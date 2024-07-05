 Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Best laptops from top brands under ₹40,000 with up to 40% discount | Laptops-pc News
Home Laptops PC Laptops PC News Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Best laptops from top brands under 40,000 with up to 40% discount

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Best laptops from top brands under 40,000 with up to 40% discount

Discover great deals on laptops under 40,000 ahead of Amazon's Prime Day Sale 2024. Save big on brands like Lenovo, HP, Dell, ASUS, and Acer.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 05 2024, 19:46 IST
Icon
Asus, HP to Lenovo, Amazon rolls out great deals on gaming laptops; check them now
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Best laptops from top brands under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000 with up to 40% discount
1/5 MSI GF63 gaming laptop: This is a  gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD is currently available at a discounted price of 64990, marked down from its original price of Rs.98990. This represents a substantial 34 percent discount. Additionally, if you use an SBI Credit Card for the transaction and make a minimum purchase of Rs.50000, you can enjoy an extra Rs. 1500 discount. Moreover, if you have an old laptop to exchange, you can receive up to Rs.13250 off the purchase price.  (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: This laptop features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a spacious 1TB SSD, is currently available at a remarkable 47 percent discount, priced at Rs.95990. The original price of this laptop is Rs.181999. Moreover, customers can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1750 when using an SBI Credit Card EMI for a minimum purchase of Rs. 5000. Furthermore, if you have an old laptop to exchange, you can receive up to Rs.11,250 off the purchase price. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021): This gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display and powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor, accompanied by 8GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB NVMe SSD. This laptop is currently available at a 32% discount, with a price tag of Rs.50990, down from its original price of Rs.74990. Gamers can also take advantage of an exchange offer, which provides discounts of up to Rs.11250 when trading in an old laptop. Furthermore, for customers using J and K Bank Debit Cards for non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.2000, there's an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.500 available.  (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 HP Pavilion Gaming laptop: This gaming laptop is  powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, boasts a 15.6-inch FHD display with a high-refresh-rate of 144Hz and features 8GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD. Currently, this gaming laptop is available at a 31 percent  discount, priced at Rs.59990, down from its original price of Rs.87152. Additionally, customers can enjoy an extra Rs.1500 discount when using an SBI Credit Card for transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.50000. Furthermore, if you have an old laptop to exchange, you can receive discounts of up to Rs.11250.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: This is a compelling gaming laptop, featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor and a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD for responsive performance. This gaming laptop is currently available at a significant 35 percent discount  priced at Rs.55990, down from its original price of Rs.85890. In addition to this discount, customers can benefit from a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1750 when using SBI Credit Card EMI for transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. Furthermore, if you have an old laptop to exchange, you can receive discounts of up to Rs.11250. (Amazon)
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Best laptops from top brands under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000 with up to 40% discount
icon View all Images
Discover top laptop deals under 40,000 ahead of Amazon's upcoming Prime Day Sale 2024. (Pexels)

Products included in this article

33% OFF
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office 2021/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERIN
(30)
₹38,990 ₹58,390
Buy now 28% OFF
HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon graphics, Thin & light, Dual speakers (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), eq2212AU
(962)
₹31,990 ₹44,783
Buy now 41% OFF
Dell [Smartchoice 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Processor/8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6"(39.62cm) FHD/Windows 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Spill-Resistant KB/Grey/1.48kg
(726)
₹35,990 ₹61,817
Buy now 36% OFF
ASUS Vivobook 14 Thin and Light Laptop, IntelCore i3-1215U 12th Gen, 14" (35.56 cm) FHD, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/42WHr /Blue/1.40 kg), X1404ZA-NK321WS
(196)
₹35,990 ₹56,990
Buy now 39% OFF
Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Premium Metal Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512GB SSD) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 Kg
(790)
₹31,990 ₹52,990
Buy now

