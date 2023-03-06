Women's Day 2023: 5 best gadgets to gift to Mom, Sister, Wife-iPhone 14, Apple Watch SE, more

Women's Day is near and you must be looking for a perfect gift for your Mom, Sister, Wife or maybe a special friend. In fact, it is a perfect occasion to show your love by gifting something valuable or unique. If you're in search of a gift that conveys the perfect message, and you wish to avoid typical presents like flowers and chocolates, consider thoughtful and practical gadgets. When it comes to gifting, you can never go wrong with gadgets. Take a look at the list of useful gadgets here, including the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch SE.

Women's Day deals

iPhone 14: If you are looking for a premium smartphone for your loved one who is a fan of an iPhone, then this iPhone 14 deal is perfect for you. You can buy an iPhone 14 on Flipkart for Rs. 67999, including bank offers.

B0BDJVSDMY

Samsung Galaxy S22: If you are looking for an Android flagship smartphone, then Samsung's last year's flagship is now available at just Rs. 52900 on Flipkart. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and features a 50MP+10MP+12MP camera setup and a lot more.

B09SH8JPCJ

Apple Watch SE: The second Gen Apple Watch SE is currently priced at Rs. 29899 on Amazon for GPS 40mm variant. Moreover, it provides several health and safety features such as Fall Detection, Emergency SOS, and Crash Detection.

Apple AirPods: The 2nd Generation of Apple AirPods is available at Rs. 10999 on Amazon against an earlier price of Rs. 14100. It offers up to 24 hours of Battery Life with the charging case, quick access to Siri, and a lot more.

Echo Show: Echo Show 5 is available with a massive discount of 28 percent on Amazon! You can buy it this Women's day for just Rs. 6499 against the earlier listed price of Rs. 8999. It comes as a smart speaker with a 5.5-inch screen and Alexa support.

These gifts are perfect, but do add a personalized touch to every gift along with a handwritten note or flowers to make your favourite woman smile in appreciation.