Amazon sale 2023: From Acer, HP to Dell, grab amazing deals on budget laptops

Amazon sale 2023: The festive season has started and some great deals are still available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. There are huge discounts available on various electronic products. If you wanted to buy an affordable laptop, then this is the right time. Amazon is currently offering significant discounts on several budget laptops. Let's explore these deals in detail.

HP Laptop 15s:

This laptop comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, a 15.6-inch Full HD display, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and a spacious 512GB SSD. It's designed to be thin and lightweight, weighing just 1.69 kg. It runs on Windows 11 and bundled with Microsoft Office 2021. Amazon is offering an enticing offer with a 24 percent discount off the original price of Rs.47557, bringing down its price to Rs.35990. Additionally, there's a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions and a potential exchange offer worth up to Rs.9350 during the Amazon sale.

Acer Aspire Lite:

For Rs.26,990, you can grab this 11th Gen Intel Core i3 laptop with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, running Windows 11 Home. The 15.6-inch Full HD display and its metal body give it a premium feel. This deal offers an impressive 37 percent discount from the M.R.P. of Rs.42990. SBI Credit Card EMI transactions can avail a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1500, and there's also an exchange offer of up to Rs.9350 during the Amazon sale.

Dell Vostro 3520:

This laptop features an Intel i3-1115G4 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It boasts a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. This laptop comes with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, bundled with 15 months of McAfee and Carbon Black security. Amazon is offering a 19 percent discount from the original price of Rs.44524, bringing down its price to Rs.35990. There's a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions and a potential exchange offer worth up to Rs.9350 during the Amazon sale.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3:

This laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It runs on Windows 11 and includes Office 2021. This laptop is available at Rs.32,990, offering a substantial 34 percent discount from the original price of Rs.50290 during the Amazon sale. SBI Debit Card Non-EMI transactions can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.750, and there's a potential exchange offer worth up to Rs.9350.

ASUS Vivobook 14:

This laptop features an Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Gen processor, 8GB RAM, and a generous 512GB SSD. It boasts a 14-inch Full HD display, fingerprint sensor, and is incredibly lightweight at 1.40 kg. Running Windows 11 and Office 2021, this laptop is available at a 35 percent discount and is priced at Rs.36990 after bringing down its price from the original price of Rs.56990 during the Amazon sale. There's a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions and a potential exchange offer worth up to Rs.9350.

These deals provide an excellent opportunity for budget-conscious buyers to acquire laptops with modern features at significantly reduced prices. So, don't wait, grab the best offer now!

