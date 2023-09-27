Icon
Woman rescued from outhouse toilet after climbing in to retrieve Apple Watch, Michigan police say

Woman rescued from outhouse toilet after climbing in to retrieve Apple Watch, Michigan police say

A women lowered herself inside the toilet after dropping the Apple watch.

By:AP
| Updated on: Sep 27 2023, 07:06 IST
watchOS 10
Women got trapped in toilet for rescuing its Apple watch.
watchOS 10
Women got trapped in toilet for rescuing its Apple watch. (Pexels)

 A woman was rescued Tuesday from an outhouse toilet in northern Michigan after she climbed in to retrieve her Apple Watch and became trapped.

The woman, whose name was not released, lowered herself inside the toilet after dropping the watch at the Department of Natural Resources boat launch at Dixon Lake in Otsego County's Bagley Township, state police said Wednesday in a release.

First responders were called when the woman was heard yelling for help. The toilet was removed and a strap was used to haul the woman out.

“If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, do not attempt to venture inside the containment area. Serious injury may occur,” state police said in the release.

The state police did not say Wednesday if the woman was injured or if the watch was recovered.

Bagley Township is about 240 miles (386 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

First Published Date: 27 Sep, 07:06 IST
