JioBook 11 price cut announced! Check offers on this budget laptop

The JioBook 11 is a budget laptop that promises to offer a blend of affordability and performance. Manufactured by Reliance Jio, it features an 11-inch HD display, runs on an efficient processor, and is equipped with various connectivity options. It aims to cater to a wide range of users seeking an affordable computing solution. So, if you're in the market for a budget laptop, then check out an amazing deal that is live on the JioBook 11.

Exciting discounts

The JioBook 11, originally priced at Rs. 25000, is now available on Amazon at an attractive discounted price of Rs. 16499, inclusive of all taxes. This offer comes with the convenience of starting EMI at just Rs. 800, with the added benefit of No-cost EMI options. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal to own a feature-packed yet affordable laptop at an unbeatable price while enjoying flexible payment options.

Other offers

In addition to discounts, you can also take advantage of other bank and exchange offers that take down the price of the JioBook 11 even further.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

Buyers can get a 10 percent instant discount, up to Rs. 1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions with a minimum purchase of INR 5000. Moreover, you can get an extra Rs. 500 off on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions of 6 months or more with a minimum purchase of Rs. 30000. Save up to Rs. 742.95 on EMI interest with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI options on the JioBook 11.

You can also get up to Rs. 11750 on the JioBook 11 if you trade in your old device. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter your PIN code to check the offer's availability at your location.

B0CCDRPGD8-1

JioBook 11: Features

JioBook 11 is an affordable laptop that is powered by the Mediatek MT 8788 Octa Core processor, paired with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable up to 256GB. It features an 11.6-inch anti-glare HD display, stereo speakers, an infinity keyboard, and a battery life of more than 8 hours. It runs on JioOS which supports more than 75 shortcuts and native apps.