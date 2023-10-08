Amazon Sale 2023: From Apple, Dell to Samsung, check top deals on laptops

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: The sale has kicked off today for non-Prime members, and buyers can grab discounts on a vast range of products such as smartphones, laptops, accessories, home appliances, electronics, and more. Laptops are currently available with huge price cuts and other offers on the e-commerce platform. While desktops were once computing powerhouses, laptops have now taken their place, offering a portable solution. These devices are offered in various categories and price ranges, depending on the usage such as gaming, graphic designing, programming or just browsing the web. So, if you've been scouring the market for a good deal, check out the top deals available on Apple, Dell, HP, Asus, and other laptops during the Amazon Sale 2023.

1. MacBook Air

If MacBooks are your thing, then the MacBook Air M1 is one of the cheapest ones you can buy. It features a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display with a 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution. Under the hood, it gets the M1 chip, paired with up to an 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. Other notable features include a FaceTime HD camera, a Touch ID sensor, and a backlit keyboard. The MacBook Air M1 is usually priced at Rs. 99990, but it can be yours for just Rs. 69990 inclusive of all the offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

2. Dell 14

The Dell 14 Intel Core i5 features a 14-inch FHD display which gets Dell's ComfortView technology that helps reduce blue light. It is powered by the Intel Core i5 11th generation processor, paired with 8GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It gets Intel Integrated Onboard Graphics. The Dell 14 Intel Core i5 comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office Home and Student 2021. During the Amazon sale, it can be yours for just Rs. 42490.

3. Asus Vivobook 15

The Asus Vivobook 15 is a thin and light laptop, sporting a 15.6-inch FHD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is powered by the Intel Core i7 12th generation SoC, paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage, along with Integrated Intel UHD Graphics. The laptop comes with lifetime subscriptions to MS Office Home and Student 2021, and Windows 11. The laptop can be purchased at a net effective price of Rs. 58990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

4. HP 15s

The HP 15s is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i3 chipset and Intel UHD Graphics, paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display and dual speakers. HP 15s comes preloaded with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021. Other features include a numeric keypad, 720p HD camera, Media Card Reader, and more. It can be grabbed for just Rs. 35990 during the Amazon Sale.

5. Asus TUF Gaming F15

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 is a gaming laptop, featuring a 15.6-inch FHD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by the 11th generation Intel Core i7 SoC and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB storage. The gaming laptop features Adaptive-Sync technology and a vIPS-level Anti-glare display. It can be purchased for Rs. 69990 during the Amazon Sale 2023.

