Amazon Prime Day Sale! Top 5 gaming laptops under 60000 with massive discounts now available

Amazon Prime day Sale 2023 has brought hefty discounts on top gaming laptops.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 16 2023, 11:58 IST
Top 5 gaming laptops available with huge discounts during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023.
Top 5 gaming laptops available with huge discounts during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023. (Amazon)

Are you a gamer and passionate about the kind of laptop that you want to use and are looking for a big discount to be rolled out on your favourite one? Then this Amazon Prime Day deal on laptops can be of interest to you. If you are looking for top features, smooth performance with maximum storage then checks out these laptop deals. Here we list the top five gaming laptops with maximum discount during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 that will not sit too heavily on your pocket.

1. Acer Aspire 5: the first one in the list is Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop that comes with a 34 % discount on Amazon. Under the prime day deal you can get it for just Rs.54990 instead of 82999. It features an Intel Core i5 12th generation.

2. ASUS TUF Gaming F15: This laptop comes second in the list and comes with up to 28% initial discount. You can currently have it for just Rs.53990 instead of Rs.74990 under the Amazon Prime Day Sale. It features an Intel Core i5-10300H 10th Generation chip.

3. HP [Smart Choice] Victus Gaming Laptop: During the Amazon Prime Day Sale you can get it for 29% discount making its price cut to Rs.54990 from Rs.77354. It comes powered by AMD Ryzen processor 5 5600H.

4. Lenovo Ideapad Gaming: You can get up to 34% discount on this laptop during the sale. You can buy it for Rs.49990 instead of 75690. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor.

5. MSI GF63 Thin: Last one in the list is MSI GF63 Thin which can be yours with 35 percent discount in this Amazon Prime Day deal. The huge discount has brought the price of the laptop as low as Rs.59990 instead of Rs.92990. It features an Intel Core i7-11800H Processor.

First Published Date: 16 Jul, 11:57 IST

First Published Date: 16 Jul, 11:57 IST
