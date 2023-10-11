Icon
Amazon sale 2023: Great deals on gaming laptops - From Acer to HP, check prices and discounts

Amazon sale 2023: Great deals on gaming laptops - From Acer to HP, check prices and discounts

In the ongoing Amazon sale, you can buy a powerful gaming laptop at a highly discounted price. Check the list to know which one fits your needs.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 11 2023, 20:20 IST
Amazon sale 2023
Know the best deals on gaming laptops during the Amazon sale 2023. (HT Tech)
Do you consider yourself a dedicated gamer who's particular about the laptop you use and is on the hunt for big discounts on your favorite models? Well, then, the Amazon Great Indian Festival gaming laptop deals might pique your interest. If you're seeking high-end features, seamless performance, and ample storage capacity, don't miss out on these laptop price cuts. Here, we present the top five gaming laptops available with big discounts during the Amazon sale 2023, making sure they won't strain your budget too much. The five laptops listed below include Acer Predator Helios Neo 16, HP Victus gaming laptop, ASUS TUF Gaming F15 gaming laptop, and Dell G15 5520 gaming laptop.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 features a 16-inch FHD display with up to 165Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. The laptop supports up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB SSD storage. For graphics, it comes equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 with 6 GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM. It runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box and weighs about 2.6 kg. The laptop usually retails for Rs. 148999 but during the Amazon sale, it can be bought for Rs. 109990.

HP Victus

The HP Victus gaming laptop features a 12th Gen Intel Core processor and a modern graphics card. It has a 5.6-inch diagonal FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate. It comes with the Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU. It also has other features such asHP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless card. The laptop comes with double fans merged for overall performance and airflow improvement. It gets 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD. The laptop usually retails for Rs. 88646 but right now it can be purchased for Rs. 68990.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15

ASUS TUF is a 15.6-inch FHD laptop with a 144Hz refresh rate. It sports a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with a max clock speed of 4.6GHz. The laptop features Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with a dedicated 4GB video RAM. It comes equipped with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop is originally priced at Rs. 98990 but at the Amazon sale, you can get it for just Rs. 70990.

Dell G15 5520

The Dell G15 5520 gaming laptop features 15.6-inch with a 120Hz refresh rate and 250nits of peak brightness. It is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with up to 4.5 GHz of speed. On graphics, it comes with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4 GB GDDR6. The laptop supports 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD internal storage. Dolby Audio for Gamers offers three-dimensional gameplay with 360-degree audio and voice booting technology. The “Game Shift” macro G key in the F9 position will launch game-ready settings for improved performance.

The laptop generally retails for Rs. 105383 but during the Amazon sale, it is available for Rs. 72990.

First Published Date: 11 Oct, 20:20 IST
