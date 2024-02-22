Dreame U10 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Review: Effortless, wireless cleaning at a decent price

Over the last few years, Vacuum cleaners have evolved. A couple of decades ago, cleaning your floor or couch would've meant finding an outlet close to it to plug your vacuum cleaner into so that you could reach even the corners of your room. However, that has not been the case since cordless vacuum cleaners have come to the fore. These home appliances make chores such as vacuuming effortless and efficient. Despite being a relatively new category of product in India, cordless vacuum cleaners are now catching on widely for a number of use-cases that could only be dreamed of once.

But, what should an ideal cordless vacuum cleaner offer? For starters, it should have good suction power to reel in all the dirt and dust accumulated on surfaces. Secondly, it should come with multiple attachments to help clean varying surfaces, such as floors, couches, and even vehicles. Lastly, cordless vacuum cleaners should have a long battery life so that they last during your cleaning session without having to charge them again and again. While this list seems simple enough, finding a cordless vacuum cleaner that meets all of the above criteria without costing a fortune is rare. However, not anymore. At the turn of the year, Dreame Tech launched its latest home cleaning appliance, the Dreame U10 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner. But does it offer enough to sway buyers at its price of Rs. 14999?

Dreame U10 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: Design

The Dreame U10 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner has a look that might remind you of Dyson products at first glance. This doesn't mean that the design is exactly the same, but is unique and an eye-catching one. It sports a sleek and lightweight look and comes in beige, weighing just 1.65kg (without the attachments).

Coming to the attachments, it comes with the following - a multi-surface brush with LED lights, an extension rod, and a wide combination tool. Other attachments include a removable battery, courtesy of which you don't have to worry about tripping over cords while cleaning surfaces.

The main device also features a dust cup which is easily removable and can be washed. It also comes with a wall mount and screws, meaning you can hang it on your wall when not in use.

Dreame U10 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: Performance

Instead of a power switch, you get a yellow trigger-shaped power button on this cordless vacuum cleaner. That means to operate the Dreame U10 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, you simply need to hold it like a gun! Users can switch between 3 power settings - Low, Medium and High, depending on their needs.

Coming to its cleaning performance, the Dreame U10 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is suitable for cleaning carpets, floors and vehicles - all of which require cleaning from time to time especially if you're in a city like Delhi. The wide combination tool helps it get into every nook and cranny with the brush nozzle attached to it. I also gave my car a thorough cleaning with the Dreame U10 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner and while the experience isn't the same that you'd get from professional detailing, it will clean your car enough to save you a trip unless absolutely necessary.

If you wish to clean under the couch, simply make use of the extension rod and the multi-surface brush, the latter also comes with LED lights built in so that you can spot dirt on hard-to-see surfaces and clean it up thoroughly. This is a nifty feature that works well. The V-shaped bristles on the multi-surface brush also trap all the hair and dust particles on your carpet. After the cleaning is over, you can simply remove the dust cup, which comprises a cartridge filter, a sponge filter, a multi-cone filter, a metal mesh filter, and a cyclone filter. The company claims it has a 99.9 percent cleaning efficiency, but how true is that? The suction is strong enough to catch all the dirt but if the dust build-up is too severe, it can struggle.

Dreame U10 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: Battery life

Now, Dreame Tech claims that the cordless vacuum cleaner can last 40 minutes on a single charge. I used the vacuum for 15-20-minute cleaning sessions on two separate occasions and it survived through both of them without fully draining. If you're looking to clean your whole house, you'll probably need to plug it in after a short while. The whole battery takes almost 3.5 hours to juice up, which can become annoying when you're just 30 minutes into your cleaning session. The Dreame U10 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner can be charged via a plug-in charger that can be hooked into the battery. It would've been nice to see a wall-mounted charger with the cordless vacuum, but it would've also meant an increase in its price.

Dreame U10 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: Verdict

The Dreame U10 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is designed for everyday cleaning. Its strong suction and long battery life make cleaning an effortless experience. It gets multiple attachments that aid you in cleaning multiple surfaces, while a set of LED lights helps spot the dirt. You also get a brush tool, with the help of which you can get into every nook and cranny. The battery life is on the better side with almost 40 minutes on a single charge, although the charging time can be annoying when you're cleaning your whole house.

The Dreame U10 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is a great home appliance that offers an effortless and cordless cleaning experience without costing a fortune. Thus, if you are a person who really values cleanliness at your home or in your vehicle, it is a must-have product.