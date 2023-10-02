Amazon rolls out huge discounts on laptops: Check Lenovo IdeaPad, Asus Vivobook, Honor MagicBook, more

Amazon's festive day sale is around the corner and the e-commerce website is offering huge Kickstarter deals on electronics across various categories and brands. You can find huge discounts on laptops, smartphones, home appliances, tablets, and more. If you are waiting for the festive sale to kick off, then check out massive price cuts on the best laptops from top electronics brands like Asus, Dell, Xiaomi and more.

Top discounted laptops on Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display with 300 nits peak brightness. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor coupled with 8GB LPDDR5-5500 RAM. It is backed with a 3-Cell 47Wh battery which gives up to 12 hours of performance. It is integrated with Dolby Audio, Dual Arrey microphone, and more. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 retails for Rs.54090, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.33990, giving you a 37 percent discount.

Asus Vivobook S15: It features a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered with an Intel Core i5-12500H Processor for optimum performance and Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics. It comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. It is backed with a 3-cell Li-ion 70Wh battery which gives up to 8 hours of battery life. The Asus laptop is priced at Rs.86990, however, you can get it for Rs.58990, giving you a 32 percent discount.

Honor MagicBook X14: It features a 14-inch FHD display with a full-view IPS Anti-Glare screen. The laptop is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H Processor coupled with 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD. It is backed with a 60Wh battery that supports 65W type-C fast charging. It has up to 12 hours of battery life. It also comes with a backlit keyboard. The Honor laptop retails for Rs.79999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.46990, giving you a 41 percent discount.

Dell 14 laptop: It features a 14-inch FHD display with 250 nits peak brightness. The Dell 14 Laptop is equipped with a 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1235U processor, offering speeds up to 4.40 GHz, supported by 16GB DDR4 RAM and a fast 512GB SSD for storage. The laptop comes with onboard graphics and a backlit keyboard. The Dell laptop is priced at Rs.89140, but from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.54990, giving you a 38 percent discount.

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120: The laptop features a 14-inch QHD+ resolution display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor paired with 16GB LPDDR5 5200MHz RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD storage. It is also equipped with Intel UHD Graphics. It is backed by a 56Wh battery and comes with a 100W Type-C charger. The Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120 is priced at Rs. 78999, However from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.55990, giving you a discount of 29 percent.