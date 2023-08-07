Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Top 5 Gaming Laptops now available with heavy discount

If gaming is not just merely a game, but a passion for you, but if you are not getting the ultimate enjoyment with your old laptop, then it's time to replace it with a much more powerful well-featured gaming laptop. And money is the last thing that should come to your mind as heavy discounts are now available during the Amazon Independence day sale. Here are some of the best gaming laptops available with huge discounts during the Amazon sale.

Dell G15 5520 Gaming Laptop:

B0C918JGBM-1

This Dell Laptop comes with Core i5 Intel Processor with ‎4.5 GHz speed for its smooth functioning and to make sure you don't get any hindrance while playing games. The device comes with outstanding screen display size of ‎15.6 Inches and the smooth rendering from graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 and vivid colours of the FHD display panel 120Hz with 250-nits display with 3-sided narrow bezels. Additionally, it also comes with 4GB GDDR6 of dedicated memory so that you can experience thrilling action with faster loading times and a quieter system. The laptop gets a more stylish look with its Backlit Keyboard Orange. You can buy it during the Amazon Freedom sale for just Rs. 75,990 instead of Rs. 1,05,383 with 28% initial discount.

Lenovo [Smart Choice] IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop:

B0B4JQ9X9C-2

The Lenovo [Smart Choice] IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop comes with Intel Core i5 11th Generation chip with 3.1 GHz speed. It sports 15.6" FHD display NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 and 4GB GDDR6 Dedicated Graphics. It comes with Preloaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity. Amazon is offering a 38% initial discount on it, making the price of the smartphone fall to Rs. 50990 from Rs. 89490.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 laptop:

B0C7QWHQK6-3

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 laptop comes with Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Generation Processor with 2.7 GHz speed. It sports a 15.6 inch display to give an amazing gaming experience. It comes with new games including Age of Empires IV, Back 4 Blood, Battlefield V, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Knockout City, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Minecraft PC Bundle, Need for Speed Heat, Psychonauts2, The Sims 4, Titanfall 2 and 12 Minutes. During the Amazon Festive sale, a 26% initial discount is available, making the price of the laptop drop to Rs. 63990 from Rs. 85990.

MSI GF63 Thin:

B0C6F9GMW1-4

The MSI GF63 Thin laptop comes with Intel Core i5-11260H Processor. It comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity. It features ‎40 Centimetres screen display with Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650, GDDR6 4GB Graphics. During the Amazon sale, you can buy it for just Rs. 49990 instead of Rs. 78990 due to the 37% discount on it.

HP Victus Gaming Laptop:

B0C33T94YB-5

Last one in the list is HP Victus Gaming Laptop which comes with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor. It has a 39.6 cm (15.6”) diagonal FHD display with AMD Radeon RX 6500M Graphics. It also has other features such as HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless card. During the Amazon Great Freedom Fest sale, you can buy it for just Rs. 56990 instead of Rs. 73435 due to the 22% discount.

So, if you are looking to buy a Gaming laptop with big discounts, things will not get better than what is available during the Amazon Freedom sale. Also, you should note that the Amazon sale is set to close on August 8, which is tomorrow and these laptops will be available till stocks last. Therefore, you must decide whether you will let the gamer in you make the decison

Not sure which

laptop to buy?