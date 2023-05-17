Signify unveils Philips Solar Light Hub in India, pioneering sustainable lighting

To promote sustainable lighting, Signify has launched its first-ever 'Philips Solar Light Hub' in India. This exclusive retail store aims to encourage the wider adoption of solar lighting products across various user segments, from home and garden to industrial and street lighting applications.

Located in Noida, the flagship store covers an area of 600 square feet and offers customers a diverse range of solar lighting products tailored to their specific needs. With more than 100 solar lighting products on display, visitors can experience firsthand the extensive range of solutions that are not only easy to install but also sustainable, low-maintenance, and deliver long-term energy and cost savings.

Girish K. Chawla, Head of Professional Sales at Signify India, emphasized the significance of this launch, stating, "As the world faces an escalating energy crisis, transitioning to renewable energy sources will become essential. The solar light hub is our contribution to creating a sun-powered world and revolutionizing the lighting industry through our extensive solar lighting portfolio."

By providing an interactive space for customers to explore solar lighting applications and showcasing a comprehensive range of products, Signify aims to drive greater awareness and adoption of solar lighting solutions throughout the country.