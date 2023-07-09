Home Home Appliances News Refrigerators sale! From Whirlpool to Samsung, Amazon offers huge price cuts

Refrigerators sale! From Whirlpool to Samsung, Amazon offers huge price cuts

Take your favorite refrigerator home with a huge discount of up to 34%!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 09 2023, 20:46 IST
Get up to 58% off on Jabra Elite 4 to Elite 2 earbuds during Amazon Great Summer Sale
Jabra Elite 4
1/4 Jabra Elite 4: This is the latest addition to its Elite range. It has been tailored to cover earbud essentials, such as comfort, optimal sound, and convenience, all at a very reasonable price. The feedforward Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) filters out unwanted sounds. The Jabra music equalizer and intuitive Sound+ app lets users customize the sound. It comes in four classic colors: Dark Grey, Navy, Lilac, and Light Beige. (Jabra)
image caption
2/4 Jabra Elite 5: It offers discreet, comfortable, and compact fit. Comes with 6-microphone call technology with wind- noise suppression, enabling individuals to take calls with confidence even when it’s windy. It packs the new Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), powered by the Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth chipset. These buds provide 7hrs play time with ANC on (28hrs with case). The Elite 5 are available in two colours, Titanium Black and Gold Beige. (Jabra)
image caption
3/4 Jabra Elite 3: This is the perfect choice for those seeking a rich sound, powerful bass, and clear calls at a lower price point. The earbuds come with 6mm speakers and deliver crystal clear calls with 4-microphone call technology. The earbuds offer outstanding noise isolation and with HearThrough awareness. Available in a new range of colours including Dark Grey, Navy, Lilac, and Light Beige. (Jabra)
image caption
4/4 Jabra Elite 2: It is suited to those who are looking for rich sound on the go, at Jabra's lowest price point. The earbuds come with 6mm speakers offering high audio quality and powerful bass, a customizable EQ and noise isolation. Elite 2 earbuds offer 7 hours of battery life (21 hours including the charging case). The earbuds come in Grey and Navy. (Jabra)
Amazon is offering huge price cuts on 4 refrigerator brands. You can avail up to 34% discount.
View all Images
Amazon is offering huge price cuts on 4 refrigerator brands. You can avail up to 34% discount. (Haier)

In this hot and humid weather, refrigerators have become a necessity as the best source of cold drinks, ice creams, and more. If you were planning to buy a durable and affordable refrigerator, then this is the right time for you as there are huge discounts available! Amazon is offering huge price cuts on 4 refrigerator brands. You can avail up to 34% discount. To further reduce the price, you can also use various banks and exchange offers. Read here to know more about these refrigerator discounts.

Whirlpool 300 L Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator

Amazon is offering a straight 29% discount on Whirlpool 300 L Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator. You can buy it for just Rs. 31000. Original price of the refrigerator is Rs.46000. With an exchange offer, you can reduce the price further. There is also an Rs. 3000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions on a Minimum purchase value of Rs. 40000. This refrigerator features moisture retention Technology, air Boosters, ice twister & collector, and stabilizer-free operation.

Whirlpool 184 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This Refrigerator has a discount of 30%.On Amazon, this refrigerator is originally available for Rs. 21700, but now, you can buy it for just Rs.15240. This refrigerator has a special feature of Stabilizer free operations even in high voltage fluctuations between 95V-300V. It has up to 9 hours of cooling retention during power cuts.

Godrej 180 L 5-Star Refrigerator

The available discount on this refrigerator is flat at 34%. That means you can take this refrigerator home for just Rs.16390. This fridge offers 24 Days of Farm Freshness, Inverter, and direct Cooling and is a Single Door Refrigerator With Base Drawer.

Samsung 189 L 5-Star refrigerator

This is a 2023 model having a base stand, digital Inverter, and direct Cooling. It is a Single Door Refrigerator. You can buy it for Rs. 17890 with a discount of 28%. Price can be further reduced by availing exchange offer. In exchange for your old fridge, you can a discount of up to Rs.2760. This product has 1 Year of comprehensive warranty and 20 years on the digital inverter compressor.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Jul, 20:46 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone
iOS 16
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Boost your productivity, know how to schedule emails on iPhones
iOS 16.5
i-Order! Change iPhone notifications view in a jiffy with this iOS 16 trick

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets