 5 key tips to safeguard your devices and data while travelling | How-to
Home How To 5 key tips to safeguard your devices and data while travelling

5 key tips to safeguard your devices and data while travelling

As travel season begins, protect your devices and data from cyber threats. Follow these simple tips to stay secure and avoid common online risks while on vacation.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 18 2024, 19:22 IST
Icon
Google Cloud, Noventiq to Cisco- top cybersecurity options you can use against online threats
5 Key tips to safeguard your devices and data while travelling
1/5 Google Cloud: It provides advanced security solutions to help businesses protect data and applications. Google Cloud also uses machine learning and AI to help detect and respond to security threats in real time. (Reuters)
image caption
2/5 Cisco: It is a networking and cybersecurity company that provides a wide range of security solutions. They offer the network security, cloud security, and endpoint protection solutions.  (Cisco)
image caption
3/5 Noventiq: The company enables, facilitates and accelerates digital transformation for its customers’ businesses, connecting 75000+ organizations from all sectors with hundreds of best-in-class IT vendors, alongside its own services and solutions.  (Pexels)
image caption
4/5 Symantec is a cybersecurity company that offers a wide range of security solutions, including antivirus software, endpoint protection, and data loss prevention. Symantec's security solutions are designed to be easy to use and manage. (Pexels)
image caption
5/5 Trend Micro: It provides solutions for network security, cloud security, and endpoint protection. The company uses advanced AI and machine learning technologies to detect and respond to security threats in real-time.  (Unsplash)
5 Key tips to safeguard your devices and data while travelling
icon View all Images
As the travel season begins, protect your gadgets and data from cyber attacks. Follow these tips. (Pexels)

As travel season is approaching, the risk of cyberattacks rises as people use mobile devices more frequently in public spaces. Cybersecurity experts warn that hackers are increasingly targeting users with phishing schemes and fraudulent sites.

Public Wi-Fi networks, commonly used by travellers, are prime targets for cybercriminals. These networks can be easily compromised, making it crucial to protect your devices.

Also read: Google's Circle to Search feature coming to Galaxy A series smartphones, Galaxy Tab S9 FE- All details

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Here are five strategies to keep your devices and data secure:

1. Avoid Public Wi-Fi: Public networks in places like cafes and airports are vulnerable to cyberattacks. Instead, use secure, password-protected networks and consider employing a VPN for an extra layer of protection.

2. Secure Your Social Media: When sharing vacation photos, enable two-factor authentication on your social media accounts. This adds an extra verification step, such as a code sent to your phone, in addition to your password.

3. Keep Software Updated: Regularly update your device's software and apps to protect against vulnerabilities. Enable automatic updates and back up your data frequently to safeguard against theft or damage.

Also read: YouTube testing blurred bottom bar and dynamic design updates for Android app users- All details

4. Protect from Overheating: Avoid leaving your phone in direct sunlight. Overheating can damage your device, so store it in cool, shaded areas whenever possible.

5. Be Wary of Phishing: Stay alert to suspicious emails, texts, or links, particularly those pretending to be from trusted sources. Verify the legitimacy of such communications by visiting the official website through a search engine, rather than clicking on the provided links.

Also read: Google to expand AI initiatives in India, targeting language barriers, agricultural efficiency

Additionally, disable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi when not in use to prevent unauthorised access. Before entering personal information on a website, ensure it is secure by checking for a lock symbol and “https” in the URL. Install anti-virus and anti-spyware software for added security, and consider cyber insurance for extra protection against potential attacks.

By following these guidelines, you can enhance the security of your devices and data during your travels.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Aug, 19:00 IST
Trending: how to restore deleted whatsapp chats: a step-by-step guide garena free fire redeem codes for august 18: grab storm arrival animation now how to port your sim from jio, airtel or vi to bsnl: a step-by-step guide garena free fire max redeem codes for august 18: do not let go of these rare premium bundles play garena free fire like a pro! get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick whatsapp web app: simple and easy, here is how to log in or out how to send telegram secret messages: check out the secret chat feature how to check dms on instagram without being “seen” this secret whatsapp trick will let you chat with those who blocked you how to fix your google maps location accurately- easy and brief step-by-step guide
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 surges to second place for most downloaded PS5 game in latest rankings- All details

GTA 5 surges to second place for most downloaded PS5 game in latest rankings- All details
Meta puts

Meta puts "GTA San Andreas VR" project on indefinite hold, leaving fans disappointed and uncertain
Red Dead Redemption 2 mod lets players experience Sadie Adler with new voice lines- All details

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod lets players experience Sadie Adler with new voice lines- All details
iPhone game boy emulator

iPhone users, you can play Game Boy games on your phone using this app—Step-by-step guide
GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details

GTA 6 may charge players per hour; DLC costs could significantly increase total price- Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Best laptops to buy in India: Whether you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop, a lightweight and portable model for on-the-go use, or a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered.

Best Laptop Brands: Top 10 laptop models from Apple, Dell, HP and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy

Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab A7 and other value for money Samsung tablets that you can buy
Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives

Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets