Best laptops under 50000 on Amazon: Lenovo, HP, HONOR to Dell, check out these 9 amazing machines
Best laptops under 50000 on Amazon: Explore our in-depth overview of cutting-edge laptops under Rs. 50000, featuring a diverse array of brands and specifications. From high-performance processors to sleek designs, find the perfect balance of power and style for your computing needs.
Best laptops under 50000 on Amazon: In the realm of laptops, consumers are presented with a myriad of choices, each boasting unique features and specifications. So, from Lenovo, HP, HONOR to Dell, let's delve into a detailed overview of some noteworthy laptops from various brands, considering their specifications, design, and functionality.
1. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3:
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor operates between 3.0 GHz (Base) and 4.1 GHz (Max). The dual-core, four-thread setup with a 6MB cache offers a balanced performance. Running on Windows 11 Home 64, it includes Office Home and Student 2021 and a 3-month subscription to Xbox GamePass Ultimate. The integrated Intel UHD Graphics powers the 15.6" FHD display, featuring TN technology with 250 nits brightness and anti-glare properties.
With 8GB DDR4-3200 RAM (expandable up to 16GB) and a 256GB SSD, this laptop ensures responsive multitasking and quick data access. The design is sleek, with a 4-side narrow bezel, and it weighs 1.65 kg. The non-backlit keyboard is standard, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 (11ac | 2x2) and Bluetooth 5.0. The 3-cell 45Wh battery offers up to 9 hours of usage and supports rapid charging for a quick 2-hour video playback in just 15 minutes. The FHD 720p camera with a privacy shutter enhances security, and audio is delivered through 2x 1.5W HD stereo speakers with Dolby Audio.
Feature
Description
|Processor
|11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 with a speed range of 3.0 GHz (Base) - 4.1 GHz (Max), 2 Cores, 4 Threads
|Display
|15.6" FHD (1920x1080) TN Technology Display with 250Nits Brightness and Anti-Glare
|Rapid Charge
|3-Cell 45Wh battery with Adaptive Performance, providing up to 9 hours and rapid charge capabilities
2. Acer Travelmate Business Laptop Intel Core i7:
Acer's Travelmate business laptop packs a punch with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor. The laptop supports dual-channel DDR4 SDRAM with 16GB (expandable to 32GB) and offers a substantial 512GB PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD. Windows 11 Home powers the 14.0" FHD display with IPS technology. Intel Iris Xe Graphics handles graphical tasks, and the laptop is backed by a 1-year warranty.
The design is professional, featuring a high-brightness Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD and weighing in at a reasonable level. The laptop ensures a seamless computing experience for business users.
Feature
Description
|High Performance
|11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor with dual-channel DDR4 SDRAM support, delivering high-speed processing
|Storage and Memory
|512 GB PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD and upgradable 16 GB DDR4 system memory, ensuring ample storage and multitasking capability
|Display
|14.0" FHD display with IPS technology, Full HD 1920 x 1080, high brightness Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD
3. HP Pavilion 15:
The HP Pavilion 15, powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, operates at up to 4.3 GHz max boost clock. It boasts 8GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM, a 512GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD, and AMD Radeon Graphics driving the 15.6" FHD micro-edge anti-glare display. Windows 11 Home 64 and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 provide the software backbone.
A standout feature is the HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones. The full-size backlit keyboard adds a premium touch, and a variety of ports, including USB Type-C and HDMI 2.1, enhance connectivity.
Feature
Description
|AMD Ryzen 5 5625U Processor
|Up to 4.3 GHz max boost clock, 8 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM, and 512 GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD for powerful performance
|Display and Graphics
|15.6" FHD micro-edge anti-glare display with 250 nits brightness and AMD Radeon Graphics for vibrant visuals
|Connectivity and Ports
|Realtek RTL8822CE Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5, along with a variety of ports including USB Type-C and HDMI 2.1
4. Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Intel Core i5:
Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor with 10 cores (2x P-core 1.3 / 4.4GHz, 8x E-core 0.9 / 3.3GHz). The 15.6" FHD display with TN technology and 250 nits brightness is complemented by an anti-glare finish. The laptop offers 8GB DDR4-3200 RAM (expandable to 16GB) and a spacious 512GB SSD.
Running on Windows 11 Home, this laptop includes Office Home and Student 2021 and a 3-month subscription to Xbox GamePass Ultimate. Design-wise, it sports a slim profile with a 4-side narrow bezel, weighing 1.63 kg. The 45Wh battery provides up to 6 hours of usage and supports rapid charging, allowing for 2 hours of runtime with just a 15-minute charge. Smart learning features such as Lenovo Aware, Whisper Voice, and Eye Care enhance the user experience.
Feature
Description
|12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Processor
|10 Cores with a speed range of 2x P-core 1.3 / 4.4GHz, 8x E-core 0.9 / 3.3GHz, and 12 Threads
|Design and Display
|Slim design with a 4-side narrow bezel, 15.6" FHD display with TN Technology, 250Nits Brightness
|Rapid Charge
|45Wh battery with Rapid Charge, offering up to 6 hours of usage, and 2 hours of runtime with a 15-minute charge
5. HONOR MagicBook X16:
HONOR's MagicBook X16 is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor, offering a balance between 2.0 GHz base speed and 4.4 GHz max speed with 8 cores and 12 threads. The laptop features 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, providing ample storage for office and study needs.
