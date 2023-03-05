    Trending News

    Women's Day 2023: 5 best tech gifts under 10000-Infinix Note 12i, Google Pixel Buds, more

    Women's Day 2023: 5 best tech gifts under 10000-Infinix Note 12i, Google Pixel Buds, more

    Looking for something special to gift on International Women's Day? Check these options out - Infinix Note 12i, Google Pixel Buds and more.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 05 2023, 17:52 IST
    Infinix Note 12i first impressions: A fine binge-watching experience on a budget
    image caption
    1/6 The first impression that comes to mind about the Infinix Note 12i is actually the smartphone's USP - a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and that too in the sub-Rs. 10000 segment. Well, it settles with a 60Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.  (Divya / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 The good point is that it offers up to 1000 nits peak brightness, which is a rare case in the budget segment. Moreover, it comes with WideVine L1 certification to stream OTT content in HD. (Divya / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 The Infinix Note 12i is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset which runs on Android 12 with XOS 12 out of the box. It comes in a single variant of 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage. Sadly, it is loaded with bloatware and unnecessary notifications. Still, you can expand memory up to 512GB with microSD.  (Divya / HT Tech)
    Infinix Note 12i
    4/6 Infinix Note 12i is equipped with a triple-camera setup at the back which brings a 50MP primary camera with f/1.6 aperture. Besides this, a 2MP depth sensor and an unspecified QVGA AI lens. In the limited time of that we got to use it, the main camera performance is satisfactory in daylight, considering the price.  (Divya / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 It packs a 5000mAh battery with the support of 33W charging. Plus, it also supports a 3.5mm audio jack, something that we don’t usually find in smartphones these days.   (Divya / HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/6 Everything comes at just Rs. 9999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Should you buy it? Wait for the full review.  (Divya / HT Tech)
    Women's Day 2023: 5 best tech gifts under 10000
    View all Images
    From Infinix Note 12i, Google Pixel Buds to Kindle - check these interesting gift ideas out for the special woman in your life. (HT Tech)

    International Women's Day 2023 is just around the corner and you may be looking for gift ideas. This special day, celebrated globally on March 8th, recognizes women's accomplishments and contributions to their families and society. It also highlights the essential role of women in shaping and uplifting society in numerous ways. Therefore, finding the perfect gift to express your appreciation and gratitude can be a challenging task, especially when it comes to tech.

    With so many options available online and offline, not all gadgets may be equally ideal for every woman. To help you out, here are some great Women's Day gift ideas under Rs. 10000 that would be perfect for modern women and also fall within an affordable range.

    5 best tech gifts under 10000 for women

    1. Infinix Note 12i: There are plenty of smartphone options to give under Rs. 10000, but if you are looking for the latest tech, then the Infinix Note 12i is the perfect option. It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and a 5000mAh battery which comes with the support of 33W Type-C charging. It is available for just Rs. 9999.

    B0BTVQ6B52

    2. Boat Xtend Smartwatch: This budget smartwatch is now even more affordable than before! You can grab it for just Rs. 2299 on Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sales. You will be surprised to know that it comes at an MRP of Rs. 7990. It features a 1.69-inch LCD display and over 50 watch faces. It can also track heart rate, SPo2, and sleeping patterns.

    3. Jabra Elite 4 Active: Fancy an audio wearable? Jabra offers 4 built-in microphones, active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and has an IP57 rating. If you want something lower in price than the Jabra Elite 7 Active, then try the Elite 4 Active at just Rs. 6999 on Amazon.

    4. Google Pixel Buds A-Series: Another audio option, which comes with Google Assistant is priced at just Rs. 7999 on Flipkart and it comes with 12mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth version 4 and an IPX4 rating. It also comes with passive noise reduction.

    5. Kindle Paperwhite: If she loves to read, then KIndle PaperWhite is the greatest gift. It is available for just Rs. 9999 on Amazon.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 05 Mar, 17:37 IST
