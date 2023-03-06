    Trending News

    Home Tech News Women's Day 2023: 5 best gadgets to gift to Mom, Sister, Wife-iPhone 14, Apple Watch SE, more

    Women's Day 2023: 5 best gadgets to gift to Mom, Sister, Wife-iPhone 14, Apple Watch SE, more

    This Women’s Day, make your mom, sister, wife or someone else smile by giving them a thoughtful gift. Check a few options here - iPhone 14, Galaxy S22, more

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 06 2023, 16:02 IST
    Women’s Day Gift Ideas: iPhone 13, AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, more
    iPhone 13
    1/6 iPhone 13: After the launch of the iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 is now more affordable than ever. What does it offer? The power of A15 Bionic chipset, dual 12MP camera performance, and long battery life. It is currently priced at Rs. 61999 on Amazon and Flipkart.  (HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 Apple AirPods Pro: It is a great tech gift option this International Women's Day. Apple also offers an engraving option, which gives these AirPods a personalized touch. It is available on Amazon for Rs. 26900. (HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
    3/6 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: A smartwatch is a great gift for women who are always on the go. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 offers amazing features, including a period tracker and continuous SPO2 sleep measures, and a lot more. It is priced at Rs. 34999. (Amazon)
    image caption
    4/6 PLAYFIT SLIM2C: Looking for an affordable smartwatch? Check this PLAYFIT SLIM2C priced at just Rs. 3999. It comes as a Bluetooth-based CALLING smartwatch with a 1.3-inch circular dial with 500 nits brightness.  (www.theworldofplay.com)
    image caption
    5/6 Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera: It can help you capture your loved ones’ happy moments in more detail. Use a close-up lens at a distance of 35–50 cm to produce a perfect shot. It is priced at Rs. 7696.  (Fujifilm)
    image caption
    6/6 Samsung Galaxy S22: The list doesn't end here! If you are looking for an Android flagship smartphone, then Samsung's last year flagship is now available at just Rs. 52989 on Flipkart. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and features a 50MP+10MP+12MP camera setup. (HT Tech)
    Women’s Day 2023
    View all Images
    Women’s Day 2023: From iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22 to Apple Watch SE, find the perfect gift ideas for your Mom, sister, and wife. (HT Tech, Pexels)

    Women's Day is near and you must be looking for a perfect gift for your Mom, Sister, Wife or maybe a special friend. In fact, it is a perfect occasion to show your love by gifting something valuable or unique. If you're in search of a gift that conveys the perfect message, and you wish to avoid typical presents like flowers and chocolates, consider thoughtful and practical gadgets. When it comes to gifting, you can never go wrong with gadgets. Take a look at the list of useful gadgets here, including the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch SE.

    Women's Day deals

    iPhone 14: If you are looking for a premium smartphone for your loved one who is a fan of an iPhone, then this iPhone 14 deal is perfect for you. You can buy an iPhone 14 on Flipkart for Rs. 67999, including bank offers.

    B0BDJVSDMY

    Samsung Galaxy S22: If you are looking for an Android flagship smartphone, then Samsung's last year's flagship is now available at just Rs. 52900 on Flipkart. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and features a 50MP+10MP+12MP camera setup and a lot more.

    B09SH8JPCJ

    Apple Watch SE: The second Gen Apple Watch SE is currently priced at Rs. 29899 on Amazon for GPS 40mm variant. Moreover, it provides several health and safety features such as Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Crash Detection.

    Apple AirPods: The 2nd Generation of Apple AirPods is available at Rs. 10999 on Amazon against an earlier price of Rs. 14100. It offers up to 24 hours of Battery Life with the charging case, quick access to Siri, and a lot more.

    Echo Show: Echo Show 5 is available with a massive discount of 28 percent on Amazon! You can buy it this Women's day for just Rs. 6499 against the earlier listed price of Rs. 8999. It comes as a smart speaker with a 5.5-inch screen and Alexa support.

    These gifts are perfect, but do add a personalized touch to every gift along with a handwritten note or flowers to make your favourite woman smile in appreciation.

    First Published Date: 06 Mar, 16:01 IST
