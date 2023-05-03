Home Home Appliances News Get innovative with your recipes! Check out first-ever ChatGPT integrated cooking appliance

Get innovative with your recipes! Check out first-ever ChatGPT integrated cooking appliance

ChatGPT has made its way to consumer home appliances now with upliance.ai announcing its first ever ChatGPT integrated cooking assistant DelishUp.

By: HT TECH
May 03 2023
ChatGPT has become one of the world's fastest growing trends and is the most talked about technological advancement of the year. Just two months after its launch, this artificial intelligence (AI) program amassed 100 million users, which is even faster than the popular social media app TikTok. Moreover, ChatGPT has ingrained itself into people's lives today. People have been using it for a variety of tasks from coding, finding research material for college assignments, generating content, and yes, even for cooking recipes.

Recently, a consumer hardware startup has integrated this generative AI program into home appliances.

DelishUp – A ChatGPT integrated cooking assistant

Consumer hardware startup upliance.ai has announced the rollout of their flagship product with ChatGPT integrated into it. Named DelishUp, it is India's first smart cooking assistant which can help make cooking easier.

Commenting on this new flagship product, upliance.ai CEO and Co-Founder Mahek Mody said, “With the delishUp, our mission has always been to get more homes in India cooking, and the integration of ChatGPT into the delishUp is a major step in that direction.”

Features

The appliance's Smart Jar not only can heat and cook food but also automates chopping and stirring ingredients for a variety of dishes from gravies to one-pot meals. With 250+ guided recipes displayed on an interactive 8-inch touchscreen; owners only need to add ingredients as prompted to cook their meals.

Thus, this smart cooking assistant does everything from supporting recipe selection and cutting ingredients to automating heating and stirring. In addition to the 200+ in-built recipes, owners can now also request any recipe they desire. Owners can generate trending recipes from social media or a recipe they have seen on their favourite cooking show, or request for a recipe with an unusual combination of ingredients, and DelishUp will generate a recipe for it.

Moreover, the cooking assistant enables owners to seek cooking tips, receive assistance with modifying recipes during cooking and clarify doubts. The AI chatbot, known as UpBot, can offer suggestions on customizing existing recipes on the appliance to suit dietary needs and preferences.

First Published Date: 03 May, 14:53 IST
