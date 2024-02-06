Valentine’s Day gift ideas: From JBL speakers to Realme Pad, check out the best tech products

Valentine's Day gift ideas: Valentine's Day is just around the corner and there is no better time to show your love and appreciation with an exciting gift. Looking for a perfect gift for your partner is not an easy task, however, gifting a tech product always comes in handy. Be it a smartwatch, earbuds, Bluetooth speaker or anything. Electronic products are always useful and appreciated as a gift. To help you find the best gift, we have found the best tech products such as JBL speakers, Realme Pad, and others which are available at huge discounted prices. Check out the list here. Products included in this article 52% OFF Amazfit GTS 2 (New Version) Smart Watch with Ultra HD AMOLED Display, Built-in Amazon Alexa, Built-in GPS, SpO2 & Stress Monitor, Bluetooth Phone Calls, 3GB Music Storage, 90 Sports Modes(Space Black) (2,824) 9% OFF OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS in Ear Earbuds with Mic,Upto 25dB ANC 12.4mm Dynamic Titanium Drivers, Playback:Upto 36hr case, 4-Mic Design, IP55 Rating, Fast Charging [Thunder Gray] (16,203) 14% OFF JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black) (34,306) 31% OFF realme Pad 2 6 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 11.5 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Imagination Grey) (114) 25% OFF Sony WH-CH520, Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Upto 50 Hours Playtime, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity/Dual Pairing,Voice Assistant App Support for Mobile Phones (Blue) (7,817)

Valentine's Day gift ideas: Best tech products

Amazfit GTS 2: It features a 1.65-inch AMOLED display with 341 ppi pixels density. The smartwatch comes with 3GB of local music storage in which you can transfer 300-600 songs. It keeps track of your heart rate, blood oxygen, stress level, sleep, and others. The Amazfit GTS 2 has more than 90 sports modes and offers up to 6 days of battery life.

Specifications Display: 1.65-inch Battery: up to 6 days Water resistance: 5 ATM Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 450 nits

2. OnePlus Nord Buds 2: The Buds feature a 12.4mm driver unit for a clear and enhanced bass-quality sound experience. It offers up to 25dB of Active Noise Cancellation for cancelling unwanted surrounding noise. It also offers BassWave Technology and three unique audio profiles -Bold, Bass, and Serenade. Lastly, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 offers up to 36 hours of non-stop music on a single charge.

Specifications Drivers: 12.4mm ANC: Yes Battery life: Up to 36 hours Touch controls: Yes Bluetooth version: 5.3

3. JBL Flip 6: It's a wireless portable Bluetooth speaker which features a 2-way speaker system which consists of a racetrack-shaped driver, separate tweeter, and dual pumping bass radiators. It offers a dynamic frequency response range of 63 Hz to 20k Hz. The JBL Flip 6 offers up to 12 hours of battery life. The speaker is also IP67 Water and Dustproof rated.

Specifications dynamic frequency range: 63 Hz to 20k Hz Waterproof: IP67 Battery life: Up to 12 hours Touch controls: Yes Bluetooth version: 5.1

4. Realme Pad 2: The tablet features an 11.5 inch 2K display with up to 120Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 Chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Realme Pad 2 is backed by an 8360 mAh Lithium Ion battery which supports 33W SUPERVOOC Charger. It features Dolby Atmos Quad Speaker with Hi-Res Certification and runs on Android 13.

Specifications Display: 11.5 inch Processor: MediaTek Helio G99 Battery: 8360 mAh RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB

5. Sony WH-CH520 headphones: The headphones offer a great sound experience with EQ Custom which enables users to tailor sound based on personal preference. The Sony headphones come with a built-in microphone for an uninterrupted calling experience. It also uses voice assistants such as Google, Siri, and others.

Specifications Multipoint connection: Yes ANC: No Battery life: up to 50 hours Bluetooth Version: 5.1

