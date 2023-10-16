Icon
Amazon sale 2023: From Acer, HP to Dell, grab amazing deals on budget laptops

Amazon sale 2023: From Acer, HP to Dell, grab amazing deals on budget laptops

From Acer to HP, significant discounts on budget laptops are available during the Amazon sale.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 16 2023, 17:13 IST
From Acer to HP, enjoy these great laptop deals on Amazon; Check huge discounts
MSI Modern 14 laptop: This laptop is currently available at a discounted price of Rs.49990, down from its original price of Rs.78990. Additionally, customers using SBI Credit Card EMI transactions can enjoy an extra flat Rs. 1000 instant discount on their purchase, provided the minimum transaction value is Rs.5000. Moreover, there is an exchange offer that can further reduce the cost by up to Rs.11500.
image caption
Acer Aspire Lite laptop: This laptop is currently available at a discounted price of Rs.27990 on Amazon, down from the original price of 44990, saving you 38 percent. Additionally, customers can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1750 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. There's also an exchange offer that can further reduce the cost by up to Rs.10500.
image caption
HP 245 G8 3S7L2PA Notebook: Amazon is offering an attractive discount of Rs.21990, a substantial 44 percent reduction from the original price of Rs.39600. Additionally, customers can benefit from a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. Furthermore, there's an exchange offer that can provide savings of up to Rs.10500.
image caption
Dell 14 Metal Body Premium Laptop: Amazon is offering a 38% discount on this laptop bringing the price down to just Rs.54990 from a price of Rs. 89140. Furthermore, there's an opportunity for an extra 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1500 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions for purchases over Rs.5000. Plus, for those looking to trade in their old laptops, there's a chance to get up to Rs.11250 off.
image caption
HP Chromebook X360: There is a 47 percent discount available on this laptop on Amazon. You can buy it now for just Rs.16990, down from a price of Rs.32295. Additionally, there's a potential discount of up to Rs.11250 when you opt for an exchange.
Along with the initial discounts, Amazon sale is also offering bank and exchange offers. (Amazon)

Amazon sale 2023: The festive season has started and some great deals are still available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. There are huge discounts available on various electronic products. If you wanted to buy an affordable laptop, then this is the right time. Amazon is currently offering significant discounts on several budget laptops. Let's explore these deals in detail.

HP Laptop 15s:

This laptop comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, a 15.6-inch Full HD display, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a spacious 512GB SSD. It's designed to be thin and lightweight, weighing just 1.69 kg. It runs on Windows 11 and bundled with Microsoft Office 2021. Amazon is offering an enticing offer with a 24 percent discount off the original price of Rs.47557, bringing down its price to Rs.35990. Additionally, there's a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions and a potential exchange offer worth up to Rs.9350 during the Amazon sale.

Acer Aspire Lite:

For Rs.26,990, you can grab this 11th Gen Intel Core i3 laptop with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, running Windows 11 Home. The 15.6-inch Full HD display and its metal body give it a premium feel. This deal offers an impressive 37 percent discount from the M.R.P. of Rs.42990. SBI Credit Card EMI transactions can avail a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1500, and there's also an exchange offer of up to Rs.9350 during the Amazon sale.

Dell Vostro 3520:

This laptop features an Intel i3-1115G4 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It boasts a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. This laptop comes with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, bundled with 15 months of McAfee and Carbon Black security. Amazon is offering a 19 percent discount from the original price of Rs.44524, bringing down its price to Rs.35990. There's a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions and a potential exchange offer worth up to Rs.9350 during the Amazon sale.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3:

This laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It runs on Windows 11 and includes Office 2021. This laptop is available at Rs.32,990, offering a substantial 34 percent discount from the original price of Rs.50290 during the Amazon sale. SBI Debit Card Non-EMI transactions can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.750, and there's a potential exchange offer worth up to Rs.9350.

ASUS Vivobook 14:

This laptop features an Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Gen processor, 8GB RAM, and a generous 512GB SSD. It boasts a 14-inch Full HD display, fingerprint sensor, and is incredibly lightweight at 1.40 kg. Running Windows 11 and Office 2021, this laptop is available at a 35 percent discount and is priced at Rs.36990 after bringing down its price from the original price of Rs.56990 during the Amazon sale. There's a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions and a potential exchange offer worth up to Rs.9350.

These deals provide an excellent opportunity for budget-conscious buyers to acquire laptops with modern features at significantly reduced prices. So, don't wait, grab the best offer now!

First Published Date: 16 Oct, 17:13 IST
