 Motorola Edge 50 Neo review: The best Android experience under ₹30,000? | Mobile Reviews

Motorola Edge 50 Neo review: The best Android experience under 30,000?

Motorola Edge 50 Neo offers a refreshing option for Android users in the sub- 30,000 price range. Here’s what you should know before buying it.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Nov 05 2024, 10:00 IST
Motorola Edge 50 Neo review: The best Android experience under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000?
Motorola Edge 50 Neo in Nautical Blue. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

Each year, a few phones manage to capture genuine attention by doing most things well and finding balance—whether in software, camera tuning, or how it feels in hand. The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is one such device. After testing it for over a month, I can confidently say it offers one of the best Android experiences available for under 30,000. Reminiscent of the classic Nexus 5, no recent phone has struck this balance quite as well, at least for me. Despite a few shortcomings, I've thoroughly enjoyed using it as my main device. Here's what's good, and what could be improved.

Also Read: Law student takes University to court after failing due to AI-backed answers, all details here

More about Motorola Edge 50 Neo
Motorola Edge 50 Neo
  • Poinciana
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹0
Check details
See full Specifications

Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Compact, Lightweight, and Comfortable in Hand

Modern smartphones can often feel hefty with their metal-and-glass constructions, but the Motorola Edge 50 Neo strikes a refreshing balance. It packs a sizeable 6.4-inch pOLED display, yet the phone is lightweight and feels premium in hand. The plastic back and sides, combined with a vegan leather finish, deliver comfort and a sense of nostalgia reminiscent of the Nexus 5. The inclusion of a colour-matched case in the box is a nice touch, enhancing durability while preserving the phone's sleek look.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Motorola Edge 50 Neo review: The best Android experience under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000?
The vegan leather finish can start to feel a little greasy after a while. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)
The vegan leather finish can start to feel a little greasy after a while. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

However, I do have some gripes with the vegan back finish; it can pick up smudges if used without a case. While fingerprints aren't visible due to the finish, you may notice it becoming oily after a week or so as hand oils accumulate on the device. I tried wiping it off with a damp cloth, but it isn't entirely easy and takes a minute or two to remove the oil from the back. It's not a deal-breaker, and I'm willing to live with it given the grippy and durable nature of the vegan back finish. That said, the included case is high-quality and colour-matched, aligning with the phone's design. If you choose the Nautical Blue variant, you'll receive a matching case, which I consider a great touch.

Regarding the colour options, you have a choice between four Pantone-graded colours, including Pantone Nautical Blue, Pantone Grisaille (a black shade), Pantone Poinciana (a red hue), and Pantone Latte (a light brown shade). I particularly appreciate the Nautical Blue—it looks stunning and refreshing.

The sides feel great in hand and don't attract smudges or fingerprints. Despite using the phone without a case, the plastic sides remain durable. However, it's worth noting they're not as hard as aluminium, stainless steel, or titanium, as found in the iPhone 16 Pro series, so I'd advise against keeping sharp objects like keys in the same pocket as your phone.

I also appreciate Motorola's approach to the camera layout; it isn't a separate bump but subtly rises towards the corner where the cameras are located, creating a clean aesthetic. The phone feels well-balanced and light, an advantage in an era where phones frequently surpass the 200-gram mark and become uncomfortable for extended use. The Motorola Edge 50 Neo remains comfortable even after long hours.

All said and done, the design of the Motorola Edge 50 Neo is among the best you can get under 30,000, offering a minimalist aesthetic and comfort.

Also Read: Vivo V40e review: A balanced mid-ranger with worthy upgrades

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Gets an LTPO pOLED Panel And It Punches Above Its Weight Class

Now, let's discuss the display. With the device priced at 23,000, the inclusion of an LTPO panel is impressive. It's a 6.4-inch screen that supports 120Hz, HDR10, and has a peak brightness of 2,800 nits. The display gets an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 90.2%, with thin bezels all around. LTPO panels are rare at this price, so it's refreshing to see Motorola not compromising on the display with the Edge 50 Neo.

Throughout my usage, I've been thoroughly impressed by the panel. It stays legible even in bright sunlight, displays vibrant colours, and I doubt anyone would ask for more from this display. In fact, when compared side-by-side with the Pixel 9 Pro XL, it's difficult to fault the Motorola despite its significantly lower price.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo review: The best Android experience under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000?
Motorola Edge 50 Neo's 6.4-inch LTPO pOLED panel is a delight to use. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)
Motorola Edge 50 Neo's 6.4-inch LTPO pOLED panel is a delight to use. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

Also Read: Android's Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Has a Real Triple-Camera Setup under 30,000

Unlike many phones under 30,000, Motorola has equipped this model with a genuine triple-camera setup: a wide, an ultra-wide, and a telephoto camera. Notably, there is no unnecessary depth sensor. The 3X telephoto lens allows for creative perspectives. You can check out our dedicated camera test on our YouTube channel for perspective. Here are the camera samples:

Image Samples

See all photos Icon
+8 more

The photos from the Motorola Edge 50 Neo are social media-ready—bright and vivid. While the ultra-wide lacks detail in mixed lighting, and indoor video can appear a bit grainy, it's one of the best camera systems available for the price. The addition of the telephoto lens is particularly commendable. The 50MP main camera and 10MP telephoto lens deliver good-quality images. However, highlight roll-off could be better, as seen on phones like the Nothing Phone 2a, and the lack of 4K 60fps video with the back camera is also a miss.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo review: The best Android experience under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000?
Motorola Edge 50 Neo gets a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP Wide, 13MP ultra wide, and a 10MP 3x telephoto cameras. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)
Motorola Edge 50 Neo gets a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP Wide, 13MP ultra wide, and a 10MP 3x telephoto cameras. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Isn't A Performance Champ, But It's Reliable Enough

Performance isn't the Motorola Edge 50 Neo's strongest suit. It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, a 4-nanometre chip paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in India. Everyday performance is smooth, apps open quickly, and multitasking is reliable. However, it's not a gaming powerhouse; while games like BGMI can run at low to medium settings, the phone may drop frames, even within the UI. Despite this, after over a month of use as my primary device, it has remained consistent and hasn't slowed down.

Battery life is decent despite its smaller 4,310mAh capacity, easily lasting a full workday. Typically, I end the day with 20% remaining, even with extensive social media use, camera use, and numerous calls on a 5G network. The phone also charges quickly, reaching 100% in just over an hour with the 68W fast charger.

Motorola's software is notably clean, with minimal bloatware, even less than on Google's Pixel series. The icons and settings are also familiar, making the UI close to the Pixel's. Motorola promises up to five major Android updates, currently running on Android 14 with an expected update to Android 19—a substantial improvement over previous Motorola models, including models from the Motorola Edge 50 series.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo.
Motorola Edge 50 Neo. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)
Motorola Edge 50 Neo. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

Also Read: iPhone 16 review: Solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations

Verdict: Motorola Edge 50 Neo Is the Ideal Android Device under 30,000

There are a few minor criticisms. The haptics could be improved, and the fingerprint scanner is positioned slightly too low for comfortable access. The camera app, while functional, could benefit from a modernised, streamlined interface. But,in conclusion, for 23,000, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo offers excellent value. It is reliable, features a beautiful design, has a stunning display for the price, and is comfortable to hold over long periods. With flagship features like IP68 water resistance and military-standard 810H compliance, it's a top choice if you want a balanced Android phone under 30,000.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Nov, 10:00 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Home Mobile Mobile Reviews Motorola Edge 50 Neo review: The best Android experience under 30,000?
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 teaser

GTA 6 teaser unleashes wave of anticipation as former dev hints at groundbreaking realism- Details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 4: What’s new in Booyah Pass for November 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 4: What’s new in Booyah Pass for November 2024
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans speculate new trailer announcement set for November 6 amid rising anticipation
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption modders surprises fans by bringing GTA 6 trailer to 1911 Wild West
GTA Online

Rockstar announces December update for GTA Online, promises exciting next-gen features for PC in 2025

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets