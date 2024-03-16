 ASUS launches versatile laptop duo: Zenbook S 13 OLED and Vivobook 15; check specs and features | Laptops-pc News
Home Laptops PC News ASUS launches versatile laptop duo: Zenbook S 13 OLED and Vivobook 15; check specs and features

ASUS launches versatile laptop duo: Zenbook S 13 OLED and Vivobook 15; check specs and features

ASUS debuts two innovative laptops, the Zenbook S 13 OLED and Vivobook 15. While the Zenbook S 13 OLED boasts ultra-portability and premium display technology, the Vivobook 15 focuses on efficient performance and convenience, catering to diverse user needs.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 16 2024, 09:26 IST
Icon
OPPO Find X7 Ultra
ASUS introduces the Zenbook S 13 OLED and Vivobook 15, offering a blend of style, performance, and functionality to elevate user experiences.
OPPO Find X7 Ultra
ASUS introduces the Zenbook S 13 OLED and Vivobook 15, offering a blend of style, performance, and functionality to elevate user experiences.

ASUS introduces two new offerings to its lineup, the Zenbook S 13 OLED and the Vivobook 15, both promising unique features tailored to modern consumers.

Zenbook S 13 OLED

The Zenbook S 13 OLED is a blend of sophistication and portability, boasting an ultra-thin and lightweight design encased in a durable all-metal chassis. Crafted for sustainability, it incorporates recycled metals and plastics, along with eco-friendly plasma ceramic aluminum. Its standout feature is the 13.3-inch 2.8K ASUS Lumina OLED display, delivering stunning visuals with a wide color gamut and impressive contrast ratio. Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor-155U, coupled with ample memory and storage options, it ensures seamless multitasking and productivity. Connectivity is robust with Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, HDMI 2.1, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, along with WiFi 6E for fast and stable network connections. The laptop also excels in audio quality, featuring Harman Kardon certified stereo speakers and AI Audio for an immersive experience. Additionally, its ASUS AiSense Camera facilitates professional-grade video conferencing on the go.

Asus Vivobook 15

On the other hand, the Vivobook 15 caters to the needs of modern users with its redesigned chassis prioritizing portability and design. It undergoes rigorous testing for durability and holds eco-friendly certifications. Performance-wise, it strikes a balance between efficiency and power with Intel Core U-series processors and high-speed DDR4 RAM and PCIe Gen 4 SSD options. The 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel offers versatility for work and play, complemented by comprehensive connectivity options. Convenience features include ASUS Antimicrobial Guard Plus and a large battery supporting fast charging. Additionally, it comes with a 720p HD webcam featuring a physical privacy shutter and includes a lifetime subscription to MS Office 2021 Home and Student.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Both models cater to different segments of consumers, offering a range of features to meet diverse needs. The Zenbook S 13 OLED targets users seeking premium design and exceptional display quality, while the Vivobook 15 appeals to those prioritizing affordability, durability, and practicality in a laptop. With their respective starting prices of 1,29,990 and 49,990, ASUS aims to provide accessible yet feature-rich options for the discerning consumer.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Mar, 09:26 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online
GTA Online: Double rewards await in Cluckin Bell Farm Raid Setup Missions this week
GTA 6
GTA 6: Compact storyline, expansive world - the upcoming game may well go beyond the narrative
GTA 6
GTA 6 Trailer 2 on the way? Rockstar Games updates ‘Videos’ page, sparking frenzy on social media
GTA 6
GTA 6 fans fear narrative shift as Sweet Baby Inc's involvement sparks quality concerns
GTA 6
Arthur Morgan returns as a history teacher in audiobook, delighting fans amid GTA 6 anticipation

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets