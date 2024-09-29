Infinix Zero 40 vs OnePlus Nord 4: Know which smartphone under ₹30000 to buy
Infinix Zero 40 vs OnePlus Nord 4: Check out the detailed specs comparison between the smartphones under Rs.30000.
Infinix Zero 40 vs OnePlus Nord 4: Looking for a mid-range smartphone with decent performance, camera, and battery life? then the Infinix Zero 40 and OnePlus Nord 4 are the latest offerings from the brands. These smartphones fall under Rs.30000 segments and offer some unique features. If you are looking for a smartphone under this budget, then you can consider the Infinix Zero 40 and OnePlus Nord 4. We have also curated a comparison to help you make an informed decision.
Infinix Zero 40 vs OnePlus Nord 4
Design and display: The Infinix Zero 40 and OnePlus Nord 4 both come with unique design. The Zero 40 features a dual-tone matte finish panel, whereas, the Nord 4 supports an all-metal body. However, the OnePlus device is stronger and more durable than Infinix since it offers an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.
For display, the Infinix Zero 40 features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1300 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 4 sports a 6.74-inch 1.2K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2150 nits peak brightness.
Camera: In terms of camera capabilities, the Infinix Zero 40 features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Whereas, OnePlus Nord 4 comes with a dual camera setup that features a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, Zero 40 features a 50MP front camera and OnePlus Nord 4 offers a 16MP selfie shooter.
Performance and battery: The Infinix Zero 40 is powered by a MediaTek Dimesnity 8200 Ultimate processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 4 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
Price: The Infinix Zero 40 is priced at Rs.29999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Whereas, the OnePlus Nord 4 comes with a starting price of Rs.29999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
