Samsung Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV launched! Check specs, price and more

Samsung has launched its new Crystal UHD TV line-up called the Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV in India. The TV will come with flagship features and specifications that will fulfil the consumer needs as per the company. Samsung is one of the leading brands in the market and it makes sure to bring new innovations to its customers.

Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Visual Display Business of Samsung India said, “While buying a television, modern Indian consumers look for immaculate picture and sound quality, immersive gaming experience, and advanced features that facilitate easy connected living. Our new Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV perfectly ticks all these boxes and comes with additional features such as Multi Voice Assistant and Video Calling to enhance the user experience.”

About Samsung Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV

Samsung's new Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV features one billion true colours with PurColor and Crystal Processor 4K. According to the company, PurColor will bring rich colours and the Crystal Processor 4K will elevate the picture quality of lower-resolution images.

Its design contains a 3-side bezel-less design for the viewing experience and it also features High Dynamic Range (HDR) to enhance brightness. The TV comes with OTS Lite for on-screen motion and 3D surround sound with two virtual speakers.

The SmartTV has a built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding and IoT-enabled light sensors that will adjust the brightness itself. The calm onboarding will let you connect smart devices and third-party appliances. It will also come with Smart Hub for entertainment and gaming. Users will also have access to Samsung TV Plus which will give them free ad-supported TV and video-on-demand service that will contain over 100 channels in India.

The company has added a built-in Multi Voice Assistant for a connected home experience with the help of Bixby or Amazon Alexa. Lastly, the TV also features Auto Low Latency Mode and Motion Xcelerator for smart gaming and viewing.

Samsung Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV price

Samsung Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV will be available in three screen sizes: 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. The starting price of the TV is Rs.33990. The sale of SmartTV will begin Today, August 4. It will be available for sale on Flipkart and Samsung.com.