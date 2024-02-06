Valentine’s Day gift ideas: From JBL speakers to Realme Pad, check out the best tech products
Check the list of tech products for a perfect Valentine’s Day gift from top brands such as Realme, JBL, OnePlus, and more.
Valentine's Day gift ideas: Valentine's Day is just around the corner and there is no better time to show your love and appreciation with an exciting gift. Looking for a perfect gift for your partner is not an easy task, however, gifting a tech product always comes in handy. Be it a smartwatch, earbuds, Bluetooth speaker or anything. Electronic products are always useful and appreciated as a gift. To help you find the best gift, we have found the best tech products such as JBL speakers, Realme Pad, and others which are available at huge discounted prices. Check out the list here.
Products included in this article
Valentine's Day gift ideas: Best tech products
- Amazfit GTS 2: It features a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with 341 ppi pixels density. The smartwatch comes with 3GB of local music storage in which you can transfer 300-600 songs. It keeps track of your heart rate, blood oxygen, stress level, sleep, and others. The Amazfit GTS 2 has more than 90 sports modes and offers up to 6 days of battery life.
|Specifications
|Display: 1.65-inch
|Battery: up to 6 days
|Water resistance: 5 ATM
|Bluetooth calling: Yes
|Brightness: 450 nits
2. OnePlus Nord Buds 2: The Buds feature a 12.4mm driver unit for a clear and enhanced bass-quality sound experience. It offers up to 25dB of Active Noise Cancellation for cancelling unwanted surrounding noise. It also offers BassWave Technology and three unique audio profiles -Bold, Bass, and Serenade. Lastly, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 offers up to 36 hours of non-stop music on a single charge.
|Specifications
|Drivers: 12.4mm
|ANC: Yes
|Battery life: Up to 36 hours
|Touch controls: Yes
|Bluetooth version: 5.3
3. JBL Flip 6: It's a wireless portable Bluetooth speaker which features a 2-way speaker system which consists of a racetrack-shaped driver, separate tweeter, and dual pumping bass radiators. It offers a dynamic frequency response range of 63 Hz to 20k Hz. The JBL Flip 6 offers up to 12 hours of battery life. The speaker is also IP67 Water and Dustproof rated.
|Specifications
|dynamic frequency range: 63 Hz to 20k Hz
|Waterproof: IP67
|Battery life: Up to 12 hours
|Touch controls: Yes
|Bluetooth version: 5.1
4. Realme Pad 2: The tablet features an 11.5 inch 2K display with up to 120Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 Chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Realme Pad 2 is backed by an 8360 mAh Lithium Ion battery which supports 33W SUPERVOOC Charger. It features Dolby Atmos Quad Speaker with Hi-Res Certification and runs on Android 13.
|Specifications
|Display: 11.5 inch
|Processor: MediaTek Helio G99
|Battery: 8360 mAh
|RAM: 6GB
|Storage: 128GB
5. Sony WH-CH520 headphones: The headphones offer a great sound experience with EQ Custom which enables users to tailor sound based on personal preference. The Sony headphones come with a built-in microphone for an uninterrupted calling experience. It also uses voice assistants such as Google, Siri, and others.
|Specifications
|Multipoint connection: Yes
|ANC: No
|Battery life: up to 50 hours
|Bluetooth Version: 5.1
