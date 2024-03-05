Check out 'the world’s best consumer laptop for AI' - Apple MacBook Air

After weeks of anticipation, Apple finally took the wraps off its latest MacBook Air. The iPhone maker introduced two variants - 13-inch and 15-inch, both of which are powered by its latest M3 Apple Silicon chip. Courtesy of this upgrade, Apple has gone on to claim that the new MacBook Air is the “world's best consumer laptop for AI”. Know all about the new Apple MacBook Air and its AI capabilities.

Apple MacBook Air - AI capabilities

Just a few months before the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 kicks off where Apple is expected to make a slew of AI-related announcements, the MacBook Air has been unveiled powered by its new M3 chip which was introduced at the Scary Fast event in October last year. The company says the architecture of the base M3 chip is twice as fast as M1 CPU and GPU.

Courtesy of this upgrade, Apple says the new MacBook Air is the “world's best consumer laptop for AI”. Its 16-core Neural Engine, paired with accelerators in the CPU and GPU, boosts on-device machine learning. The M3 chip has a unified memory which enables it to run AI models including diffusion models and Large Language Models (LLM) locally with image generation capabilities.

Announcing the new M3-powered MacBook Air, Apple said, “With the transition to Apple silicon, every Mac is a great platform for AI. M3 includes a faster and more efficient 16-core Neural Engine, along with accelerators in the CPU and GPU to boost on-device machine learning, making MacBook Air the world's best consumer laptop for AI."

With the MacBook Air, users can enable AI-assisted features including real-time speech-to-text, translation, text predictions, visual understanding, accessibility features, and more. Apple says the new MacBook Air also supports cloud-based AI solutions such as Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365, Canva, and Adobe Firefly.

Apple MacBook Air - Features and specifications

The sleek 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models boast an impressively thin and light design, complemented by up to 18 hours of battery life. The Liquid Retina display offers stunning visuals with up to 500 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colours. The laptops now support up to two external displays, catering to business users and multitaskers.

The MacBook Air comes in four attractive colours: midnight, starlight, space grey, and silver. It retains its durable aluminium unibody enclosure, designed to withstand the test of time. Other notable features include MagSafe charging, a fanless design, and macOS, providing users with an unparalleled computing experience.

