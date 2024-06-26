 Haier launches Kinouchi Dark edition air conditioner in India: Check price, features, and more | Home Appliances News
Haier introduces the Kinouchi Dark Edition Air Conditioner in India, promising rapid cooling, advanced technology, and stylish design for enhanced home comfort and efficiency.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 26 2024, 18:17 IST
Haier launches Kinouchi Dark edition air conditioner in India
Haier Kinouchi Dark Edition Air Conditioner launched in India, offering advanced cooling and enhanced durability features. (Haier )

Haier Appliances India has introduced the Kinouchi Dark Edition Air Conditioner, marking a significant addition to its product lineup. Available in 1.6 tons and 1.0 tons variants, this model promises cooling speeds 20 times faster than conventional units, effective even in temperatures as high as 60 degrees Celsius. 

Haier Kinouchi Dark Edition Air Conditioner: Key Features

Key features include Frost Self-Clean Technology, ensuring 99.9 percent sterilisation within 15 minutes and a quick 6-minute drying cycle. It utilises Full DC Inverter technology, an electronic expansion valve, and a dual DC compressor for robust performance. The intelligent convertible feature allows users to adjust cooling capacity, supported by the Intelli Pro Sensor for enhanced efficiency and energy savings. A 'TURBO' mode ensures consistent cooling, aided by a 20-metre airflow range that covers every room corner.

The air conditioner's standout attributes include rapid cooling capabilities and resilience in extreme climates, complemented by the Frost Self-Clean Technology's sterilisation efficiency. Its robust design incorporates HEXA Inverter Technology, ensuring powerful performance through a dual DC compressor and electronic expansion valve. The Intelli Convertible feature offers seven adjustable modes, optimising energy usage according to user requirements, facilitated by the Intelli Pro Sensor's adaptive controls.

Designed for longevity, the model features high ambient performance and a protective conformal coating, safeguarding internal components for sustained functionality. The Hyper PCB maintains stable operations, enhancing durability over time.

“At Haier India, prioritizing the evolving needs of consumers has remained fundamental to our ethos. Over the years along with offering innovative solutions that make everyday life smarter, convenient and comfortable, we have focused on curating an ecosystem of products that cater to rising demand for aesthetically designed premium products. Committed to creating customer-inspired innovations, all of our air conditioners, including the latest Kinouchi Dark Edition, are manufactured in India and meticulously designed for the Indian market. With this the air conditioner, we're presenting consumers with a premium product with advanced features, ensuring they can combat the summer heat with both efficiency and style,” said  Mr. NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India. 

Haier Kinouchi Dark Edition Air Conditioner: Price and Availability

The Haier Kinouchi Dark Edition starts at Rs. 46,990 and is available nationwide, accompanied by a comprehensive launch offer. This includes a 5-year warranty, cashback incentives up to 10 percent, complimentary installation, and a lifetime compressor warranty, underscoring Haier's commitment to customer satisfaction and product reliability in the Indian market.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 18:17 IST
