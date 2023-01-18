    Trending News

    Grab MacBook Air 2020 for just Rs. 73900! Croma offer is now live

    Grab MacBook Air 2020 for just Rs. 73900! Croma offer is now live

    Planning to buy a MacBook soon? Check out this amazing Croma deal on the MacBook Air 2020.
    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Jan 18 2023, 14:44 IST
    Apple MacBook Air M2 256GB First Glance: New everything
    Apple MacBook Air M2
    1/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 brings a new minimalist design from the 14-inch MacBook Pro. The sides are now thicker and have rounded edges, while the Apple logo grows bigger on the lid. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 gets a new 13.6-inch LCD display with slim bezels and a new notch for holding the 1080p webcam. The display is brighter than the M1 MacBook Air display. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 also gets a new keyboard with larger keycaps, even for the Fn keys. The Touch ID fingerprint scanner on the Sleep Key is still present. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Apple MacBook Air M2
    4/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 comes with macOS Monterey out of the box. However, it will get macOS Ventura update later in the year with the new features such as Stage Manager, Spotlight Search, and more. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 Apple promises up to 18 hours of battery life on the MacBook Air M2, which is the same as the MacBook Air M1. The 256GB variant gets you the 30W adapter whereas the 512GB variant gets you the 36W dual port charger. It also supports the 67W fast charger that does 0-50 percent in 30 minutes. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/6 Other than the MagSafe port for charging, you get two USB-C ports with support Thunderbolt 3, USB-4 and USB 3.1 Gen 2 speed formats. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    MacBook Air
    View all Images
    Croma has an amazing offer live on the MacBook Air right now. (Apple)

    Croma is offering stellar discounts on a wide range of smartphones, laptops, electronics, home appliances and more. The e-commerce platform is also offering great deals on MacBooks. Apple Silicon chips have changed the way MacBooks are supposed to work, offering huge processing power along with excellent battery life. Now, you don't have to be plugged in all the time during graphic-intensive tasks. Apple's MacBook Air, which the company introduced in 2020, has parted ways with Intel and now houses the company's proprietary Apple Silicon chipsets. It is powered by Apple's M1 chip with an 8‑core CPU.

    Of course, these flagship features come at a hefty cost. MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage is originally priced at a hefty Rs. 99900. However, if you've been looking to purchase the MacBook Air, then you're in luck. Croma has amazing offers live right now where it can be yours for just Rs. 73900!

    So, if you've been planning to buy one for yourself, then check out the offer details below.

    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Croma offer on Apple MacBook Air 2020

    Croma has massively reduced the price of the Apple MacBook Air and it can be yours for a steal price right now. The Apple MacBook Air 256GB SSD variant is originally priced at Rs. 99900. However, Croma has this offer live on it where its price has dropped to just Rs. 83900! That gives you a direct Rs. 16000 discount on the MacBook Air 2020.

    Apart from this, customers can also avail a hefty discount through bank offers. Croma is offering a staggering Rs. 10000 discount if the purchase is made with HDFC Bank Credit Card. Moreover, the same discount as well as no-cost EMI can be availed if they choose to buy the MacBook Air through HDFC Bank EMI offer.

    After applying both the offers, the MacBook Air 2020 can be yours for just Rs. 73900! The offers are also valid on other MacBook variants so head on to Croma to check out all the offers and grab them as soon as you can!

    B08N5W4NNB

    Why should you buy an Apple MacBook Air 2020?

    Apple's new MacBooks are powered by Apple Silicon processors which offer huge computational power with excellent battery life. It has a vivid 13.3-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. With different configurations, you can get the MacBook Air with the M1 chip, paired with up to an 8-core CPU which can breeze through all your graphic intensive tasks.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 18 Jan, 14:28 IST
