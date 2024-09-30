Orient Electric Aeon BLDC review: Fans are often one of the first appliances one buys for their home, especially in most parts of India, where it is a necessity most of the time. But, as things stand, most people buy the first model they find and think nothing more of it. What if I told you that buying a BLDC fan with a remote can not only transform your user experience but also save you money in the long run?

I've been using the Orient Electric Aeon BLDC fan for a while now and can share my experience detailing how useful it is and what a difference a good BLDC fan can make. But first, let me explain how a BLDC fan differs from a traditional ceiling fan.

Short for Brushless DC fans, BLDC fans are more technologically advanced compared to traditional ceiling fans, which typically have AC induction motors. Key advantages include lower power consumption, which can significantly reduce electricity bills, and increased longevity thanks to reduced friction. With that out of the way, let me tell you about my experience with the Orient Electric Aeon BLDC fan.

Orient Electric Aeon BLDC Review: Minimalist Looks with Convenience

If you like fans that blend in and have a minimalist aesthetic, the Aeon BLDC could be an ideal choice, especially in the Pixel White colourway. You also have other colourways to choose from if white doesn't match your décor. The fan has clean lines and a premium-looking metallic trim. Plus, it has a built-in LED night light that you can turn on if your room is dark and you want to navigate without turning on the main light—this is controlled using the remote, which is where the real value of this fan lies.

Before using a fan with a remote control, I took it for granted. But once I experienced the Aeon BLDC, there was no going back. Want to change the speed without getting up? Possible. Want to turn it on or off? Possible. Want to set a timer for it to turn off automatically? Also possible. I didn't realise I needed these features until I used them, and that's a sentiment most new buyers who choose to invest in a BLDC fan with a remote will likely share.

There are also Aeon BLDC-specific features that I really appreciated, one of which is its silent operation.

Orient Electric Aeon BLDC Review: Sound That Doesn't Intrude

Traditional fans can be quite noisy. While the Aeon BLDC isn't completely silent, it makes minimal noise—it doesn't dominate the room. I appreciate this a lot because I regularly have calls throughout the day and participate in online meetings. Previously, I used to turn off the fan, but now I just use the remote to set the fan speed to 2 or 3, and it's barely noticeable. This is a really underrated feature that most people will come to love. This is primarily due to the Brushless DC motor that the Aeon BLDC uses, and it's safe to say that it is a good implementation.

Orient Electric Aeon BLDC Review: Attention to Detail

For me, it's the little things that count—the smooth way the fan comes to a stop when turned off, and the instant responsiveness of the remote. There's no delay between pressing a button and the fan reacting. I also appreciate the no-nonsense remote design. It may not look very premium with its matte plastic construction, but the font is easy to read, and the controls are easy to understand—even for my 89-year-old grandmother.

Orient Electric Aeon BLDC Review: What Could Be Better?

For the price, there are very few BLDC fans with IoT support (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant), and that makes me want the next version of the Aeon BLDC to have it. Most fans in this price range don't have IoT support, but it adds a lot of value,especially for those who are keen on home automation. An Orient fan like the Aeon BLDC, with its excellent core features, combined with IoT support, could be a winning formula.

Verdict: Orient Electric Aeon BLDC Has the Basics Covered

Orient Electric Aeon BLDC is a great choice if you're looking for a reliable BLDC fan for around ₹5,000. It has a minimalist yet modern design, operates quietly, and comes with several convenient features like an LED night light and a user-friendly remote. While it lacks IoT connectivity, that shouldn't be a major drawback unless you're really keen on home automation.

Although I haven't seen a dramatic drop in my electricity bill, it's definitely lower than before during the summer months,which is a plus in the long run. And you'll be doing your bit for the environment, too.