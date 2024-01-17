Icon
Home Laptops PC News Infinix INBOOK Y4 Max launched! Check out this stylish 16-inch laptop that looks to redefine portability, more

Infinix INBOOK Y4 Max launched! Check out this stylish 16-inch laptop that looks to redefine portability, more

Infinix INBOOK Y4 Max laptop combines high-performance features with a sleek design. Boasting a 16-inch FHD 16:10 display, 13th-gen Intel processors, and a durable yet lightweight build, the Y4 Max looks to redefines the laptop experience for users seeking style and efficiency.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 17 2024, 09:14 IST
Icon
Infinix INBOOK Y4 Max
Experience the perfect blend of style and performance with the Infinix INBOOK Y4 Max - Infinix's latest 16-inch laptop.
Infinix INBOOK Y4 Max
Experience the perfect blend of style and performance with the Infinix INBOOK Y4 Max - Infinix's latest 16-inch laptop.

Infinix has introduced its latest addition to the INBOOK series - the Infinix INBOOK Y4 Max. Positioned as a high-performance laptop, the Y4 Max boasts a remarkable 16-inch FHD 16:10 display, providing users with a crystal-clear viewing experience that is touted as being ideal for streaming movies, videos, and multimedia content. The AG Glass touchpad ensures seamless navigation, while the full-size backlit keyboard, complete with a num pad, facilitates efficient work in diverse lighting conditions. Launch price is INR 37,990.

Infinix INBOOK Y4 Max laptop's immersive display is designed to elevate the user experience, featuring Full HD resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, offering 11% more vertical viewing space compared to traditional 16:9 screens. The ultra-narrow bezels contribute to an impressive 87% screen-to-body ratio. With an 83% sRGB color gamut and 300 nits peak brightness, the display delivers sharp and vibrant visuals.

Crafted with portability in mind, theInfinix INBOOK Y4 Max sports a sleek 18mm aluminum alloy metal chassis, weighing a mere 1.78 kg. The brushed metal finish on the rear panel not only enhances its aesthetics but also adds durability. Available in two vibrant colors, Silver and Blue, the laptop combines style and practicality.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Under the hood, the Y4 Max is powered by the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors, ensuring snappy multitasking capabilities. With up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD storage, the laptop delivers smooth performance for tasks ranging from multitasking to handling heavy files. The dedicated Power Boost mode button provides an instant 18W power upgrade for enhanced performance as needed.

Equipped with a substantial 70Wh battery, the Y4 Max offers up to 8.5 hours of uninterrupted usage when playing 1080P videos. The inclusion of a 65W Type C fast charger allows for quick charging, reaching up to 75% in just 60 minutes. This versatile charger can also be used for both laptop and smartphone charging, providing a convenient and efficient charging experience.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Jan, 09:14 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool
iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
GTA 6
T-Pain's GTA 6 collaboration sparks unexpected changes in gaming community
GTA 6
Eagle-eyed GTA fans spot Red Dead Redemption 2 easter egg in GTA 6 trailer; Check what it is
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: 5 exciting gameplay elements coming to next Grand Theft Auto game
CES 2024
From LG, Acer, Samsung, Xbox to Nvidia, what gamers can expect from CES 2024
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon