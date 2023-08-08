Home Laptops PC News Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Get HP Victus Gaming Laptop with a deep discount

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Get HP Victus Gaming Laptop with a deep discount

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Are you passionate about gaming? Then the HP Victus Gaming Laptop deal on Amazon is for you! However, you will have to hurry to buy it at this low price as the sale ends tonight.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 08 2023, 15:54 IST
HP announces BIG discounts on latest laptops for students; HP Victus 16, HP Omen 16, more
image caption
1/5 HP Omen Series (Omen 16, Omen Transcend 16, and Omen 17): The company is offering 10 percent cashback of up to Rs. 10000 and 15 percent cashback up to Rs. 15000 with leading banks. You can avail HyperX Solocast USB microphone worth Rs. 7527 at Rs. 999 when purchasing an Omen device. (Amazon)
HP Victus 16: You get 5 percent cashback up to Rs. 4,000 with leading banks on the purchase of new Victus laptops. While purchasing Victus laptops you can buy a HyperX Solocast USB microphone worth Rs. 7527 at Rs. 2,999. Additionally, HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs. 3000 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing a Victus.
2/5 HP Victus 16: You get 5 percent cashback up to Rs. 4,000 with leading banks on the purchase of new Victus laptops. While purchasing Victus laptops you can buy a HyperX Solocast USB microphone worth Rs. 7527 at Rs. 2,999. Additionally, HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs. 3000 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing a Victus. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 HP Envy x360 15: The newly launched Envy laptops come with enticing cashback offers. You can get 10 percent cashback up to  Rs. 10000 and 15 percent cashback up to Rs. 150000 with all major banks. You can also get the HyperX Solocast USB microphone worth Rs. 7527 at Rs. 1,999 when purchasing an Envy laptop. You can get benefits up to Rs. 6,000 through HP Switch.
image caption
4/5 HP Pavilion: On the purchase of new Pavilion laptops you get 5 percent cashback up to Rs. 4000 with leading banks. Additionally, HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs. 3000 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing a Pavilion. (Amazon )
image caption
5/5 HP 14/15: you can get up to 5 percent cashback from the leading banks. Alternatively, you can get a flat 1500 cashback with select NBFC partners.  (Amazon)
All you need to know about the Amazon sale offer on HP Victus Gaming Laptop.
View all Images
All you need to know about the Amazon sale offer on HP Victus Gaming Laptop. (Amazon)

Today is the last day of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale and it is your last chance to get the huge discounts on the items you desire. The Amazon sale started on 4th of August 2023 and it offered huge discounts on different appliances be it smartphones, washing machines, ACs, laptops and more. But here we are talking about the awesome price cut rolled out on the HP Victus Gaming Laptop. Playing online games for many is not just for fun. Now, many gamers have made it their medium to earn and for that you need to have an excellent Gaming laptop. If you too have the same desire you can check out the HP Victus Gaming Laptop.

About HP Victus Gaming Laptop

B0C2HZYM87-1

The HP Victus Laptop is made for peak PC gaming. This sleek machine touts a 12th Gen Intel Core processor and a modern graphics card. It has a 39.6 cm (15.6”) diagonal FHD display with AMD Radeon RX 6500M Graphics. It also has other features such as HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless card. The laptop comes with double fans merged for overall performance and airflow improvement. It comes with PCIe 4.0 SSD storage where you can Store all your files and applications with double the high-speed storage. The HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop PC is a performance powerhouse, perfect for both newcomers and those who demand the best of their gaming machine. This laptop's design is just as impressive as its hardware with plenty of colour options, updated thermals, a full all-in-one gaming keyboard, and an HD camera with Temporal Noise Reduction.

Discount:

On Amazon you can buy the HP Victus gaming laptop for just Rs. 68990 instead of Rs. 86433 with 20% initial discount. You can further reduce the price of the laptop by taking advantage of exchange deals and bank offers available.

Exchange Deal:

Amazon is also offering an exchange deal where you can grab up to 16700 off. Remember that the discount on the exchange deal depends upon the condition and resale value of the old laptop you trade-in. You also need to verify your Pin code to check the availability of exchange deals in your area.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Bank offers:

You can further make the deal more favorable for you by taking advantage of bank offers available on Amazon. Here we are listing all of them.

1. Additional Rs. 500 Discount on SBI Credit Card Transaction. Min purchase value Rs. 24999

2. 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI Transaction. Min purchase value Rs. 5000

3. Additional Flat Rs. 4000 Instant Discount on SBI Credit Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 10000

4. Additional Flat Rs. 4000 Instant Discount on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 10000

5. Additional Flat Rs. 1000 Instant Discount on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 5000

6. Additional Flat Rs. 750 Instant Discount on SBI Credit Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 5000

7. Flat Rs. 250 Instant Discount on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 5000

8. 10% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transaction. Min purchase value Rs. 5000

9. Additional Rs. 500 Discount on SBI Credit Card 9 month and above EMI Transaction. Min purchase value Rs. 15000

 

First Published Date: 08 Aug, 15:54 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets