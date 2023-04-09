Up to 66% Discount! Prestige, Bajaj to Faber, check out top 5 kitchen grinders
Looking for a new kitchen grinder machine? Check out these amazing deals on Prestige, Bajaj, Faber, and other brands and they come with massive discounts during the Amazon sale.
If you are looking for a new kitchen grinder machine, then it seems to be the right time to invest in a good one as there are some awesome discounts on offer - Amazon Home Shopping Spree Sale is offering a wide range of options for your kitchen, home and even outdoors. However, you will need to hurry as the sale is about to end soon - by the end of the day, actually. If you are short on time, then here we have curated the list of the top 5 grinder machines that you can find during the Amazon sale with huge discounts.
Top 5 kitchen grinder machines
- Prestige IRIS Plus: This comes with a powerful 750W motor and stainless steel blades for any kind of grinding. With this, you will get 3 stainless steel jars. You also get a transparent juicer jar with a sieve. Get this kitchen grinder machine at 50 percent discount for Rs. 3165.
- Bajaj Rex: It gets a 500W motor and offers 3-speed control operations. Plus, you get 3 stainless steel jars with the grinder. With a 35 percent discount during the sale, you can get Bajaj Rex 500W for just Rs. 2099.
- Faber 2L: With a capacity of 2 litres, this Faber grinder is powered by a 150W motor. The company claims that it has a continuous runtime of 25 minutes. Plus, you will get 2 years of a comprehensive warranty. At a whopping discount of 66 percent, it is currently priced at Rs. 3755 on Amazon.
- Activa Easy Mix Nutri Mixer Grinder: It comes with a powerful 500W motor with nano grinding technology along with transparent jars. It comes with some special features such as a versatile Kitchen Blender; Making healthy shakes and smoothies, sporty protein drinks, fruit and vegetable juice, grinding coffee beans, and more. You can get it with a massive 58 percent discount, priced at just Rs. 1249.
- DigiSmart Kitchen Mate: With a whopping 53 percent discount, this DigiSmart Kitchen Mate grinder is powered by a 600W motor. This also comes with three jars including liquidizing, grinding, and chutney jars.
