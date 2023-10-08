Icon
Home Laptops PC News Amazon Sale 2023: From Apple, Dell to Samsung, check top deals on laptops

Amazon Sale 2023: From Apple, Dell to Samsung, check top deals on laptops

If you’ve been scouring the market for a good deal on a laptop, then check out these top deals from Apple, Dell, HP, Asus, and more during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 08 2023, 16:54 IST
Icon
From Acer to HP, enjoy these great laptop deals on Amazon; Check huge discounts
Amazon Sale 2023
1/5 MSI Modern 14 laptop :This laptop is currently available at a discounted price of Rs.49990, down from its original price of Rs.78990. Additionally, customers using SBI Credit Card EMI transactions can enjoy an extra flat Rs. 1000 instant discount on their purchase, provided the minimum transaction value is Rs.5000. Moreover, there is an exchange offer that can further reduce the cost by up to Rs.11500.  (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Acer Aspire Lite laptop: .This laptop is currently available at a discounted price of Rs.27990 on Amazon, down from the original price of 44990, saving you 38 percent. Additionally, customers can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1750 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. There's also an exchange offer that can further reduce the cost by up to Rs.10500.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 HP 245 G8 3S7L2PA Notebook: Amazon is offering an attractive discount of Rs.21990, a substantial 44 percent reduction from the original price of Rs.39600. Additionally, customers can benefit from a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions for a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. Furthermore, there's an exchange offer that can provide savings of up to Rs.10500. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 Dell 14 Metal Body Premium Laptop: Amazon is offering a  38% discount on this laptop bringing the price down to just Rs.54990 from a price of Rs. 89140. Furthermore, there's an opportunity for an extra 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1500 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions for purchases over Rs.5000. Plus, for those looking to trade in their old laptops, there's a chance to get up to Rs.11250 off.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 HP Chromebook X360: There is a 47 percent discount available on this laptop on Amazon. You can buy it now for just Rs.16990, down from a price of Rs.32295. Additionally, there's a potential discount of up to Rs.11250 when you opt for an exchange. (Amazon)
Amazon Sale 2023
icon View all Images
If you’ve been scouring the market for a good deal on a laptop, then check out these top deals from Apple, Dell, HP, Asus, and more during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. (Amazon)

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: The sale has kicked off today for non-Prime members, and buyers can grab discounts on a vast range of products such as smartphones, laptops, accessories, home appliances, electronics, and more. Laptops are currently available with huge price cuts and other offers on the e-commerce platform. While desktops were once computing powerhouses, laptops have now taken their place, offering a portable solution. These devices are offered in various categories and price ranges, depending on the usage such as gaming, graphic designing, programming or just browsing the web. So, if you've been scouring the market for a good deal, check out the top deals available on Apple, Dell, HP, Asus, and other laptops during the Amazon Sale 2023.

1. MacBook Air

If MacBooks are your thing, then the MacBook Air M1 is one of the cheapest ones you can buy. It features a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display with a 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution. Under the hood, it gets the M1 chip, paired with up to an 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. Other notable features include a FaceTime HD camera, a Touch ID sensor, and a backlit keyboard. The MacBook Air M1 is usually priced at Rs. 99990, but it can be yours for just Rs. 69990 inclusive of all the offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?
B08N5W4NNB-1

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

2. Dell 14

The Dell 14 Intel Core i5 features a 14-inch FHD display which gets Dell's ComfortView technology that helps reduce blue light. It is powered by the Intel Core i5 11th generation processor, paired with 8GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It gets Intel Integrated Onboard Graphics. The Dell 14 Intel Core i5 comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office Home and Student 2021. During the Amazon sale, it can be yours for just Rs. 42490.

B0C15BKF4G-2

3. Asus Vivobook 15

The Asus Vivobook 15 is a thin and light laptop, sporting a 15.6-inch FHD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is powered by the Intel Core i7 12th generation SoC, paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage, along with Integrated Intel UHD Graphics. The laptop comes with lifetime subscriptions to MS Office Home and Student 2021, and Windows 11. The laptop can be purchased at a net effective price of Rs. 58990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

B0CCP9RSG9-3

4. HP 15s

The HP 15s is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i3 chipset and Intel UHD Graphics, paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display and dual speakers. HP 15s comes preloaded with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021. Other features include a numeric keypad, 720p HD camera, Media Card Reader, and more. It can be grabbed for just Rs. 35990 during the Amazon Sale.

B0B4N6JVMW-4

5. Asus TUF Gaming F15

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 is a gaming laptop, featuring a 15.6-inch FHD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by the 11th generation Intel Core i7 SoC and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB storage. The gaming laptop features Adaptive-Sync technology and a vIPS-level Anti-glare display. It can be purchased for Rs. 69990 during the Amazon Sale 2023.

 

B0CCYGC3TS-5

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Oct, 16:52 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Activision Blizzard
Microsoft looks to close Activision deal next week - The Verge
Iraqis marvel
Iraqis marvel at ancient Iraq in new 'Assassin's Creed' game
Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption can now be played at 60fps on PS5
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
Nintendo Switch games launching in October: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 and more
Roblox Clicking Havoc
Roblox Clicking Havoc codes for October 2023: Chance to win boosts, pets, and more
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon