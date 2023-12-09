Icon
Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen and NVIDIA RTX 40 GPUs; check availability and price

Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop has been launched. Acer says it is a cutting-edge gaming laptop designed for casual gamers seeking a well-balanced device with modern features. It is available from March 2024.

Dec 09 2023
Acer's Nitro V 16 gaming laptop promises to deliver a combination of a powerhouse performance with cutting-edge features,

Acer has unveiled its latest gaming laptop, the Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop (ANV16-41), designed to cater to casual gamers seeking a balanced device with modern features. The Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop is powered by the new AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processors, featuring Ryzen AI technology, and can be equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs incorporating DLSS 3.5 for enhanced performance and AI capabilities.

The Acer Nitro V 16 laptop emphasizes a commitment to innovative thermals, employing a dual fan system to keep the laptop cool even during intense gaming sessions. The device aims to provide a captivating gaming experience with immersive visuals, thanks to its compatibility with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPUs and DLSS 3.5 technology. The inclusion of AI-backed technologies, such as Acer PurifiedView and Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0, enhances the webcam experience with AI noise reduction technology.

Performance-wise, the laptop boasts the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS Processors, leveraging the 'Zen 4' core architecture for reliable speeds in gaming and streaming. The Windows 11 gaming laptop ensures smooth gameplay on ray-traced games and applications. With up to 32 GB of DDR55600 RAM and up to 2 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, coupled with a cutting-edge dual fan cooling system, the Nitro V 16 is well-equipped for demanding gaming and data-intensive tasks.

The Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop features a 16-inch display with options for WQXGA or WUXGA, offering a 165 Hz refresh rate and 3 ms response times for fluid visuals and minimal ghosting. The 16:10 wide aspect ratio provides a competitive edge to gamers, complemented by crystal-clear audio from speakers with DTS X: Ultra technology.

Additional features include the NitroSense utility app for monitoring device performance and temperature, a range of connectivity ports, and one month of Xbox Game Pass for access to the latest gaming titles. The Nitro V 16 is set to launch in North America in March 2024 at a starting price of USD 999.99, and in EMEA in April 2024, starting at EUR 1199. Specific details, prices, and availability will vary by region.

