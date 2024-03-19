 ASUS rolls out Zenbook S 13 OLED and Vivobook 15 laptop models | Laptops-pc News
ASUS India unveils the Zenbook S 13 OLED and Vivobook 15, saying they set new standards in performance, design, and sustainability. With ultra-thin profiles, stunning OLED displays, and powerful Intel Core processors, these laptops offer unparalleled experiences for work and play, company says.

ASUS India has made waves in the tech world with the launch of its latest lineup, including the Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304MA) and Vivobook 15 (X1504VAP) models. These cutting-edge laptops promise to redefine consumer laptop segment, promising unparalleled performance, design, and eco-friendliness.

Zenbook S 13 OLED:

The Zenbook S 13 OLED is a testament to sophistication and portability. With an ultra-thin all-metal chassis measuring just 1 cm thin and weighing a mere 1 kg, this laptop is designed for durability and elegance. Its commitment to sustainability is evident in its use of recycled metals and plastics, as well as eco-friendly plasma ceramic aluminum.

The highlight of the Zenbook S 13 OLED is its stunning OLED display, featuring a 13.3-inch 2.8K ASUS Lumina OLED display with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Dolby Vision, and an impressive contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. The 180° lay-flat hinge ensures users can enjoy vivid content from any angle.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, this laptop offers exceptional performance and efficiency. With up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X memory and lightning-fast 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs, users can experience smooth multitasking and productivity. Rich connectivity options, including Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, HDMI 2.1, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, ensure seamless data transfer and connectivity. The Zenbook S 13 OLED also boasts WiFi 6E technology for ultrafast downloads and stable network connections.

In terms of audio and visuals, the laptop features Harman Kardon certified stereo speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos support, delivering immersive audio quality. The FHD 3DNR IR camera, combined with ASUS AiSense Camera technology, provides an optimal environment for video conferencing on the go.

Vivobook 15:

The Vivobook 15 has been redesigned with a focus on modernity and portability. Featuring a thin and light profile measuring just 17.9mm thin and weighing 1.7kg, this laptop is highly portable. The minimalist badge-style logo on the lid adds to its sleek appearance, while its MIL-STD 810H certification and EPEAT Silver certification highlight its durability and eco-friendliness.

Equipped with the latest Intel Core U-series processors, the Vivobook 15 strikes a balance between performance and efficiency. With up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, users can expect high-speed performance for both work and play. The 15.6” Full HD IPS panel with antiglare finish ensures easy usage in all lighting conditions.

Convenience is key with the Vivobook 15, which offers all the necessary ports including USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-C) and two USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. The laptop also features ASUS Antimicrobial Guard Plus for protection from viruses and bacteria. The large 42WHr battery supports 45W fast charging, ensuring extended usage without frequent recharging.

Price & Availability:

Model Name

Availability

Starting Price

Zenbook S 13 OLEDASUS Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, 1,29,990
 Other Aligned Channel partners, ASUS ESHOP 
Vivobook 15ASUS aligned channel partners & ASUS ESHOP 49,990

The new Zenbook S 13 OLED and Vivobook 15 models are set to revolutionize the laptop market, offering unmatched performance, design, and sustainability. With their cutting-edge features and affordable price points, these laptops are sure to be a hit among consumers.

First Published Date: 19 Mar, 09:19 IST
