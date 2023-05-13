Samsung refrigerators with AI energy savings and AOD-just check them out

Today, Samsung has rolled out its new TVC 'The era of Bespoke Begins' for its Bespoke Side-by-Side (SBS) refrigerators. These new Samsung refrigerators come with special design elements, curated colours, and features such as Auto Open Door (AOD) & AI energy savings.

The Samsung TVC, ‘The era of Bespoke Begins' captures the message that an Indian kitchen is no longer a remote space and has been well integrated into social spaces. Highlighting this urban lifestyle, the TVC showcases evolving behavioural insights as it recreates a day in the life of a consumer.

It portrays that even a small occasion such as a party can turn into a celebration of the Bespoke Side-by-Side refrigerator because it emerges as the highlight of the night and “the Showstopper”.

The TVC will be run on digital platforms including Samsung's owned social channels, YouTube, OTT channels and Samsung TV plus.

The new Samsung refrigerators will be carrying these in-list key features:

Bespoke and Auto Open Door

The Samsung refrigerators come with BESPOKE's Glass Finish flat door panels, Auto Open Door that uses a ‘touch sensor' that releases the door magnet making it convenient to open the refrigerator.

AI Energy Savings mode

The feature uses artificial intelligence to understand the usage pattern and set the temperature accordingly, thus ensuring energy efficiency in the process.

Convertible 5-in-1 mode

This features the convenient and major spacing of the refrigerator, it can choose from the five modes— Normal, Seasonal, Extra Fridge, Vacation and Home Alone.