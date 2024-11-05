Motorola Edge 50 Neo review: The best Android experience under 30,000?

Each year, a few phones manage to capture genuine attention by doing most things well and finding balance—whether in software, camera tuning, or how it feels in hand. The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is one such device. After testing it for over a month, I can confidently say it offers one of the best Android experiences available for under ₹30,000. Reminiscent of the classic Nexus 5, no recent phone has struck this balance quite as well, at least for me. Despite a few shortcomings, I've thoroughly enjoyed using it as my main device. Here's what's good, and what could be improved.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Compact, Lightweight, and Comfortable in Hand

Modern smartphones can often feel hefty with their metal-and-glass constructions, but the Motorola Edge 50 Neo strikes a refreshing balance. It packs a sizeable 6.4-inch pOLED display, yet the phone is lightweight and feels premium in hand. The plastic back and sides, combined with a vegan leather finish, deliver comfort and a sense of nostalgia reminiscent of the Nexus 5. The inclusion of a colour-matched case in the box is a nice touch, enhancing durability while preserving the phone's sleek look.

However, I do have some gripes with the vegan back finish; it can pick up smudges if used without a case. While fingerprints aren't visible due to the finish, you may notice it becoming oily after a week or so as hand oils accumulate on the device. I tried wiping it off with a damp cloth, but it isn't entirely easy and takes a minute or two to remove the oil from the back. It's not a deal-breaker, and I'm willing to live with it given the grippy and durable nature of the vegan back finish. That said, the included case is high-quality and colour-matched, aligning with the phone's design. If you choose the Nautical Blue variant, you'll receive a matching case, which I consider a great touch.

Regarding the colour options, you have a choice between four Pantone-graded colours, including Pantone Nautical Blue, Pantone Grisaille (a black shade), Pantone Poinciana (a red hue), and Pantone Latte (a light brown shade). I particularly appreciate the Nautical Blue—it looks stunning and refreshing.

The sides feel great in hand and don't attract smudges or fingerprints. Despite using the phone without a case, the plastic sides remain durable. However, it's worth noting they're not as hard as aluminium, stainless steel, or titanium, as found in the iPhone 16 Pro series, so I'd advise against keeping sharp objects like keys in the same pocket as your phone.

I also appreciate Motorola's approach to the camera layout; it isn't a separate bump but subtly rises towards the corner where the cameras are located, creating a clean aesthetic. The phone feels well-balanced and light, an advantage in an era where phones frequently surpass the 200-gram mark and become uncomfortable for extended use. The Motorola Edge 50 Neo remains comfortable even after long hours.

All said and done, the design of the Motorola Edge 50 Neo is among the best you can get under ₹30,000, offering a minimalist aesthetic and comfort.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Gets an LTPO pOLED Panel And It Punches Above Its Weight Class

Now, let's discuss the display. With the device priced at ₹23,000, the inclusion of an LTPO panel is impressive. It's a 6.4-inch screen that supports 120Hz, HDR10, and has a peak brightness of 2,800 nits. The display gets an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 90.2%, with thin bezels all around. LTPO panels are rare at this price, so it's refreshing to see Motorola not compromising on the display with the Edge 50 Neo.

Throughout my usage, I've been thoroughly impressed by the panel. It stays legible even in bright sunlight, displays vibrant colours, and I doubt anyone would ask for more from this display. In fact, when compared side-by-side with the Pixel 9 Pro XL, it's difficult to fault the Motorola despite its significantly lower price.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Has a Real Triple-Camera Setup under ₹ 30,000

Unlike many phones under ₹30,000, Motorola has equipped this model with a genuine triple-camera setup: a wide, an ultra-wide, and a telephoto camera. Notably, there is no unnecessary depth sensor. The 3X telephoto lens allows for creative perspectives. You can check out our dedicated camera test on our YouTube channel for perspective. Here are the camera samples:

The photos from the Motorola Edge 50 Neo are social media-ready—bright and vivid. While the ultra-wide lacks detail in mixed lighting, and indoor video can appear a bit grainy, it's one of the best camera systems available for the price. The addition of the telephoto lens is particularly commendable. The 50MP main camera and 10MP telephoto lens deliver good-quality images. However, highlight roll-off could be better, as seen on phones like the Nothing Phone 2a, and the lack of 4K 60fps video with the back camera is also a miss.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo Isn't A Performance Champ, But It's Reliable Enough

Performance isn't the Motorola Edge 50 Neo's strongest suit. It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, a 4-nanometre chip paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in India. Everyday performance is smooth, apps open quickly, and multitasking is reliable. However, it's not a gaming powerhouse; while games like BGMI can run at low to medium settings, the phone may drop frames, even within the UI. Despite this, after over a month of use as my primary device, it has remained consistent and hasn't slowed down.

Battery life is decent despite its smaller 4,310mAh capacity, easily lasting a full workday. Typically, I end the day with 20% remaining, even with extensive social media use, camera use, and numerous calls on a 5G network. The phone also charges quickly, reaching 100% in just over an hour with the 68W fast charger.

Motorola's software is notably clean, with minimal bloatware, even less than on Google's Pixel series. The icons and settings are also familiar, making the UI close to the Pixel's. Motorola promises up to five major Android updates, currently running on Android 14 with an expected update to Android 19—a substantial improvement over previous Motorola models, including models from the Motorola Edge 50 series.

Verdict: Motorola Edge 50 Neo Is the Ideal Android Device under ₹ 30,000

There are a few minor criticisms. The haptics could be improved, and the fingerprint scanner is positioned slightly too low for comfortable access. The camera app, while functional, could benefit from a modernised, streamlined interface. But,in conclusion, for ₹23,000, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo offers excellent value. It is reliable, features a beautiful design, has a stunning display for the price, and is comfortable to hold over long periods. With flagship features like IP68 water resistance and military-standard 810H compliance, it's a top choice if you want a balanced Android phone under ₹30,000.