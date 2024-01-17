Infinix INBOOK Y4 Max launched! Check out this stylish 16-inch laptop that looks to redefine portability, more

Infinix has introduced its latest addition to the INBOOK series - the Infinix INBOOK Y4 Max. Positioned as a high-performance laptop, the Y4 Max boasts a remarkable 16-inch FHD 16:10 display, providing users with a crystal-clear viewing experience that is touted as being ideal for streaming movies, videos, and multimedia content. The AG Glass touchpad ensures seamless navigation, while the full-size backlit keyboard, complete with a num pad, facilitates efficient work in diverse lighting conditions. Launch price is INR 37,990.

Infinix INBOOK Y4 Max laptop's immersive display is designed to elevate the user experience, featuring Full HD resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, offering 11% more vertical viewing space compared to traditional 16:9 screens. The ultra-narrow bezels contribute to an impressive 87% screen-to-body ratio. With an 83% sRGB color gamut and 300 nits peak brightness, the display delivers sharp and vibrant visuals.

Crafted with portability in mind, theInfinix INBOOK Y4 Max sports a sleek 18mm aluminum alloy metal chassis, weighing a mere 1.78 kg. The brushed metal finish on the rear panel not only enhances its aesthetics but also adds durability. Available in two vibrant colors, Silver and Blue, the laptop combines style and practicality.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

Under the hood, the Y4 Max is powered by the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors, ensuring snappy multitasking capabilities. With up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD storage, the laptop delivers smooth performance for tasks ranging from multitasking to handling heavy files. The dedicated Power Boost mode button provides an instant 18W power upgrade for enhanced performance as needed.

Equipped with a substantial 70Wh battery, the Y4 Max offers up to 8.5 hours of uninterrupted usage when playing 1080P videos. The inclusion of a 65W Type C fast charger allows for quick charging, reaching up to 75% in just 60 minutes. This versatile charger can also be used for both laptop and smartphone charging, providing a convenient and efficient charging experience.