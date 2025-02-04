Latest Tech News How To How to stop your MacBook from booting automatically when you open the lid or plug in

How to stop your MacBook from booting automatically when you open the lid or plug in

Tired of your MacBook powering up every time you open the lid? Apple has a simple fix to stop this automatic startup behaviour. Here's how to stop it from happening.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 04 2025, 13:51 IST
Know how to stop your MacBook from automatically booting when opening the lid or plugging it in. (Unsplash)

Have you ever wished your MacBook didn't start up automatically when you open the lid or plug it in? Apple has now provided a way to stop this behaviour. The company published a detailed guide outlining the process for disabling the automatic startup feature on MacBooks with Apple Silicon running macOS Sequoia or later.

This feature can be useful for some users, but it may be an inconvenience for those who prefer more control over when their laptop boots. Unfortunately, Apple does not offer a simple toggle option in the Settings menu, so this workaround requires a few steps using the Terminal app.

Also read
To begin, open the Terminal app located in the Utilities folder within your Applications folder. Once inside, you can enter one of the following commands depending on your preference:

  • To stop startup when opening the lid or connecting to power: sudo nvram BootPreference=%00
  • To stop startup only when opening the lid: sudo nvram BootPreference=%01
  • To stop startup only when connecting to power: sudo nvram BootPreference=%02

After entering the desired command, press Return. You will be prompted to enter your administrator password. Keep in mind that the password will not appear as you type it. Press Return again to execute the command.

How to Restore the Auto Startup Feature

If you change your mind and want to restore the automatic startup feature, simply enter the following command: sudo nvram -d BootPreference.

While these steps disable automatic startup, they do not prevent your MacBook from turning on if you press a key or use the trackpad. For example, if you want to clean your keyboard without triggering a startup, consider using CleanupBuddy for Mac.

Additional Settings to Manage Startup Behavior

In case you prefer to mute the startup chime instead, Apple has included an option in the Settings menu. Navigate to Settings > Sound and disable the option labelled Play sound on startup.

If your MacBook Pro turns on unexpectedly while in your sleeve or bag, there could be several reasons for this, including an improper shutdown or Bluetooth errors. You can resolve this by ensuring your Mac is fully shut down. Simply click the Apple icon and select Shut Down, or press and hold the power button until the screen goes black.

Disabling Bluetooth or adjusting Energy Saver settings can also help. Make sure options like Wake for network access or Enable Power Nap are unchecked to prevent your MacBook from powering on automatically.

First Published Date: 04 Feb, 13:50 IST
