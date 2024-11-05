 Mygate Lock Plus Review: Good mix of security and everyday convenience | Home Appliances News
Mygate Lock Plus Review: Good mix of security and everyday convenience

Mygate Lock Plus Review: Good mix of security and everyday convenience

Testing Mygate's Lock Plus for three weeks shows how it simplifies home entry, boosts security, and keeps my grandmother worry-free. Read on to know if it is worth the money.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
Nov 05 2024, 13:32 IST
Mygate Lock Plus Review: Good mix of security and everyday convenience
Mygate Lock Plus in the Sunset Copper colourway. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

Mygate ventured into smart locks earlier this year, launching three key models: Lock SE, Lock Plus, and Lock Pro. These are available at different price points, but I've been testing the Mygate Lock Plus variant for over three weeks now. The Lock Plus offers multiple entry options, changing the way people enter and exit my home, adding significant convenience, and providing me with peace of mind regarding safety. Now that I've thoroughly experienced the product, here's my full review detailing what's good and what could have been better.

B0DC9Y42CV-1

Mygate Lock Plus: How It Helps in the Real World

When it comes to entering and exiting homes with a traditional lock, one always has to carry a physical key, which can become a liability. People often forget keys, hide them near their doors (not safe at all), and, in my household, someone always had to lock the door whenever my mother left for work early in the morning, or whenever I did. This was becoming an annoyance for my ageing grandmother. Now, all we do is close the door when exiting, and it automatically locks. This has single-handedly saved countless trips to the door for my grandmother.

Another major use of the Mygate Lock Plus is for letting in the domestic help. Gone are the days of her yelling, “Bhaiya, darwaza kholna!” Now, I've set her entry time between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. She waltzes in with her fingerprint, and every time she does, I get a notification on my phone.Now, the only thing I need to worry about is whether she will remember to turn the fan back on after cleaning my room.

Mygate Lock Plus Review: Good mix of security and everyday convenience
The fingerprint scanner is reliable and quick but it can miss sometimes. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)
The fingerprint scanner is reliable and quick but it can miss sometimes. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

Apart from this, you can also set up PIN-based unlocking, use the supplied RFID tags, physical keys, and even OTP-based unlocking if you want to allow someone inside when you're not home. OTP-based unlocking is particularly impressive. Once, I had to receive a valuable item from a friend, but no one was home. I generated an OTP using the Mygate app and gave it to my friend, who entered it on the Lock Plus, placed the package inside, and left. You know what this means, right? No more relying on the neighbours to hold the house key for you.

However, safety should be the utmost priority for any lock, whether smart or traditional, and here, the Lock Plus holds its own. A quick story: the day after Diwali, thieves broke into five nearby houses, making off with belongings worth several crores. This incident made me realise the importance of features like tamper alerts and secure lockouts. It's reassuring to know that if someone tries to forcefully enter my home, I'll receive an alert on the Mygate app, and there will be an audible siren.

Mygate Lock Plus Review: Good mix of security and everyday convenience
You can choose a PIN between 6-8 digits. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)
You can choose a PIN between 6-8 digits. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

Mygate Lock Plus Review: The Nitty-Gritty

  • Fingerprint unlocking is the easiest way to enter on a daily basis, and I appreciate that you can add multiple PINS with the Mygate Lock Plus. So, even in a household with many members or a small office, entry won't be an issue.
  • The app is also well-designed. You can easily navigate to your lock, set up users, manage unlocking, generate OTPs for entry, and check information like the number of unlocks and who entered. The app is available on both iOS and Android.
Mygate Lock Plus Review: Good mix of security and everyday convenience
Mygate app is easy to use. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)
image caption
Mygate app is easy to use. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)
  • How do you power the lock? It takes 4 AA batteries, which last around 6-8 months (as claimed). However, if the battery dies despite app alerts, you can connect a power bank via USB-C to jumpstart the lock. This is particularly useful if you come back home after a long time, and your battery has died.
  • The Lock Plus comes with a manual deadbolt, unlike the automatic deadbolt of the Lock Pro, so you must engage it manually. However, the deadbolt is easy and smooth to engage, and simply requires a twist.
  • The Lock Plus is available in two finishes: Sunset Copper and Obsidian Black, so you can choose based on what suits your door best. The Sunset Copper finish is subtle and looks premium. I also appreciate the lock's sturdy feel, and the handle operates smoothly.
  • Before purchasing, you should ensure that your door is compatible with the lock; it needs to be between 35mm and 65mm thick. I would advise you to get in touch with Mygate to describe to them what your door is like before making a purchase.

Mygate Lock Plus Review: What Could Have Been Better

While the Mygate Lock Plus does most things well, a few areas need improvement. Firstly, while the fingerprint sensor unlocks quickly, it's on the smaller side, causing the lock to fail to register fingerprints about 2 out of 10 times. (However, if you have small fingers, this shouldn't be an issue).

Secondly, although unrelated to the product itself, the installation process could be smoother. The technician had to stay in constant contact with the team, and it took over three hours and multiple tries to install. However, this could be a Jaipur-specific issue; technicians in cities like New Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai may be better equipped.

Mygate Lock Plus Review: Good mix of security and everyday convenience
This is how Mygate Lock Plus looks indoors. (HT Tech)
This is how Mygate Lock Plus looks indoors. (HT Tech)

Verdict: Buy It for Peace of Mind

There are things you only truly understand when you start using them, and smart locks are one such device. The Mygate Lock Plus is an excellent take on a smart lock—it not only offers users multiple unlocking options but also includes several convenient and safety features that contribute to your overall well-being.

That said, you'll have to pay a fair amount to buy the Mygate Lock Plus. It was launched at 16,990, but you can now find it on Amazon India for 14,990. So, unless you specifically want the advanced features and premium looks of the Mygate Lock Plus, you may want to consider other options, including the company's own Mygate Lock SE.

First Published Date: 05 Nov, 13:32 IST
