Home Home Appliances News Up to 75% off! Top 5 home appliances on Flipkart sale - Voltas AC, Samsung Refrigerator, more

Up to 75% off! Top 5 home appliances on Flipkart sale - Voltas AC, Samsung Refrigerator, more

During the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale, you have a chance to save huge amounts while upgrading your home with new home appliances. Check out the deals here for ACs, microwaves, refrigerators, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 02 2023, 18:17 IST
Home appliances
From Voltas ACs, Samsung Refrigerators to Microwaves – check the top 5 home appliances on Flipkart sale. (Unsplash)
Home appliances
From Voltas ACs, Samsung Refrigerators to Microwaves – check the top 5 home appliances on Flipkart sale. (Unsplash)

The Flipkart's Big Bachat Dhamaal sale is live! From July 1 to 3, 2023, you can enjoy irresistible offers on a wide range of home and kitchen appliances. Flipkart says you can get up to 75 percent off! Whether you're looking for fans, coolers, air fryers, Microwaves, or water purifiers, this Flipkart Sale has everything you need. Plus, if you hold an HDFC Bank credit or debit card, you can maximize your savings by availing an additional Rs. 5250 off on EMI transactions.

Home appliances are the biggest assistants in our day-to-day life. And this sale is a golden chance to avail some of the most useful appliances at unbelievable prices. Don't miss out on these incredible Flipkart deals! Here are the top 5 home appliance deals you can grab right now – Voltas AC, Samsung Refrigerator, Microwave, and more.

Top 5 home appliances on Flipkart sale

1. Bajaj 23 L Convection & Grill Microwave Oven

With a massive 46 percent discount, this Bajaj microwave oven is a perfect option for bakers as it comes with a convection and grill option too. It comes with 5 different power levels to cook as per your need. It is priced at Rs. 9499.

2. Prestige Atlas 3.0 Plus Induction Cooktop

Looking for an induction cooktop? Check out this Prestige Atlas 3.0 Plus which is available with a whopping 43 percent discount for a 1600W option. It will cost you just Rs. 1799 during the sale.

3. Voltas AC

This Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC finds a massive price drop of 51 percent during the sale! Flipkart is offering this Voltas AC for just Rs. 33999 against its listed price of Rs. 69999. Available with Copper wire, the Voltas split inverter AC has several useful features such as auto-restart, sleep mode, and more.

4. Pigeon Favourite Juicer mixer grinder

With a massive 63 percent off, this Pigeon Favourite 500 W juicer mixer comes at an effective price of Rs. 1799. You can juice, mix, and grind ingredients with this Pigeon juicer-mixer-grinder. It comes with stainless steel jars and blades.

5. Samsung 4 Star Refrigerator

If you are eyeing a perfect deal to upgrade your refrigerator, then amongst many, this Samsung 183 L Direct Cool Single Door 4 Star Refrigerator is an interesting deal with 27 percent off. It comes with a base drawer with a digital inverter and a 4-star energy-saving rating.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Jul, 18:17 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Apple Maps
This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps
iPhone
iOS 16 magic trick! Copy and translate text from videos on your iPhone THIS way
BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets