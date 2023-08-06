 Vivo X60 256gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Vivo X60 256GB

Vivo X60 256GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 41,990 in India with 48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor , 4300 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo X60 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Vivo X60 256GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹41,990
256 GB
6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP
32 MP
4300 mAh
Android v11
12 GB
Vivo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.4,462. HT Tech has 233 Vivo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Vivo X60 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 32 MP
  • 48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP
  • 4300 mAh
  • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
Battery
  • 4300 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, Flash, 33W
  • Li-ion
  • 01h 13m 08s
Camera
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • IMX598, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • F2.45
  • F1.79
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 32 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 7.3 mm
  • 176 grams
  • 159.6 mm
  • 75 mm
  • Midnight Black, Shimmer Blue
Display
  • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
  • 92.7 %
  • 120 Hz
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • AMOLED
  • 398 ppi
  • 19.8:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 1080 x 2376 pixels
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 86.8 %
General
  • Funtouch OS
  • X60 256GB
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • March 25, 2021 (Official)
  • vivo
  • Android v11
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • No
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Head: 0.35 W/kg, Body: 0.63 W/kg
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.1
  • 5G Bands: TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
  • 64 bit
  • 7 nm
  • LPDDR5
  • 12 GB
  • Adreno 650
  • 14.0 s
Special Features
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
Storage
  • Up to 226 GB
  • UFS 3.1
  • Yes
  • 256 GB
  • No
    Vivo X60 256gb