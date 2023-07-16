Home Laptops PC News Amazon Prime Day deals: Get discounts up to 30% and more on these 5 desktops

Amazon Prime Day deals: Get discounts up to 30% and more on these 5 desktops

Heavy discounts are available on these 5 desktops during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on computers now.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 16 2023, 19:35 IST
Amazon Prime Day deals: Here is the list of the top 5 desktops with huge price cuts.
Amazon Prime Day deals: Here is the list of the top 5 desktops with huge price cuts. (Amazon)

The Amazon Prime Day sale is coming to its end tonight, but there are still a few hours left, which means you can do some last-minute shopping and save big amounts. If you are looking to buy a well featured desktop with a huge price cut, then these 5 Amazon Prime Day deals on desktops are for you.

1. ASUS Vivo AiO V222:

The ASUS desktop with 4 core Intel is now available with a 35 percent discount. Which means you can get it for Rs.27990 instead of Rs.42990.

2. Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3:

This desktop is available at a 28 percent discount. Under this Amazon Prime Day deal, you can buy it for just Rs.51490 instead of Rs.71190.

3. Acer Aspire C24: The Acer Aspire C24 desktop is available at a discount of 28%. You can buy it for just Rs.50590 instead of Rs.70550.

4. ASUS Zen AiO 24: This ASUS desktop is available with a 36 percent initial discount which brings the price down to Rs.60490 from Rs.94990.

5. HP All-in-One PC AMD Ryzen 3 3250U: The HP desktop is available with 20 percent initial discount, which makes the desktop available to you for just Rs.37990 instead of Rs.47267.

Although the initial discounts are already high you can bring the price down further by taking advantage of exchange offers and bank discounts available as part of these Amazon prime Day deals. The offer is for a limited period of time so, hurry up.

First Published Date: 16 Jul, 19:34 IST