With a premium aluminum metal body, the MagicBook X16 boasts a stylish appearance at 17.9mm thickness, 4.5mm side narrow bezels, and a weight of 1.68kg. The 65W Type-C fast charging ensures quick and efficient power replenishment. The 16" FHD IPS anti-glare screen supports TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, making it comfortable for extended use. A full-size numeric keyboard and a 720p HD webcam add to the laptop's functionality.
Feature
Description
|12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H Processor
|8 Cores, 12 Threads with a base speed of 2.0 GHz and a max speed of 4.4 GHz
|Stylish Appearance
|Premium aluminum metal body, 17.9MM thickness, 4.5 MM side Narrow Bezels, and 1.68kg weight
|65W Type-C Fast Charging
|Comes with a 65W Type-C Power Adapter supporting multi-device charge, weighing only 200 grams
6. TECNO MEGABOOK T1:
The TECNO MEGABOOK T1 boasts an ultra-powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor with a turbo frequency up to 4.10 GHz. The laptop includes 8GB LPDDR4 RAM and a spacious 512GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD display with LED-backlit technology, 60Hz refresh rate, and TUV-certified display promises a vibrant visual experience.
Running on pre-loaded Windows 11 Home, the laptop includes OneLeap and a one-month subscription to Office suite (Windows only). The sleek and light design, measuring 14.8mm in thickness and weighing 1.56kg, is complemented by a substantial 70Whr battery offering up to 17.5 hours of battery life. The 65W PD ultra-fast charger ensures quick refueling.
Feature
Description
|11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor
|Turbo frequency up to 4.10 GHz, SSD 512GB 2280, PCIE 3.0 Nvme, and LPDDR4 8GB (4266MHz) memory
|Display and Graphics
|15.6-Inch FHD LED Backlit Display with 60Hz refresh rate, 350nits, and 100% sRGB, powered by Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|Sleek Design and Battery
|Sleek and light laptop with Starails Phantom design (14.8 mm, 1.56 kg), equipped with a 70Whr battery lasting up to 17.5 hours
7. Dell 15 Laptop, Intel Core i5:
Dell's 15 Laptop features an Intel Core i5-1135G7 11th Generation Processor with a clock speed of up to 4.20 GHz. The laptop is equipped with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a generous 512GB SSD for storage. Pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home and MS Office Home and Student 2021 with lifetime validity, it also includes a 15-month subscription to McAfee Multi-Device Security.
The 15.6" FHD WVA AG display with a 3-sided narrow border incorporates TÜV Rheinland certified Dell ComfortView to reduce harmful blue light. The laptop offers a 1-year onsite hardware service warranty and is powered by a 3-cell battery with a 41WHr capacity. Various ports, including USB 3.2 Gen1 and HDMI 1.4, enhance connectivity. Security features include a widescreen HD webcam and TPM 2.0 for data protection.
Feature
Description
|Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor
|11th Generation, up to 4.20 GHz, 8MB cache, 4 Cores
|Display and Keyboard
|15.6" FHD WVA AG Display with ComfortView, spill-resistant full-size keyboard with a large touchpad
|Security and Features
|TPM 2.0 security chip, widescreen HD webcam, 3-sided narrow border, lift hinge for ergonomic wrist angles and increased airflow
8. MSI Modern 14:
The MSI Modern 14 boasts a 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1255U processor with a clock speed of up to 4.7GHz. The laptop runs on pre-loaded Windows 11 Home and features 16GB DDR4 onboard dual-channel RAM. Storage is provided by a 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD, ensuring fast and efficient data access.
The 14" FHD display with a 60Hz IPS-level panel covers 45% NTSC. The laptop is equipped with Intel Iris Xe Graphics and supports 802.11 ax Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2. The MSI Center provides convenient control and customization options.
Feature
Description
|12th Generation Intel Core i7-1255U
|Processor with a clock speed of Up To 4.7GHz
|Memory and Storage
|16GB DDR4 Onboard Dual Channel RAM, 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD for efficient multitasking and storage
|Graphics and Connectivity
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 802.11 ax Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth v5.2, ensuring smooth graphics and connectivity
9. ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook 16X:
ASUS presents the Vivobook 16X with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Mobile Processor, featuring 6 cores and 12 threads with a max boost of up to 4.2 GHz. The laptop includes 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD for storage. The 16-inch WUXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio offers 1920 x 1200 resolution, 300 nits brightness, and a 60Hz refresh rate.
Running on Windows 11 Home, the Vivobook 16X includes Office Home and Student 2021 with lifetime validity. With a sleek design at 1.80-1.84 cm thickness and 1.88 kg weight, it houses a 50WHrs 3-cell Li-ion battery providing up to 8 hours of battery life. The backlit chiclet keyboard adds a premium touch.
Feature
Description
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Mobile Processor
|6-core/12-thread, up to 4.2 GHz max boost, providing powerful processing capabilities
|Display and Design
|16-inch WUXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, thin and light design at 1.80-1.84 cm thickness, and 1.88 kg weight
|Keyboard and Battery
|Backlit chiclet keyboard with num-key, equipped with a 50WHrs 3-cell Li-ion battery offering up to 8 hours of battery life
In conclusion, the diverse range of laptops presented here caters to various preferences and requirements. Whether it's performance-centric, design-oriented, or a balance of both, consumers have the flexibility to choose a laptop that aligns with their specific needs.
