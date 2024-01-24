Best laptops under 50000 on Amazon: Lenovo, HP, HONOR to Dell, check out these 9 amazing machines

Best laptops under 50000 on Amazon: In the realm of laptops, consumers are presented with a myriad of choices, each boasting unique features and specifications. So, from Lenovo, HP, HONOR to Dell, let's delve into a detailed overview of some noteworthy laptops from various brands, considering their specifications, design, and functionality. Products included in this article 38% OFF Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6" (39.6cm) FHD 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/3 Month Game Pass/Grey/1.62Kg), 82RK00XDIN (37) 51% OFF Acer Travelmate Business Laptop Intel Core i7-11th Gen (Windows 11 Home/16 GB Ram/1TB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/14.0 IPS Display/Backlit Keyboard/Fingerprint Sensor) TMP214-53 27% OFF HP Pavilion 15, Ryzen 5 5625U, 15.6 inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, 8GB RAM,512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics,B&O Audio, Backlit Keypad(Win 11,Alexa,1.75 Kgs,Natural Silver) 15-eh2050au (203) 42% OFF Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Intel Core i5-1235U 12th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare (8GB/512GB SDD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit/1Yr Warranty/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK00EDIN (3) 37% OFF HONOR MagicBook X16 (2024), 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, 16-inch (40.64 cm) FHD IPS Anti-Glare Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB PCIe SSD/Windows 11/ Full-Size Numeric Keyboard /1.68Kg), Gray (252) 52% OFF TECNO MEGABOOK T1,Intel Core 11th Gen i3 Processor (8GB RAM/512GB SSD Storage), 15.6-Inch(39.62 CM) Eye Comfort disply, (14.8mm Ultra Slim/70 Wh Large Battery/Windows 11/ Moonshine Silver / 1.56 Kg) (175) 28% OFF Dell 15 Laptop, Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor/ 8GB/ 1TB+256GB SSD/15.6"(39.5cm) FHD Display/Mobile Connect/Windows 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Spill-Resistant Keyboard/Black/Thin & Light 1.69kg (522) 36% OFF MSI Modern 14, Intel 12th Gen. i7-1255U, 36CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C12M-459IN (56) 55% OFF ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook 16X (2022), 16.0-inch (40.64 cms) FHD+ 16:10, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, Thin and Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Silver/1.80 kg), M1603QA-MB501WS (1,054)

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3:

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor operates between 3.0 GHz (Base) and 4.1 GHz (Max). The dual-core, four-thread setup with a 6MB cache offers a balanced performance. Running on Windows 11 Home 64, it includes Office Home and Student 2021 and a 3-month subscription to Xbox GamePass Ultimate. The integrated Intel UHD Graphics powers the 15.6" FHD display, featuring TN technology with 250 nits brightness and anti-glare properties.

With 8GB DDR4-3200 RAM (expandable up to 16GB) and a 256GB SSD, this laptop ensures responsive multitasking and quick data access. The design is sleek, with a 4-side narrow bezel, and it weighs 1.65 kg. The non-backlit keyboard is standard, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 (11ac | 2x2) and Bluetooth 5.0. The 3-cell 45Wh battery offers up to 9 hours of usage and supports rapid charging for a quick 2-hour video playback in just 15 minutes. The FHD 720p camera with a privacy shutter enhances security, and audio is delivered through 2x 1.5W HD stereo speakers with Dolby Audio.

Feature Description Processor 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 with a speed range of 3.0 GHz (Base) - 4.1 GHz (Max), 2 Cores, 4 Threads Display 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) TN Technology Display with 250Nits Brightness and Anti-Glare Rapid Charge 3-Cell 45Wh battery with Adaptive Performance, providing up to 9 hours and rapid charge capabilities

2. Acer Travelmate Business Laptop Intel Core i7:

Acer's Travelmate business laptop packs a punch with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor. The laptop supports dual-channel DDR4 SDRAM with 16GB (expandable to 32GB) and offers a substantial 512GB PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD. Windows 11 Home powers the 14.0" FHD display with IPS technology. Intel Iris Xe Graphics handles graphical tasks, and the laptop is backed by a 1-year warranty.

