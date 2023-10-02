Icon
Home Laptops PC News Amazon rolls out huge discounts on laptops: Check Lenovo IdeaPad, Asus Vivobook, Honor MagicBook, more

Amazon rolls out huge discounts on laptops: Check Lenovo IdeaPad, Asus Vivobook, Honor MagicBook, more

Grab amazing deals and discounts on top laptops from Amazon. Check out Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Asus Vivobook S15, Honor MagicBook X14, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 02 2023, 12:28 IST
Icon
Asus, HP to Lenovo, Amazon rolls out great deals on gaming laptops; check them now
Amazon is offering huge discounts on top laptop brands.
1/5 MSI GF63 gaming laptop: This is a  gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD is currently available at a discounted price of 64990, marked down from its original price of Rs.98990. This represents a substantial 34 percent discount. Additionally, if you use an SBI Credit Card for the transaction and make a minimum purchase of Rs.50000, you can enjoy an extra Rs. 1500 discount. Moreover, if you have an old laptop to exchange, you can receive up to Rs.13250 off the purchase price.  (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: This laptop features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a spacious 1TB SSD, is currently available at a remarkable 47 percent discount, priced at Rs.95990. The original price of this laptop is Rs.181999. Moreover, customers can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1750 when using an SBI Credit Card EMI for a minimum purchase of Rs. 5000. Furthermore, if you have an old laptop to exchange, you can receive up to Rs.11,250 off the purchase price. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021): This gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display and powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor, accompanied by 8GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB NVMe SSD. This laptop is currently available at a 32% discount, with a price tag of Rs.50990, down from its original price of Rs.74990. Gamers can also take advantage of an exchange offer, which provides discounts of up to Rs.11250 when trading in an old laptop. Furthermore, for customers using J and K Bank Debit Cards for non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.2000, there's an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.500 available.  (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 HP Pavilion Gaming laptop: This gaming laptop is  powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, boasts a 15.6-inch FHD display with a high-refresh-rate of 144Hz and features 8GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD. Currently, this gaming laptop is available at a 31 percent  discount, priced at Rs.59990, down from its original price of Rs.87152. Additionally, customers can enjoy an extra Rs.1500 discount when using an SBI Credit Card for transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.50000. Furthermore, if you have an old laptop to exchange, you can receive discounts of up to Rs.11250.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: This is a compelling gaming laptop, featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor and a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD for responsive performance. This gaming laptop is currently available at a significant 35 percent discount  priced at Rs.55990, down from its original price of Rs.85890. In addition to this discount, customers can benefit from a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1750 when using SBI Credit Card EMI for transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. Furthermore, if you have an old laptop to exchange, you can receive discounts of up to Rs.11250. (Amazon)
Amazon is offering huge discounts on top laptop brands.
icon View all Images
Amazon is offering huge discounts on top laptop brands. (Amazon)

Amazon's festive day sale is around the corner and the e-commerce website is offering huge Kickstarter deals on electronics across various categories and brands. You can find huge discounts on laptops, smartphones, home appliances, tablets, and more. If you are waiting for the festive sale to kick off, then check out massive price cuts on the best laptops from top electronics brands like Asus, Dell, Xiaomi and more.

Top discounted laptops on Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display with 300 nits peak brightness. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor coupled with 8GB LPDDR5-5500 RAM. It is backed with a 3-Cell 47Wh battery which gives up to 12 hours of performance. It is integrated with Dolby Audio, Dual Arrey microphone, and more. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 retails for Rs.54090, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.33990, giving you a 37 percent discount.

 

Not sure which
laptop to buy?
B0B9YHX39M-1

Asus Vivobook S15: It features a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered with an Intel Core i5-12500H Processor for optimum performance and Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics. It comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. It is backed with a 3-cell Li-ion 70Wh battery which gives up to 8 hours of battery life. The Asus laptop is priced at Rs.86990, however, you can get it for Rs.58990, giving you a 32 percent discount.

 

B0BSXD72X8-2

Honor MagicBook X14: It features a 14-inch FHD display with a full-view IPS Anti-Glare screen. The laptop is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H Processor coupled with 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD. It is backed with a 60Wh battery that supports 65W type-C fast charging. It has up to 12 hours of battery life. It also comes with a backlit keyboard. The Honor laptop retails for Rs.79999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.46990, giving you a 41 percent discount.

 

B0BYKC7RDC-3

Dell 14 laptop: It features a 14-inch FHD display with 250 nits peak brightness. The Dell 14 Laptop is equipped with a 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1235U processor, offering speeds up to 4.40 GHz, supported by 16GB DDR4 RAM and a fast 512GB SSD for storage. The laptop comes with onboard graphics and a backlit keyboard. The Dell laptop is priced at Rs.89140, but from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.54990, giving you a 38 percent discount.

 

B0BQJ7WR2R-4

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120: The laptop features a 14-inch QHD+ resolution display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor paired with 16GB LPDDR5 5200MHz RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD storage. It is also equipped with Intel UHD Graphics. It is backed by a 56Wh battery and comes with a 100W Type-C charger. The Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120 is priced at Rs. 78999, However from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.55990, giving you a discount of 29 percent.

 

B0BD7V6JW8-5

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Oct, 12:28 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Fans say latest Rockstar teaser reveals secret, sparks wild speculations
The
Cypher 007 launched on Apple Arcade; check exciting update
The Asian Games
Video game competitions should be in the Olympics
Animal Simulator
Roblox Animal Simulator: Everything you need to know
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon