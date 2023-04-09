Home Home Appliances News Up to 66% Discount! Prestige, Bajaj to Faber, check out top 5 kitchen grinders

Up to 66% Discount! Prestige, Bajaj to Faber, check out top 5 kitchen grinders

Looking for a new kitchen grinder machine? Check out these amazing deals on Prestige, Bajaj, Faber, and other brands and they come with massive discounts during the Amazon sale.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 09 2023, 19:02 IST
kitchen grinder
Top 5 kitchen grinder during Amazon sale include those from Prestige, Bajaj and Faber. You need to hurry to nab the best deals. (Unsplash)
kitchen grinder
Top 5 kitchen grinder during Amazon sale include those from Prestige, Bajaj and Faber. You need to hurry to nab the best deals. (Unsplash)

If you are looking for a new kitchen grinder machine, then it seems to be the right time to invest in a good one as there are some awesome discounts on offer - Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale is offering a wide range of options for your kitchen, home and even outdoors. However, you will need to hurry as the sale is about to end soon - by the end of the day, actually. If you are short on time, then here we have curated the list of the top 5 grinder machines that you can find during the Amazon sale with huge discounts.

Top 5 kitchen grinder machines

  1. Prestige IRIS Plus: This comes with a powerful 750W motor and stainless steel blades for any kind of grinding. With this, you will get 3 stainless steel jars. You also get a transparent juicer jar with a sieve. Get this kitchen grinder machine at 50 percent discount for Rs. 3165.
  2. Bajaj Rex: It gets a 500W motor and offers 3-speed control operations. Plus, you get 3 stainless steel jars with the grinder. With a 35 percent discount during the sale, you can get Bajaj Rex 500W for just Rs. 2099.
  3. Faber 2L: With a capacity of 2 litres, this Faber grinder is powered by a 150W motor. The company claims that it has a continuous runtime of 25 minutes. Plus, you will get 2 years of a comprehensive warranty. At a whopping discount of 66 percent, it is currently priced at Rs. 3755 on Amazon.
  4. Activa Easy Mix Nutri Mixer Grinder: It comes with a powerful 500W motor with nano grinding technology along with transparent jars. It comes with some special features such as a versatile Kitchen Blender; Making healthy shakes and smoothies, sporty protein drinks, fruit and vegetable juice, grinding coffee beans, and more. You can get it with a massive 58 percent discount, priced at just Rs. 1249.
  5. DigiSmart Kitchen Mate: With a whopping 53 percent discount, this DigiSmart Kitchen Mate grinder is powered by a 600W motor. This also comes with three jars including liquidizing, grinding, and chutney jars.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Apr, 19:02 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use

Trending Stories

pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets