Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Best laptops from popular brands under Rs. 40000

Here is a list of performance oriented laptops under Rs. 40000 to purchase from Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 06 2024, 14:44 IST
Avail up to 45% discounts on laptops at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024.

If you are looking to purchase a gaming laptop to have a great gaming experience, then we are here to help you with a curated list of the latest laptops available falling under the price bracket of Rs. 40000 at Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 that is now live. These laptops not only offer an impressive display and high quality graphics but are also equipped with good battery life and memory storage capacity.

Product Ratings Price
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office 2021/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERIN 4/5 ₹ 36,990
ASUS Vivobook 16, IntelCore™ i3-1215U 12th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop, 16-inch (40.64 cm) FHD+, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Fingerprint/Black/1.88kg), X1605ZAB-MB322WS 4.1/5 ₹ 34,990
ZEBRONICS PRO Series Z NBC 4S, Intel Core 12th Gen i5 Processor 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD Laptop, 15.6 Inch (39.6CM), IPS 180° Display, Dolby Atmos, 38.5Wh Large Battery, Windows 11, Midnight Blue,1.76 Kg 3.5/5 ₹ 31,990
HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 720p HD Camera, Backlit KB, Thin & Light (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), eq2182AU 4/5 ₹ 38,990

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1

This model features a display of 15.6 inch and 120 HZ refresh rate. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and runs on Windows 11. It features integrated AMD radiation graphics. It comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage capacity. The model is available at a price of Rs. 36,990 after a 37% discount.

ASUS Vivobook 16 laptop

This model features a 16-inch display and an IntelCore i3-1215U processor. It comes with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage capacity. It features Intel UHD Graphics. It comes with up to 6 hours of battery life and runs on the Windows 11 operating system. It is available at the price of Rs. 36,990 after a flat 38% discount.

Zebronics Pro Series Z NBC 4S laptop

This model features a 15.6 inch display with 1920x1080p resolution. It comes with an i5-1235U Processor and runs on the Windows 11 operating system. The model supports 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage capacity. This lightweight laptop is available at a price of Rs. 31,990 after a flat 48% discount.

HP Laptop 15s

This model features a 15.6” FHD display with an anti-glaring screen offering 144Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor meant for serious gaming and multitasking. The model features 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage capacity. The model also features a 52.5Wh battery with a 50% fast charge in 30 minutes. It comes at a competitive price of Rs. 38,990 after 25% discount

These laptops are among the top-rated devices offering the best performance, display and storage at great discounts. The buyers can check them by visiting the Amazon website. They can also avail bank offers for maximum gains.

First Published Date: 06 Aug, 14:44 IST
