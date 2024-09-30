 Orient Electric Aeon BLDC Review: A reliable, remote-controlled ceiling fan that's easy on your wallet | Home Appliances Reviews
Home Home Appliances Home Appliances Reviews Orient Electric Aeon BLDC Review: A reliable, remote-controlled ceiling fan that's easy on your wallet

Orient Electric Aeon BLDC Review: A reliable, remote-controlled ceiling fan that's easy on your wallet

Is the Orient Electric Aeon BLDC fan worth it? We put it to the test—check our review with pros and cons to find out.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 30 2024, 07:00 IST
Orient Electric Aeon BLDC in Pixel White.
Orient Electric Aeon BLDC in Pixel White. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

Orient Electric Aeon BLDC review: Fans are often one of the first appliances one buys for their home, especially in most parts of India, where it is a necessity most of the time. But, as things stand, most people buy the first model they find and think nothing more of it. What if I told you that buying a BLDC fan with a remote can not only transform your user experience but also save you money in the long run?

I've been using the Orient Electric Aeon BLDC fan for a while now and can share my experience detailing how useful it is and what a difference a good BLDC fan can make. But first, let me explain how a BLDC fan differs from a traditional ceiling fan.

Short for Brushless DC fans, BLDC fans are more technologically advanced compared to traditional ceiling fans, which typically have AC induction motors. Key advantages include lower power consumption, which can significantly reduce electricity bills, and increased longevity thanks to reduced friction. With that out of the way, let me tell you about my experience with the Orient Electric Aeon BLDC fan.

Orient Electric Aeon BLDC Review: A reliable, remote-controlled ceiling fan that's easy on your wallet
Orient Electric Aeon BLDC has a functional remote, but looks rather plain. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)
Orient Electric Aeon BLDC has a functional remote, but looks rather plain. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

Also Read: Infinix Zero 40 vs OnePlus Nord 4: Know which smartphone under 30000 to buy

B0D17SXH5F-1

Orient Electric Aeon BLDC Review: Minimalist Looks with Convenience

If you like fans that blend in and have a minimalist aesthetic, the Aeon BLDC could be an ideal choice, especially in the Pixel White colourway. You also have other colourways to choose from if white doesn't match your décor. The fan has clean lines and a premium-looking metallic trim. Plus, it has a built-in LED night light that you can turn on if your room is dark and you want to navigate without turning on the main light—this is controlled using the remote, which is where the real value of this fan lies.

Before using a fan with a remote control, I took it for granted. But once I experienced the Aeon BLDC, there was no going back. Want to change the speed without getting up? Possible. Want to turn it on or off? Possible. Want to set a timer for it to turn off automatically? Also possible. I didn't realise I needed these features until I used them, and that's a sentiment most new buyers who choose to invest in a BLDC fan with a remote will likely share.

There are also Aeon BLDC-specific features that I really appreciated, one of which is its silent operation.

Also Read: iPhone 15 delivered in 8 minutes! Bengaluru man shares ‘awesome' Flipkart Big Billion Days delivery experience

Orient Electric Aeon BLDC Review: Sound That Doesn't Intrude

Traditional fans can be quite noisy. While the Aeon BLDC isn't completely silent, it makes minimal noise—it doesn't dominate the room. I appreciate this a lot because I regularly have calls throughout the day and participate in online meetings. Previously, I used to turn off the fan, but now I just use the remote to set the fan speed to 2 or 3, and it's barely noticeable. This is a really underrated feature that most people will come to love. This is primarily due to the Brushless DC motor that the Aeon BLDC uses, and it's safe to say that it is a good implementation.

Orient Electric Aeon BLDC Review: Attention to Detail

For me, it's the little things that count—the smooth way the fan comes to a stop when turned off, and the instant responsiveness of the remote. There's no delay between pressing a button and the fan reacting. I also appreciate the no-nonsense remote design. It may not look very premium with its matte plastic construction, but the font is easy to read, and the controls are easy to understand—even for my 89-year-old grandmother.

Orient Electric Aeon BLDC Review: A reliable, remote-controlled ceiling fan that's easy on your wallet
Orient Electric Aeon BLDC has a minimal design that would complement most home aesthetics. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)
Orient Electric Aeon BLDC has a minimal design that would complement most home aesthetics. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

Also Read: Infinix XPAD tablet goes on sale in India: Check price, specs, and unboxing

Orient Electric Aeon BLDC Review: What Could Be Better?

For the price, there are very few BLDC fans with IoT support (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant), and that makes me want the next version of the Aeon BLDC to have it. Most fans in this price range don't have IoT support, but it adds a lot of value,especially for those who are keen on home automation. An Orient fan like the Aeon BLDC, with its excellent core features, combined with IoT support, could be a winning formula.

Verdict: Orient Electric Aeon BLDC Has the Basics Covered

Orient Electric Aeon BLDC is a great choice if you're looking for a reliable BLDC fan for around 5,000. It has a minimalist yet modern design, operates quietly, and comes with several convenient features like an LED night light and a user-friendly remote. While it lacks IoT connectivity, that shouldn't be a major drawback unless you're really keen on home automation.

Although I haven't seen a dramatic drop in my electricity bill, it's definitely lower than before during the summer months,which is a plus in the long run. And you'll be doing your bit for the environment, too.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Sep, 07:00 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 trailer 2 may release next week: Rockstar Games ignites excitement among fans with marketing push

GTA 6 trailer 2 may release next week: Rockstar Games ignites excitement among fans with marketing push
Red Dead Redemption 2 mod revives classic dry landscape; Transforms heartlands to match early versions

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod revives classic dry landscape; Transforms heartlands to match early versions
GTA Online players gear up for Zombie survival mode in North Yankton this October

GTA Online players gear up for Zombie survival mode in North Yankton this October
Microsoft set to merge Xbox and Game Pass apps on iOS devices

Microsoft set to merge Xbox and Game Pass apps on iOS devices
GTA 6

GTA 6 new leak reveals massive gameplay, shorter main story, and endless side content for players- Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

iPhone 16 Pro, iphone 15 pro, samsung s23 ultra

4 best smartphone deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion sales: iPhone 15 Pro, Pixel 8 and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Apple’s bold new rival in the heavyweight segment

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Apple’s bold new rival in the heavyweight segment

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets