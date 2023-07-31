From ASUS Vivobook Go 15 to Lenovo IdeaPad, here are 5 best laptop deals on Amazon

We tend to spend almost half the day on our laptops. That also means, to prevent a bad experiences and stress from malfunctioning laptops, we should try and get the best possible ones that are in our budget. Fortunately, there are some grate laptops available with massive discounts on Amazon now. So, check out the list below of 5 best laptops with great features now available at an affordable price on Amazon.

1.ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023):

First in the list is ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023) it comes with Intel Core i3-N305 Processor 1.8 GHz and a display of 15.6-inch FHD. This ASUS laptop comes with Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity. On Amazon you can buy it for just Rs. 38990 instead of Rs. 61990 due to the 37% initial discount.

2. ASUS Vivobook 14:

Second in the list is ASUS Vivobook 14, which comes with 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4, 3.0 GHz Base speed and 14.0-inch FHD display. You can buy it for just Rs. 37990 instead of Rs. 55990 on Amazon with 32% initial discount.

3. Dell 14 Laptop:

Third in the list is Dell 14 Laptop, which comes with Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Generation chip. You can buy it for just Rs. 41490 instead of Rs. 61817 on Amazon with 33% initial discount.

4. Acer Extensa 15 Laptop:

Next one in the list is the Acer Extensa 15 Laptop. This Acer laptop comes with Core i3 processor with Intel UHD Graphics and 15.6" Full HD Display. On this laptop Amazon offers 31% discount making its price fall to Rs. 30990 from Rs. 44999.

5. Lenovo IdeaPad 3

Last, but not the least, in the list is Lenovo IdeaPad 3 which comes with 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor and 15.6" FHD display. The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is available on Amazon with a 37% initial discount making the price of the laptop fall to Rs. 37436 from Rs. 59890.