Amazon's Prime Day Sale 2024 will take place on July 20 and 21. During this 48-hour event, Prime members can access various deals, flash sales, and limited-time offers. In preparation, it's a good idea to check out the best deals on laptops priced under 40,000. These deals are available now, providing significant discounts and various benefits like credit card offers, same-day delivery, and coupons. Brands such as Dell, HP, ASUS, and Acer offer discounted laptops that can be a great addition to your tech collection.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office 2021/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERIN 4/5 ₹ 38,990
HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon graphics, Thin & light, Dual speakers (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), eq2212AU 4.1/5 ₹ 31,990
Dell [Smartchoice 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Processor/8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6"(39.62cm) FHD/Windows 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Spill-Resistant KB/Grey/1.48kg 3.8/5 ₹ 35,990
ASUS Vivobook 14 Thin and Light Laptop, IntelCore i3-1215U 12th Gen, 14" (35.56 cm) FHD, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/42WHr /Blue/1.40 kg), X1404ZA-NK321WS 4.1/5 ₹ 35,990
Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Premium Metal Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512GB SSD) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 Kg 4/5 ₹ 31,990

Here are some top laptop deals to consider before Prime Day starts:

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

B0CP2KRYLM-1

This Lenovo IdeaPad is currently available at a 33% discount. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 16 GB RAM, and 512 GB storage. The 15.6" FHD display offers clear visuals, and the HD 720p camera with Privacy Shutter is ideal for video calls.

2. HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3

B0BQN2HV46-2

The HP Laptop 15s is now offered at a 29 percent discount. It includes a 4-core AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor, 8 threads, and a 4MB L3 cache for efficient multitasking. The AMD Radeon graphics provide crisp visuals, while the 8GB DDR4 RAM ensures smooth performance.

3. Dell Smartchoice 15 Thin & Light Laptop

B0BQJ68HHC-3

This Dell laptop, equipped with an Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Generation processor, is perfect for multitasking. It features 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1 USB 2.0 port, 1 headset jack, and 1 HDMI 1.4 port for easy peripheral connections.

4. ASUS Vivobook 14 Thin and Light Laptop

B0CCP9PH92-4

The ASUS Vivobook 14 is now available at a 37 percent discount. It includes an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM, and 512 GB storage. Its slim, lightweight design makes it portable for work and play.

 

5. Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i3 Laptop

B0CKLN7PSZ-5

The Acer Aspire Lite, with a 12th Generation Intel Core i3-1215U dual-core processor, offers high performance for various tasks. The 15.6-inch anti-glare display ensures clear visibility even in bright environments, reducing eye strain and enhancing productivity.

Take advantage of these deals before the prices return to normal. Grab your ideal laptop now and be ready for Prime Day.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Jul, 17:06 IST
Trending: samsung galaxy book4 ultra launched, featuring intel core ultra chips and 16-inch amoled screen - price and all details apple macbook air m1 price drops below rs. 70,000 at vijay sales: is it a good buy? amazon prime day sale 2024 starting soon: asus vivobook go 15, hp laptop 15s and other pcs- see top deals on laptops hp pavilion x360 (2023) review: versatile, but leaves you wanting more 5 best laptops for students under 35,000 from asus, lenovo, acer and more (june 2024) intel unveils world's first oci chiplet to boost ai infrastructure, introduce optical i/o solutions: details here apple’s space grey imac accessories will only be available till stocks last microsoft windows 11 beta: what is the red pill on the taskbar? here’s what has changed wings nuvobook s2 review: a stellar study companion, but does it also soar into the professional arena? find out how to stop microsoft teams from using too much ram on your pc
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Epic Games says Apple stalling launch of its game store in Europe

Epic Games says Apple stalling launch of its game store in Europe
GTA Online rolls out Independence day celebrations with exciting new content- All details

GTA Online rolls out Independence day celebrations with exciting new content- All details
GTA 6

GTA 6 may feature missions where in-game characters pay you in cryptocurrency: What we know so far
GTA 6

GTA 6 could use AI Motion capture for hyper-realistic character movements, patent suggests: All details
Take-Two CEO hints at possible GTA 6 PC release following console launch

Take-Two CEO hints at possible GTA 6 PC release following console launch: Know what’s cooking

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Smart BLDC Fans Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15000

5 best BLDC fans with remote control, Alexa under 15,000 for your smart home - Atomberg, Orient, Havells and more
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Check top tech deals of the Week
keyboard combos

4 best keyboard-mouse combo deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024: Logitech, Portronics, HP and more
Top 5 Printers for Home and office Use in India: From Brother, HP to Epson - best brands to consider

Top 5 Printers for Home and office Use in India: From Brother, HP to Epson - best brands to consider
Top 5 smartwatches for heart patients

Top 5 smartwatches for heart patients from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit and more for proactive health monitoring

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets