Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Best laptops from top brands under 40,000 with up to 40% discount

Amazon's Prime Day Sale 2024 will take place on July 20 and 21. During this 48-hour event, Prime members can access various deals, flash sales, and limited-time offers. In preparation, it's a good idea to check out the best deals on laptops priced under ₹40,000. These deals are available now, providing significant discounts and various benefits like credit card offers, same-day delivery, and coupons. Brands such as Dell, HP, ASUS, and Acer offer discounted laptops that can be a great addition to your tech collection.

List of Best Selling Products

Here are some top laptop deals to consider before Prime Day starts:

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

B0CP2KRYLM-1

This Lenovo IdeaPad is currently available at a 33% discount. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 16 GB RAM, and 512 GB storage. The 15.6" FHD display offers clear visuals, and the HD 720p camera with Privacy Shutter is ideal for video calls.

2. HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 3

B0BQN2HV46-2

The HP Laptop 15s is now offered at a 29 percent discount. It includes a 4-core AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor, 8 threads, and a 4MB L3 cache for efficient multitasking. The AMD Radeon graphics provide crisp visuals, while the 8GB DDR4 RAM ensures smooth performance.

3. Dell Smartchoice 15 Thin & Light Laptop

B0BQJ68HHC-3

This Dell laptop, equipped with an Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Generation processor, is perfect for multitasking. It features 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1 USB 2.0 port, 1 headset jack, and 1 HDMI 1.4 port for easy peripheral connections.

4. ASUS Vivobook 14 Thin and Light Laptop

B0CCP9PH92-4

The ASUS Vivobook 14 is now available at a 37 percent discount. It includes an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM, and 512 GB storage. Its slim, lightweight design makes it portable for work and play.

5. Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i3 Laptop

B0CKLN7PSZ-5

The Acer Aspire Lite, with a 12th Generation Intel Core i3-1215U dual-core processor, offers high performance for various tasks. The 15.6-inch anti-glare display ensures clear visibility even in bright environments, reducing eye strain and enhancing productivity.

Take advantage of these deals before the prices return to normal. Grab your ideal laptop now and be ready for Prime Day.