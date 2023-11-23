Grab Apple MacBook Air M2 with $250 off in this amazing Black Friday deal

The Black Friday sale is almost here and buyers can avail massive discounts on a wide range of products such as smartphones, laptops, electronics, home appliances, and more. Although the actual sale takes place on November 24, some of the offers have already gone live, allowing buyers to grab them before the stocks run out. One amazing Black Friday deal is live on the Apple MacBook Air M2. As part of the Black Friday offer, you can grab the MacBook Air at a hefty discount! Check out the details of this deal below.

Black Friday offer on Apple MacBook Air M2

Best Buy has massively reduced the price of the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 and it can be yours for a steal price right now with this Black Friday deal! The device, with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage usually retails for $1299. However, you can get your hands on it for just $1049! That saves you nearly $250 on the newest MacBook Air.

If you do not wish to pay the whole amount in one go, you can also take advantage of the various financing options available at Best Buy. If you frequently upgrade your laptops, you can also utilize the Best Buy Upgrade + program by paying a certain amount for 36 months and upgrading to a newer MacBook after that!

Buyers can also save up to $825 if they wish to trade in their old device. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of the old device as well as the offer availability in your area.

MacBook Air M2: Why should you buy it?

The MacBook Air M2, launched in 2022, features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display. Under the hood, it gets the new Apple Silicon M2 chip, paired with up to an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and up to 2TB storage. It also gets up to 24GB of unified memory. It offers up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. Other notable features include a FaceTime HD camera, a Touch ID sensor, and a backlit keyboard.