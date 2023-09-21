Icon
HP unveils AMD-powered Omen 16 and Victus 16 laptops to elevate the gaming performance

HP has launched gaming laptops, Omen 16 and Victus 16, powered by AMD processors, designed for immersive gaming and enhanced performance.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 21 2023, 13:14 IST
Icon
HP unveils newest Omen 16and Victus 16 laptops featuring AMD processors for improved performance. (HP)

HP has introduced its latest gaming laptops in India. The Omen 16 and Victus 16 laptops come with powerful AMD processors and special cooling features to enhance performance during gaming and multitasking. Gamers in India are growing in number, and HP wants to make sure they have the best tools. The Omen 16 and Victus 16 laptops, with their AMD processors, offer an enhanced gaming experience. They come with the OMEN Gaming Hub, providing personalized features like a performance mode and network booster to make gaming more enjoyable. Let's take a closer look at the key features of these new laptops.

Omen 16

The Omen 16 laptop boasts AMD Ryzen 9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPUs. This means you will get fast loading times and high-quality visuals. The laptop is designed to keep cool with better airflow and thermal efficiency. Its QHD 240Hz display offers stunning visuals, and there's even an FHD camera with a manual shutter for added security.

Victus 16

The Victus 16 features AMD Ryzen 7 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 laptop GPUs, making it great for gaming, schoolwork, and creative tasks. This model also introduces a colorful RGB keyboard and improved cooling with three vents. The OMEN Tempest Cooling system and an IR thermopile sensor maintain ideal temperatures. You can even choose from stylish colors like mica silver and performance blue.

Vickram Bedi from HP India said, “We're expanding our gaming options to match what young gamers need. These new AMD-powered laptops offer great experiences whether you're gaming, being creative, or connecting with others.”

Seamless Integration with HyperX

Both the Omen 16 and Victus 16 laptops seamlessly integrate with HyperX for an enhanced audio experience. They come with an embedded module for easy audio pairing and ultra-low latency with a bundled HyperX Cloud II Core Wireless gaming headset. Gamers can dive into their favorite games with perfect audio quality.

Pricing

If you are wondering about the prices, the OMEN 16 starts at Rs. 1,14,999, while the Victus 16 starts at Rs. 86,999.

So, if you're a gamer looking for a powerful laptop with AMD processors, HP's new Omen 16 and Victus 16 could be just what you need. They offer great performance and cool features to enhance your gaming experience.

First Published Date: 21 Sep, 13:13 IST