The design is professional, featuring a high-brightness Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD and weighing in at a reasonable level. The laptop ensures a seamless computing experience for business users.

Feature Description High Performance 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor with dual-channel DDR4 SDRAM support, delivering high-speed processing Storage and Memory 512 GB PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD and upgradable 16 GB DDR4 system memory, ensuring ample storage and multitasking capability Display 14.0" FHD display with IPS technology, Full HD 1920 x 1080, high brightness Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD

3. HP Pavilion 15:

The HP Pavilion 15, powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, operates at up to 4.3 GHz max boost clock. It boasts 8GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM, a 512GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD, and AMD Radeon Graphics driving the 15.6" FHD micro-edge anti-glare display. Windows 11 Home 64 and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 provide the software backbone.

A standout feature is the HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones. The full-size backlit keyboard adds a premium touch, and a variety of ports, including USB Type-C and HDMI 2.1, enhance connectivity.

Feature Description AMD Ryzen 5 5625U Processor Up to 4.3 GHz max boost clock, 8 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM, and 512 GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD for powerful performance Display and Graphics 15.6" FHD micro-edge anti-glare display with 250 nits brightness and AMD Radeon Graphics for vibrant visuals Connectivity and Ports Realtek RTL8822CE Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5, along with a variety of ports including USB Type-C and HDMI 2.1



4. Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Intel Core i5:

Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor with 10 cores (2x P-core 1.3 / 4.4GHz, 8x E-core 0.9 / 3.3GHz). The 15.6" FHD display with TN technology and 250 nits brightness is complemented by an anti-glare finish. The laptop offers 8GB DDR4-3200 RAM (expandable to 16GB) and a spacious 512GB SSD.

Running on Windows 11 Home, this laptop includes Office Home and Student 2021 and a 3-month subscription to Xbox GamePass Ultimate. Design-wise, it sports a slim profile with a 4-side narrow bezel, weighing 1.63 kg. The 45Wh battery provides up to 6 hours of usage and supports rapid charging, allowing for 2 hours of runtime with just a 15-minute charge. Smart learning features such as Lenovo Aware, Whisper Voice, and Eye Care enhance the user experience.

Feature Description 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Processor 10 Cores with a speed range of 2x P-core 1.3 / 4.4GHz, 8x E-core 0.9 / 3.3GHz, and 12 Threads Design and Display Slim design with a 4-side narrow bezel, 15.6" FHD display with TN Technology, 250Nits Brightness Rapid Charge 45Wh battery with Rapid Charge, offering up to 6 hours of usage, and 2 hours of runtime with a 15-minute charge



5. HONOR MagicBook X16:

HONOR's MagicBook X16 is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor, offering a balance between 2.0 GHz base speed and 4.4 GHz max speed with 8 cores and 12 threads. The laptop features 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, providing ample storage for office and study needs.

With a premium aluminum metal body, the MagicBook X16 boasts a stylish appearance at 17.9mm thickness, 4.5mm side narrow bezels, and a weight of 1.68kg. The 65W Type-C fast charging ensures quick and efficient power replenishment. The 16" FHD IPS anti-glare screen supports TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, making it comfortable for extended use. A full-size numeric keyboard and a 720p HD webcam add to the laptop's functionality.

Feature Description 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H Processor 8 Cores, 12 Threads with a base speed of 2.0 GHz and a max speed of 4.4 GHz Stylish Appearance Premium aluminum metal body, 17.9MM thickness, 4.5 MM side Narrow Bezels, and 1.68kg weight 65W Type-C Fast Charging Comes with a 65W Type-C Power Adapter supporting multi-device charge, weighing only 200 grams



6. TECNO MEGABOOK T1:

The TECNO MEGABOOK T1 boasts an ultra-powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor with a turbo frequency up to 4.10 GHz. The laptop includes 8GB LPDDR4 RAM and a spacious 512GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD display with LED-backlit technology, 60Hz refresh rate, and TUV-certified display promises a vibrant visual experience.

Running on pre-loaded Windows 11 Home, the laptop includes OneLeap and a one-month subscription to Office suite (Windows only). The sleek and light design, measuring 14.8mm in thickness and weighing 1.56kg, is complemented by a substantial 70Whr battery offering up to 17.5 hours of battery life. The 65W PD ultra-fast charger ensures quick refueling.

Feature Description 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor Turbo frequency up to 4.10 GHz, SSD 512GB 2280, PCIE 3.0 Nvme, and LPDDR4 8GB (4266MHz) memory Display and Graphics 15.6-Inch FHD LED Backlit Display with 60Hz refresh rate, 350nits, and 100% sRGB, powered by Intel Iris Xe Graphics Sleek Design and Battery Sleek and light laptop with Starails Phantom design (14.8 mm, 1.56 kg), equipped with a 70Whr battery lasting up to 17.5 hours



7. Dell 15 Laptop, Intel Core i5:

Dell's 15 Laptop features an Intel Core i5-1135G7 11th Generation Processor with a clock speed of up to 4.20 GHz. The laptop is equipped with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a generous 512GB SSD for storage. Pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home and MS Office Home and Student 2021 with lifetime validity, it also includes a 15-month subscription to McAfee Multi-Device Security.

The 15.6" FHD WVA AG display with a 3-sided narrow border incorporates TÜV Rheinland certified Dell ComfortView to reduce harmful blue light. The laptop offers a 1-year onsite hardware service warranty and is powered by a 3-cell battery with a 41WHr capacity. Various ports, including USB 3.2 Gen1 and HDMI 1.4, enhance connectivity. Security features include a widescreen HD webcam and TPM 2.0 for data protection.

Feature Description Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor 11th Generation, up to 4.20 GHz, 8MB cache, 4 Cores Display and Keyboard 15.6" FHD WVA AG Display with ComfortView, spill-resistant full-size keyboard with a large touchpad Security and Features TPM 2.0 security chip, widescreen HD webcam, 3-sided narrow border, lift hinge for ergonomic wrist angles and increased airflow



8. MSI Modern 14:

The MSI Modern 14 boasts a 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1255U processor with a clock speed of up to 4.7GHz. The laptop runs on pre-loaded Windows 11 Home and features 16GB DDR4 onboard dual-channel RAM. Storage is provided by a 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD, ensuring fast and efficient data access.

The 14" FHD display with a 60Hz IPS-level panel covers 45% NTSC. The laptop is equipped with Intel Iris Xe Graphics and supports 802.11 ax Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2. The MSI Center provides convenient control and customization options.

Feature Description 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1255U Processor with a clock speed of Up To 4.7GHz Memory and Storage 16GB DDR4 Onboard Dual Channel RAM, 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD for efficient multitasking and storage Graphics and Connectivity Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 802.11 ax Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth v5.2, ensuring smooth graphics and connectivity



9. ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook 16X:

ASUS presents the Vivobook 16X with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Mobile Processor, featuring 6 cores and 12 threads with a max boost of up to 4.2 GHz. The laptop includes 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD for storage. The 16-inch WUXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio offers 1920 x 1200 resolution, 300 nits brightness, and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Running on Windows 11 Home, the Vivobook 16X includes Office Home and Student 2021 with lifetime validity. With a sleek design at 1.80-1.84 cm thickness and 1.88 kg weight, it houses a 50WHrs 3-cell Li-ion battery providing up to 8 hours of battery life. The backlit chiclet keyboard adds a premium touch.

Feature Description AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Mobile Processor 6-core/12-thread, up to 4.2 GHz max boost, providing powerful processing capabilities Display and Design 16-inch WUXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, thin and light design at 1.80-1.84 cm thickness, and 1.88 kg weight Keyboard and Battery Backlit chiclet keyboard with num-key, equipped with a 50WHrs 3-cell Li-ion battery offering up to 8 hours of battery life

In conclusion, the diverse range of laptops presented here caters to various preferences and requirements. Whether it's performance-centric, design-oriented, or a balance of both, consumers have the flexibility to choose a laptop that aligns with their specific needs.