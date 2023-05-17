Home Home Appliances Signify unveils Philips Solar Light Hub in India, pioneering sustainable lighting

Signify unveils Philips Solar Light Hub in India, pioneering sustainable lighting

Signify has announced the launch of its first-ever Philips Solar Light Hub in India.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 17 2023, 15:47 IST
Asus launches AMD Ryzen 7000 series laptops in India; Know the price and specifications
ZenBook 14 OLED
1/6 ASUS announced the expansion of its consumer notebook lineup with AMD Ryzen 7000 Series for the Indian market. The new range of laptops includes ZenBook 14 OLED, VivoBook Go 15 OLED, VivoBook 15X OLED, VivoBook Go 14 series and Vivobook S 14 Flip among others. Check out their specifications and prices. (ASUS)
image caption
2/6 The ZenBook 14 OLED gets a 14-inch HDR OLED panel of 90Hz refresh rate and 75WHr battery with 65W fast charger. The AMD Ryzen 7 series processor is coupled with 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 3 SSD. It also gets a backlit chiclet keyboard and a fingerprint scanner. The laptop starts from Rs. 89990.  (Asus)
image caption
3/6 The VivoBook Go 14 features a 14-inch FHD IPS display with 250 nits of brightness. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 7020 series processor which is coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD. It also gets a 42Whr battery with a 45W charger. The laptop starts at Rs. 42990 with the highest model available at Rs. 56990. (Asus)
image caption
4/6 The VivoBook Go 15 OLED gets a 15.6-inch HDR OLED display, 50 Whr battery and a to 60W fast charger. The laptops are powered by up to AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The laptop starts at Rs. 50990 and goes up to Rs. 64990.  (Asus)
image caption
5/6 The VivoBook 15X OLED gets a 15.6-inch HDR OLED display, 50Whr battery with 65W charging support. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 7730U processor coupled with 16GB RAM and up to 1 TB SSD. The laptop starts at Rs. 66990 and goes upto Rs. 74990. (Asus)
image caption
6/6 The ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip is a 2-in-1 laptop with a  360 degrees hinge. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 7530U coupled with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The laptop starts at Rs. 66990.  (Asus)
Philips Solar Light Hub
View all Images
Located in Noida, the flagship store covers an area of 600 square feet (Signify)

To promote sustainable lighting, Signify has launched its first-ever 'Philips Solar Light Hub' in India. This exclusive retail store aims to encourage the wider adoption of solar lighting products across various user segments, from home and garden to industrial and street lighting applications.

Located in Noida, the flagship store covers an area of 600 square feet and offers customers a diverse range of solar lighting products tailored to their specific needs. With more than 100 solar lighting products on display, visitors can experience firsthand the extensive range of solutions that are not only easy to install but also sustainable, low-maintenance, and deliver long-term energy and cost savings.

Girish K. Chawla, Head of Professional Sales at Signify India, emphasized the significance of this launch, stating, "As the world faces an escalating energy crisis, transitioning to renewable energy sources will become essential. The solar light hub is our contribution to creating a sun-powered world and revolutionizing the lighting industry through our extensive solar lighting portfolio."

By providing an interactive space for customers to explore solar lighting applications and showcasing a comprehensive range of products, Signify aims to drive greater awareness and adoption of solar lighting solutions throughout the country.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 May, 15:47 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets