The biggest sales day in the United States, that is Black Friday is set to start soon. During the sale, various e-commerce platforms offer hefty discounts on various products including electronics, home appliances, smartphones, TVs, and more. The Black Friday Sale will start on November 24, but the good news is that you can enjoy this sale way before as the early sale has already begun. If you have been planning to bring home a huge 65-inch TV, then you can try the LG 65" Class 4K UHD OLED Web OS Smart TV. There is a huge discount available at Walmart. Check out the details of this discount.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Black Friday discount on LG 65 Class 4K TV

Walmart is offering an exciting deal on LG 65 Class 4K TV and you can bring it to your home at a very low price, on the occasion of the early Black Friday sale. The initial price of this 4K OLED TV is $1899.99, but you can get it for just $1399. That is a huge saving of $500.99. This can be a great deal for you. If you have a tight budget and you are unable to pay the whole amount in one go, you can also opt for monthly payment options. If you choose a 12-month plan, you will have to pay only $130.99 every month, which can be a great relief for you.

LG 65 Class 4K TV features

The LG 65 Class 4K TV comes with self-lit OLED pixels that are said to create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black, and over a billion colors. It is claimed that this smart TV is now even brighter. This TV features the latest a9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K which can automatically adjust your settings to improve picture and sound qualities. For the gaming enthusiasts, this TV is a gem. It boasts NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync, Premium, and VRR which gives players an experience of real-time action.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!