Icon
Home Laptops PC News Amazon Sale 2023: Big discounts on Acer, HP, Dell, MSI, and Asus laptops

Amazon Sale 2023: Big discounts on Acer, HP, Dell, MSI, and Asus laptops

Big discounts on laptops at Amazon's sale! Check out these top laptops with great savings.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 12 2023, 22:02 IST
Icon
Amazon
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Save big on top selling laptops and computers. You can get as much as 35% discount today during the Amazon sale. (Pexels)
Amazon
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Save big on top selling laptops and computers. You can get as much as 35% discount today during the Amazon sale. (Pexels)

Amazon sale 2023: If you're looking for a great laptop that won't break the bank, this is the perfect time to get one. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale for 2023 is here, and it's offering some incredible discounts on top laptop brands like Acer, HP, Dell, MSI, and Asus. These laptops are designed to meet different needs and come with some amazing features.

Acer Aspire 5

Meet the Acer Aspire 5, a powerful laptop with an Intel Core i5 12th Gen processor, 16GB of RAM, and a spacious 512GB SSD storage. It also comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card for gaming. It has a 15.6-inch full-HD display and weighs only 1.8kg. It even comes with Windows 11 Home Edition pre-installed. Originally priced at Rs. 82,999, it's available during the Amazon sale 2023 at a massive 40% discount, for Rs. 50,001.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?
B0B5KTSVTG-1

HP Victus 16

If you're a gamer on a budget, the HP Victus 16 is for you. It's powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and AMD Ryzen 7 series processors, and it features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPUs for smooth gaming. It's sleek and well-built, offering a premium feel. With a regular price of Rs. 1,82,677, you can now grab it for just Rs. 1,46,057 during the Amazon sale, a significant 20% off.

B0CHMZRC89-2

Dell Vostro 3520 (Intel Core i3, 11th Gen)

The Dell Vostro 3520, equipped with an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, offers a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with Windows 11 Home and even includes a 15-month subscription to McAfee Multi Device Security. With a regular price of Rs. 82,999, you can get it for just Rs. 50,001 during the sale, a massive 40% off.

B0CCSPWCQY-3

MSI Modern 14 (Intel Core i7, 12th Gen)

The MSI Modern 14 boasts a 14-inch full-HD display, a 12th-gen Intel Core i7-1255U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. It comes with Windows 11 pre-installed and has MSI Center pre-installed. It's lightweight, durable, and even supports Hi-Res audio. Originally priced at Rs. 78,990, it's now available at a massive discount of 37%, only Rs. 49,990 during the Amazon sale.

B09YCX5F52-4

Asus Vivobook 16 (2023) (Intel Core i9, 13th Gen)

The Asus Vivobook 16 is a powerhouse with a 13th generation Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It features a 16-inch full-HD display and has a fingerprint sensor for extra security. It comes with Windows 11 and even includes Microsoft Office 2021. This amazing laptop, originally priced at Rs. 1,16,990, is available at a substantial 27% discount, only Rs. 84,990 during the Amazon sale 2023.

B0CHMZRC89-5

Don't miss out on these fantastic laptop deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023! Upgrade your laptop at a great price today.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Oct, 22:02 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA
GTA 6 release date, trailer, gameplay, and leaks: Everything a die-hard fan should know
Fortnite
Fortnite introduces creator-made maps in Halloween update
Roblox
Roblox finally released on PS4 and PS5; Know all about it
Rocket League
Rocket League players, beware! You will not be able to trade items after this DATE
Sony PS5
Sony announces new-look PlayStation 5 with slimmer design, increased storage
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon