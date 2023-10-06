Icon
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Attractive discounts on Asus ROG Strix G16, Acer Nitro 5, more

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Attractive discounts on Asus ROG Strix G16, Acer Nitro 5, more

Eyeing the best gaming laptop during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale? Check Kickstarter deals available on Asus ROG Strix G16, Acer Nitro 5, Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, and more.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 06 2023, 16:17 IST
Check amazing deals on the best gaming laptops. (Amazon)

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Amazon sale will go live on October 7 at midnight for Prime members and from October 8 all users will be able to take advantage of the biggest deals. During the sale, various electronic products such as laptops, smartphones, tablets, home appliances, and others will witness big discounts. If you are someone who is planning to invest in a good gaming laptop then this is a great opportunity for you as Amazon has provided Kickstarter deals which are already available on a wide range of laptops. Check out the amazing price cuts and offers below.

Amazon sale on gaming laptops:

1. Asus ROG Strix G16: The laptop sports 16-inch FHD+ display with165Hz refresh rate, and comes with 500nits peak brightness. It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. The laptop can run games like Age of Empires IV, Back 4 Blood, Battlefield V, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, and more. It comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop retails for Rs.119990, however, onAmazon, you can get it for Rs.89990, giving you a 25 percent discount.

 

2. Acer Nitro 5: The Acer Nitro 5 flaunts a 15.6-inch display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. The laptop supports Intel Core i5 12th Gen processor coupled with 16GB RAM. It also supports NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. It comes with an attractive RGB backlit keyboard that will enhance your gaming experience. The laptop retails for Rs.90,999, however, you can get it for Rs.69990, giving you a 23 percent discount on Amazon.

 

3. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 features a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Core i5 processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The Lenovo IdeaPad gaming 3 graphics are powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050. The laptop also comes with AI features. The Lenovo gaming laptop retails for Rs.85890, but, you can get it for Rs.55990, giving you a 35 percent discount.

 

4. Asus TUF Gaming F15: The Asus TUF Gaming F15 features a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. The laptop comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The laptop retails for Rs.85990, however, you can get it for Rs.58990, giving you a 31 percent discount.

 

5. HP Pavilion Gaming laptop: The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and the graphics are powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX. It has an 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The HP Pavilion Gaming laptop retails for Rs.87152, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.58990, giving you a 32 percent of discount.

 

First Published Date: 06 Oct, 16:16 IST
