HP to Acer, check out the top laptops with up to 36% discount on Amazon

Large screen, a splendid processor and good storage, this is what laptop users should keep in mind while buying one for themselves. But when you want something really good, you may have to compromise on the other most important thing - the budget. However, not any more! Now, Amazon has come up with a splendid deal, which will bring much relief to the customer's pocket. Here are the top 3 laptop deals on Amazon, that you should know about. Do note that this is a part of Amazon's deal of the day.

1. HP 250 G8 (6G9R1PA) Laptop:

B0B5RBWMP2-1

Amazon is offering a 21 % initial discount making the price of this amazing gaming laptop drop to Rs. 32490 from Rs. 41208. The initial discount ultimately helps customers to save up to Rs. 8718. But the deal does not just end here as you can further reduce the price by taking advantage of bank and exchange offers. Amazon is offering up to Rs. 11200 off as an exchange deal on this laptop.

2. Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max:

B0BHZM89M6-2

In another deal of the day, Amazon is offering a 36% initial discount on the Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max, which reduces the price of the laptop from Rs. 76999 to Rs. 48999. You can further save on this deal by applying bank offers and exchange discounts. Amazon is offering up to Rs. 11200 off on the Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max deal.

3. Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop:

B0C1BGCPX9-3

Last one in the list is Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop on which Amazon is offering a 32% initial discount making the price of the laptop fall by a large amount. With the initial discount the price of the laptop falls to Rs. 75990 from Rs. 111999.

You can further reduce the price of the laptop by taking advantage of exchange offers available on Amazon where you get up to Rs. 14200 off.

These deals already have huge initial discounts, giving customers the ultimate satisfaction of saving large amounts of money while the exchange deals make it even more special. But regarding the exchange offer you need to keep in mind that the exchange discount depends upon the model and condition of your old laptop. You also need to enter the Pin code to check the exchange offer availability in your area.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?