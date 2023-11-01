From Asus Vivobook 15 to Acer Aspire Lite, best laptops to buy under 40000

In today's technological world, owning gadgets such as laptops, smartphones, computers, and others has become necessary. After the COVID-19 pandemic, much of the whole world has shifted to a hybrid environment, be it handling businesses, schools, colleges, etc. Therefore, laptops are one of the devices that are crucial in keeping up with today's technological demands.

If you are someone who is looking for a new laptop or want to upgrade your laptop then check the list of laptops that are available under Rs. 40000 such as Asus Vivobook 15, Lenovo Ideapad 1, Acer Aspire Lite, and more.

Best laptops under Rs.40000 on Amazon

Asus Vivobook 15: It features a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 250nits peak brightness. The laptop has storage capacity of 512 GB and 8 GB onboard DDR4 RAM. The Asus Vivobook 15 is powered by an IntelCore i3-1215U Processor and Intel UHD Graphics. The company claims that it has up to 6 hours of battery life, however, it depends on the usage. It also sports a 720p HD camera with a privacy shutter, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, SonicMaster, and more.

Lenovo Ideapad 1: The laptop comes with a 15-inch FHD display with a backlit keyboard. It is powered by an ‎AMD ‎Ryzen 5 coupled with ‎8 GB ‎DDR4 SDRAM and 512 GB of internal memory. It is equipped with ‎AMD Radeon Graphics. It has a battery life of up to 10 hours and requires only a 15-minute charge. It sports Dolby Audio speakers and built-in Alexa.

Acer Aspire Lite: The Acer laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display. It is powered by Intel Core i5-1155G7 Processor coupled with 16 GB of Dual-channel DDR4 RAM and 512 GB solid-state drive storage. It also supports an Intel Iris Xe Graphics card and 8 MB Intel Smart Cache. It supports up to 11 hours of battery life which will keep your productivity in check.

HP Laptop 15s: The laptop has a 15.6-inch FHD display and is powered by a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 processor. It is also equipped with an AMD Radeon graphics card for an enhanced visual experience. It comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM with 512GB of internal storage and provides easy connectivity with Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. It comes with a 41Wh battery and the device gets charged up to 50 percent in 45 minutes.

Dell 15 laptop: The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD WVA AG narrow-border display. It is powered by an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM, 3200MHz Memory, and 512GB solid-state drive storage. It also features a backlight and fingerprint reader. It is backed with a 41Wh battery and supports a 65W charging adapter.