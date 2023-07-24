Fantastic Deal! Grab ASUS Vivo book Go 15 (2023) with a huge discount

In the new digital era, a laptop is the modern version of the old note book that you scribbled on. Except for all the advanced and exclusive features in it that allow you to communicate with the entire world. Be it a student or an official, it is an accessory for all. So, if you want to upgrade or simply want to purchase a new laptop, here we will tell you how you can do that and that too at a low price. You will also be able to sell off your old one in the bargain. The laptop is the ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023) and Amazon is offering a huge discount on it. Before proceeding to the deal know why you should consider buying ASUS Vivo book Go 15 (2023).

ASUS Vivo book Go 15 (2023) Specs:

The ASUS Vivo book Go 15 (2023) comes with Intel Core i3-N305 Processor 1.8 GHz (6MB Cache, up to 3.8 GHz, 8 cores, 8 Threads). It also comes with memory of 8GB DDR4 3200MHz on board with 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. This ASUS laptop comes with 15.6 inches display. It comes with Windows 11 as an operating system.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

Discount:

Amazon is offering a 8% initial discount on ASUS Vivo book Go 15 (2023) which means you can buy it for just Rs. 37620 instead of Rs. 40999. You can further save more by applying bank offers.

Bank Offers:

Amazon has rolled out several bank offers to make the deal even sweeter for you. Here is the list of bank offers available:

1.Flat Rs. 1250 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 15000.

2. Flat Rs. 3000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 40000.

3. 7.5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 8000.

4. 7.5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1500 on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 12000.

5. Flat Rs. 4000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 50000.

6. 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs. 1000.