Infinix Zero 40 vs OnePlus Nord 4: Know which smartphone under 30000 to buy

Infinix Zero 40 vs OnePlus Nord 4: Looking for a mid-range smartphone with decent performance, camera, and battery life? then the Infinix Zero 40 and OnePlus Nord 4 are the latest offerings from the brands. These smartphones fall under Rs.30000 segments and offer some unique features. If you are looking for a smartphone under this budget, then you can consider the Infinix Zero 40 and OnePlus Nord 4. We have also curated a comparison to help you make an informed decision.

Also read: Infinix XPAD tablet goes on sale in India: Check price, specs, and unboxing

You may be interested in 19% OFF 19% OFF Infinix Note 40 5G Obsidian Black

Obsidian Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 28% OFF 28% OFF Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G Mecha Blue

Mecha Blue 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 32% OFF 32% OFF Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Vintage Green

Vintage Green 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 19% OFF 19% OFF Infinix Hot 40i Starlit Black

Starlit Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

Infinix Zero 40 vs OnePlus Nord 4

Design and display: The Infinix Zero 40 and OnePlus Nord 4 both come with unique design. The Zero 40 features a dual-tone matte finish panel, whereas, the Nord 4 supports an all-metal body. However, the OnePlus device is stronger and more durable than Infinix since it offers an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

For display, the Infinix Zero 40 features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1300 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 4 sports a 6.74-inch 1.2K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2150 nits peak brightness.

Also read: OnePlus 13 launch soon: May get redesigned camera layout, upgraded periscope lens



Camera: In terms of camera capabilities, the Infinix Zero 40 features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Whereas, OnePlus Nord 4 comes with a dual camera setup that features a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, Zero 40 features a 50MP front camera and OnePlus Nord 4 offers a 16MP selfie shooter.



Performance and battery: The Infinix Zero 40 is powered by a MediaTek Dimesnity 8200 Ultimate processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 4 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.



Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: OnePlus Watch 2R, Apple Watch Series 9, and other top 5 smartwatches to buy



Price: The Infinix Zero 40 is priced at Rs.29999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Whereas, the OnePlus Nord 4 comes with a starting price of Rs.29999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!