ASUS launches versatile laptop duo: Zenbook S 13 OLED and Vivobook 15; check specs and features

ASUS introduces two new offerings to its lineup, the Zenbook S 13 OLED and the Vivobook 15, both promising unique features tailored to modern consumers.

Zenbook S 13 OLED

The Zenbook S 13 OLED is a blend of sophistication and portability, boasting an ultra-thin and lightweight design encased in a durable all-metal chassis. Crafted for sustainability, it incorporates recycled metals and plastics, along with eco-friendly plasma ceramic aluminum. Its standout feature is the 13.3-inch 2.8K ASUS Lumina OLED display, delivering stunning visuals with a wide color gamut and impressive contrast ratio. Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor-155U, coupled with ample memory and storage options, it ensures seamless multitasking and productivity. Connectivity is robust with Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, HDMI 2.1, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, along with WiFi 6E for fast and stable network connections. The laptop also excels in audio quality, featuring Harman Kardon certified stereo speakers and AI Audio for an immersive experience. Additionally, its ASUS AiSense Camera facilitates professional-grade video conferencing on the go.

Asus Vivobook 15

On the other hand, the Vivobook 15 caters to the needs of modern users with its redesigned chassis prioritizing portability and design. It undergoes rigorous testing for durability and holds eco-friendly certifications. Performance-wise, it strikes a balance between efficiency and power with Intel Core U-series processors and high-speed DDR4 RAM and PCIe Gen 4 SSD options. The 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel offers versatility for work and play, complemented by comprehensive connectivity options. Convenience features include ASUS Antimicrobial Guard Plus and a large battery supporting fast charging. Additionally, it comes with a 720p HD webcam featuring a physical privacy shutter and includes a lifetime subscription to MS Office 2021 Home and Student.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

Both models cater to different segments of consumers, offering a range of features to meet diverse needs. The Zenbook S 13 OLED targets users seeking premium design and exceptional display quality, while the Vivobook 15 appeals to those prioritizing affordability, durability, and practicality in a laptop. With their respective starting prices of ₹1,29,990 and ₹49,990, ASUS aims to provide accessible yet feature-rich options for the discerning consumer.