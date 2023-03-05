Women's Day 2023: 5 best tech gifts under 10000-Infinix Note 12i, Google Pixel Buds, more

International Women's Day 2023 is just around the corner and you may be looking for gift ideas. This special day, celebrated globally on March 8th, recognizes women's accomplishments and contributions to their families and society. It also highlights the essential role of women in shaping and uplifting society in numerous ways. Therefore, finding the perfect gift to express your appreciation and gratitude can be a challenging task, especially when it comes to tech.

With so many options available online and offline, not all gadgets may be equally ideal for every woman. To help you out, here are some great Women's Day gift ideas under Rs. 10000 that would be perfect for modern women and also fall within an affordable range.

5 best tech gifts under 10000 for women

1. Infinix Note 12i: There are plenty of smartphone options to give under Rs. 10000, but if you are looking for the latest tech, then the Infinix Note 12i is the perfect option. It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and a 5000mAh battery which comes with the support of 33W Type-C charging. It is available for just Rs. 9999.

2. Boat Xtend Smartwatch: This budget smartwatch is now even more affordable than before! You can grab it for just Rs. 2299 on Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sales. You will be surprised to know that it comes at an MRP of Rs. 7990. It features a 1.69-inch LCD display and over 50 watch faces. It can also track heart rate, SPo2, and sleeping patterns.

3. Jabra Elite 4 Active: Fancy an audio wearable? Jabra offers 4 built-in microphones, active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and has an IP57 rating. If you want something lower in price than the Jabra Elite 7 Active, then try the Elite 4 Active at just Rs. 6999 on Amazon.

4. Google Pixel Buds A-Series: Another audio option, which comes with Google Assistant is priced at just Rs. 7999 on Flipkart and it comes with 12mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth version 4 and an IPX4 rating. It also comes with passive noise reduction.

5. Kindle Paperwhite: If she loves to read, then KIndle PaperWhite is the greatest gift. It is available for just Rs. 9999 on Amazon.