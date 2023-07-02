Up to 75% off! Top 5 home appliances on Flipkart sale - Voltas AC, Samsung Refrigerator, more

The Flipkart's Big Bachat Dhamaal sale is live! From July 1 to 3, 2023, you can enjoy irresistible offers on a wide range of home and kitchen appliances. Flipkart says you can get up to 75 percent off! Whether you're looking for fans, coolers, air fryers, Microwaves, or water purifiers, this Flipkart Sale has everything you need. Plus, if you hold an HDFC Bank credit or debit card, you can maximize your savings by availing an additional Rs. 5250 off on EMI transactions.

Home appliances are the biggest assistants in our day-to-day life. And this sale is a golden chance to avail some of the most useful appliances at unbelievable prices. Don't miss out on these incredible Flipkart deals! Here are the top 5 home appliance deals you can grab right now – Voltas AC, Samsung Refrigerator, Microwave, and more.

Top 5 home appliances on Flipkart sale

1. Bajaj 23 L Convection & Grill Microwave Oven

With a massive 46 percent discount, this Bajaj microwave oven is a perfect option for bakers as it comes with a convection and grill option too. It comes with 5 different power levels to cook as per your need. It is priced at Rs. 9499.

2. Prestige Atlas 3.0 Plus Induction Cooktop

Looking for an induction cooktop? Check out this Prestige Atlas 3.0 Plus which is available with a whopping 43 percent discount for a 1600W option. It will cost you just Rs. 1799 during the sale.

3. Voltas AC

This Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC finds a massive price drop of 51 percent during the sale! Flipkart is offering this Voltas AC for just Rs. 33999 against its listed price of Rs. 69999. Available with Copper wire, the Voltas split inverter AC has several useful features such as auto-restart, sleep mode, and more.

4. Pigeon Favourite Juicer mixer grinder

With a massive 63 percent off, this Pigeon Favourite 500 W juicer mixer comes at an effective price of Rs. 1799. You can juice, mix, and grind ingredients with this Pigeon juicer-mixer-grinder. It comes with stainless steel jars and blades.

5. Samsung 4 Star Refrigerator

If you are eyeing a perfect deal to upgrade your refrigerator, then amongst many, this Samsung 183 L Direct Cool Single Door 4 Star Refrigerator is an interesting deal with 27 percent off. It comes with a base drawer with a digital inverter and a 4-star energy-saving rating.