased an image of a metallic orb soaring above the Middle East. He described it as a typical example of the sightings frequently reported worldwide, highlighting their intriguing manoeuvres. The photograph presented was taken by an MQ-9 drone in the Middle East in 2022. In effect, NASA wants more proof and that just videos like these, while important, are not clinching evidence of aliens on Earth

The recent public meeting marked NASA's one-year anniversary since undertaking research on unexplained phenomena. The agency emphasised its commitment to transparency, broadcasting the event, which featured 16 selected scientists and experts. However, Dan Evans from NASA clarified that they had no evidence to support the existence of extraterrestrial life connected to these unidentified objects.

Several individuals across the world have reported witnessing inexplicable objects in the sky. While some of these phenomena have been explained, others remain shrouded in mystery. A minute fraction of these sightings could potentially be attributed to extraterrestrial origins. Even military pilots from around the globe have reported encounters with such objects. While some sightings have been clarified, others have yet to be definitively identified.

NASA's investigation into this matter has sparked discussions regarding the nature and origin of these unidentified objects. The presence of these enigmatic phenomena in the sky has piqued the curiosity of many. Some experts believe that if all other possibilities are ruled out, it could be concluded that these objects are of extraterrestrial nature.

In short, NASA's public unveiling of footage capturing a UFO flying over the Middle East has generated significant interest and raised important questions about the true nature of these unidentified objects.

The scientific community and the public eagerly await further findings and insights from ongoing research on UAP conducted by NASA and other relevant organisations.