Refrigerators sale! From Whirlpool to Samsung, Amazon offers huge price cuts

In this hot and humid weather, refrigerators have become a necessity as the best source of cold drinks, ice creams, and more. If you were planning to buy a durable and affordable refrigerator, then this is the right time for you as there are huge discounts available! Amazon is offering huge price cuts on 4 refrigerator brands. You can avail up to 34% discount. To further reduce the price, you can also use various banks and exchange offers. Read here to know more about these refrigerator discounts.

Whirlpool 300 L Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator

Amazon is offering a straight 29% discount on Whirlpool 300 L Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator. You can buy it for just Rs. 31000. Original price of the refrigerator is Rs.46000. With an exchange offer, you can reduce the price further. There is also an Rs. 3000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions on a Minimum purchase value of Rs. 40000. This refrigerator features moisture retention Technology, air Boosters, ice twister & collector, and stabilizer-free operation.

Whirlpool 184 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This Refrigerator has a discount of 30%.On Amazon, this refrigerator is originally available for Rs. 21700, but now, you can buy it for just Rs.15240. This refrigerator has a special feature of Stabilizer free operations even in high voltage fluctuations between 95V-300V. It has up to 9 hours of cooling retention during power cuts.

Godrej 180 L 5-Star Refrigerator

The available discount on this refrigerator is flat at 34%. That means you can take this refrigerator home for just Rs.16390. This fridge offers 24 Days of Farm Freshness, Inverter, and direct Cooling and is a Single Door Refrigerator With Base Drawer.

Samsung 189 L 5-Star refrigerator

This is a 2023 model having a base stand, digital Inverter, and direct Cooling. It is a Single Door Refrigerator. You can buy it for Rs. 17890 with a discount of 28%. Price can be further reduced by availing exchange offer. In exchange for your old fridge, you can a discount of up to Rs.2760. This product has 1 Year of comprehensive warranty and 20 years on the digital inverter compressor.